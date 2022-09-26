Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Broadband expansion project looking to improve internet access for Ohioans
The state of Ohio has allocated $500,000 in funding for a Lake-to-River Fiber Broadband regional expansions project. The project will improve digital equity through Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana Counties. Funding will be used to conduct an engineering analysis, which will help create a technical blueprint for a broadband corridor...
Cleveland Approves Stimulus Checks
The Cleveland City Council is expected to approve $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding for an affordable housing project which has actually now been in the process for years.
WFMJ.com
Construction closes part of Tippecanoe Road
Tippecanoe Road in Canfield and Boardman Township will be closed on Tuesday due to a construction project. Starting September 27, Tippecanoe Road between SR 224 and Western Reserve Rd. will be closed to complete necessary road work. The road should be back open towards the end of the day on...
WFMJ.com
Valley Halloween stores hit with shipping delays, higher prices
It's already that time of year when we start planning what we're going to wear for Halloween next month. But local stores tell 21 News with the current state of inflation and rising costs of shipping, you might be spending a bit more on your and your family's Halloween style.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
High inflation impacting valley animal shelters
Some local animal shelters are having to turn away strays because they are running out of room. Because of high inflation, some pet owners find they can no longer afford to care for their pets. "Every square inch of our facility and multiple other shelters across the area are completely...
WFMJ.com
New self-pay market at Southern Park Mall is 'one of a kind'
There's a new innovative way to shop for snacks and essentials at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. It's called 32GO and it's a 24-hour self-pay market with an interactive kiosk. The company said this is one of only 13 stores of theirs like this in the United States and...
explore venango
Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
WFMJ.com
Gas prices rise nearly .20¢ in Ohio since September 19
Gas prices in Ohio have risen nearly .20¢ since Sept. 19, while Pennsylvania prices have stayed nearly the same. As of Monday, September 26 the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio is $3.58. According to Triple-A, the current average is .17¢ more than the reported cost last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Overturned semitruck blocks closes portion of I-79, backing up traffic for miles
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 79 North was closed after a semitruck overturned, blocking at least two lanes of traffic. Fire and EMS units were on the scene near Exit 77 to I-76 Youngstown, Ohio/Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, the interstate was closed between Exit 76: U.S....
New market open in Southern Park Mall
According to a press release, 32GO Self-Pay market is digitally managed and will not have associates at the store full-time.
Repairs still not finished on East Liverpool bridge
It has been under construction since 2021 after it was found to be deteriorating in 2017.
Ruling goes in favor of city in Chill Can case
A Mahoning County magistrate says developers of the stalled Chill Can project in Youngstown breached their agreement with the city and could be liable now for monetary damages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Columbiana Co. Health District giving away Pack n Plays to eligible parents
The Columbiana County General Health District will be giving away Pack n Play cribs later this week. The District announced that parents who are eligible for WIC and have a child weighing under 30 pounds can pick up a free Pack n Play on Thursday. District officials will be in...
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Warren
Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wksu.org
Trailblazers show what's possible when it comes to restoring the Mahoning River
It’s never been easier to get on the Mahoning River. That’s because people like Chuck Miller and Vickie Davanzo got there first. When it comes to having fun on the Mahoning River, I’m late to the party. Despite the river’s reputation for having been one of the...
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
Multiple departments respond to Wheatland Tube fire
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at Wheatland Tube on Saturday.
WFMJ.com
Locals who moved to Florida weathering Hurricane Ian
21 News reached out to some folks who grew up and lived in the Valley for decades but are now in Florida, waiting out Hurricane Ian. Although the winds are no longer 150 miles per hour Orlando and other areas in its path will face flooding, power outages, and trees falling down as winds hover at around 96 to 100 miles per hour.
Comments / 1