Man reportedly run over by car in Detroit parking lot after dispute, police searching for suspect

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a suspect who reportedly hit another man with his car during an altercation in a parking lot Monday morning.

It all unfolded around 10:30 a.m. Monday on the city’s northwest side, according to a report from WDIV .

Two men, driving separate cars, both pulled into a liquor store parking lot in the area of Joy and Greenfield Roads and got into a verbal altercation.

One man was reportedly walking back to his car when the other ran him over in a gray sedan.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the report, while police were searching for the other man, who fled the scene.

Authorities said the men knew each other before the incident.

Officials have not released the name or ages of either man involved.