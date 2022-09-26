Read full article on original website
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
LGBT training for Michigan teachers rankles Republicans
Bryce was 14 when he came out to his father. He was 12 when he came out to his mother. But he was just 10 when he came out in elementary school.“In school, being trans is very awful,” said Bryce, now 19. “It is horrible.” But for him, he said, it would have been worse at home.When he finally did come out, he said, his parents ridiculed him. His father refused to...
Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart
A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit
Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
Should students be allowed to begin gender transition without parental consent? Two Virginia mothers weigh in
Two Virginia mothers shared their opposing views on whether teachers should allow students to take steps toward transitioning genders without parental consent. Fairfax County Public Schools, where the two moms send their children, issued training materials for teachers indicating that students can change their names and pronouns on school documents without parental consent, and can use the bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their chosen gender. Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently updated model policies that say schools should restrict students to programs and bathrooms that align with their biological sex, though the Virginia Republican's orders are likely to face legal challenges.
Motion filed to defend Michigan’s 1931 law criminalizing abortion
(The Center Square) – Motions were filed Monday in the Michigan Court of Appeals to allow abortion opponents to intervene as appellants in the legal battle enforcing the state’s 1931 law outlawing abortion. The Alliance for Defending Freedom, a Texas-based legal group representing Michigan Right to Life and...
Judge strikes down Iowa livestock filming law
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge in Iowa has struck down the third attempt in recent years by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once gain that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.
Court: Minnesota Schools’ Racial Imbalance Alone Not a Constitutional Violation
In the latest phase of a seven-year-old school desegregation suit, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled that the mere existence of schools that are not integrated does not violate the state constitution. “The existence of a racial imbalance in the student body of a school, as compared to other schools in the same school […]
At least 3 dead, hundreds of thousands still without power as storms slam Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania
A wall of angry storms roared through Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania with heavy rains, hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph in some areas.
North Dakota judge denies request to lift his stay of law banning abortion, challenge pending
A North Dakota judge on Friday denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law's constitutionality is pending. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick rejected Attorney General Drew Wrigley's argument that he hadn't sufficiently considered whether a Fargo abortion clinic would succeed with its lawsuit.
House bill could overturn Kalamazoo city code decriminalizing public urination, littering
LANSING, Mich. — New legislation could prohibit local governments from decriminalizing forms of public indecency. House Bill 6367, introduced by State Rep. Matt Hall, of Comstock Township could challenge Kalamazoo’s city code that decriminalizes public urination, defecation, and littering. “People don’t want to see trash laying all over....
Students Protesting LGBTQ Policy Get Day Off Under Virginia Law
Then-Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill into law that would allow students one excused absence per year to attend a civic event or protest.
Pause on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban extended to Oct. 12
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A judge extended a temporary block Tuesday on an Ohio law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, further pausing a law that had taken effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision by Hamilton...
Labor Strife Smoldering in NEA’s Maryland, Ohio Affiliates
School districts across the country know that collective bargaining can be a difficult and contentious process. If union demands exceed district resources or willingness to pay, it can lead to stalemate, job actions and strikes. Strangely enough, unions can find themselves in the same quagmire with their own employees. People who work for teachers unions […]
Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
Lessenberry: Mature leadership on Michigan’s top court has made impact
DETROIT — Not too long ago, the Michigan Supreme Court was an utter embarrassment. Many rulings were disgracefully partisan: When Republican-nominated justices had a majority, they thought nothing of overturning decisions made when Democrats were in charge. Democrats were eager to do the same. The court took a further dive when two justices — ironically, both Republicans — began fighting like two fourth-graders on the playground. Then-Chief Justice Clifford Taylor accused Justice Elizabeth Weaver of acting like “a child engaging in a tantrum,” made fun of her clothes and wrote a draft opinion suggesting she go on a hunger strike....
Hamilton County judge extends restraining order in decisive Ohio abortion case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge on Tuesday extended the temporary restraining order blocking the state’s six-week abortion ban. The original order, issued Sept. 14, blocked the ban for 14 days. The extension continues the order through Oct. 12. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins set...
