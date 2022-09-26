ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man reportedly run over by car in Detroit parking lot after dispute, police searching for suspect

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGEuQ_0iB6h87t00

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a suspect who reportedly hit another man with his car during an altercation in a parking lot Monday morning.

It all unfolded around 10:30 a.m. Monday on the city’s northwest side, according to a report from WDIV .

Two men, driving separate cars, both pulled into a liquor store parking lot in the area of Joy and Greenfield Roads and got into a verbal altercation.

One man was reportedly walking back to his car when the other ran him over in a gray sedan.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the report, while police were searching for the other man, who fled the scene.

Authorities said the men knew each other before the incident.

Officials have not released the name or ages of either man involved.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Suspect sought after critically injuring man in hit-and-run crash

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a man accused of striking another man with his vehicle during a heated argument on Detroit's west side on Monday.Detroit Police say the 53 year-old victim was struck by the suspect's vehicle following an argument in a parking lot on the 15,400 block of Joy Road. The suspect drove off and is currently on the loose.The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.The suspect's vehicle is described as a black Buick sedan. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detroit Police's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police searching for suspects in quadruple shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect accused of shooting four people on Detroit's east side on September 11.Detroit Police say three men and a woman were standing near the corner of East Warren and Dickerson avenues around 3:15 a.m. when someone inside a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them and began firing shots. All four were struck and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crimestoppers and 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police seeking suspects in armed robbery

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are asking for help from the community regarding an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.On Saturday, September 24, at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fischer, two male victims (ages 29 and 25) were leaving a local bar when two armed suspects approached them at the corner and robbed them of their cell phones, wallets, and money. One of the victims was also assaulted. He was treated at a local hospital and released. If anyone recognizes this suspect(s), or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek suspect after 4 injured in drive-by shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four people are recovering after all being shot during a drive-by in Detroit earlier this month. The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a blue Chrysler 300 that was in the area of E. Warren and Dickerson on the city's east side on Sept. 11.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police
Dearborn Press & Guide

Six men have now been arrested in gun store, pawn shop robberies after Instagram posts identify two more

The investigation into a series of robberies in Dearborn Heights and Westland has now netter six arrests. Tivon Jaquess Jr. and Keijuan Watkins have both been identified from their own Instagram posts, and charged. Brandon Carter and Damond “Turk” Jordan Jr. have also already been identified through investigation into the crimes. Brothers Koendrick and Kendrick Rayford were the first arrested after a friend turned them in, hoping to cash in on a $20,000 reward that was offered.
WESTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc12.com

Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate fatal shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit − Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found shot inside a home on the city's east side Tuesday. Authorities said officers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. and found the adult male victim fatally shot inside the home in the 11100 block of Findlay Avenue near Conner Street and Gratiot Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy