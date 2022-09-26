ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

Broadband expansion project looking to improve internet access for Ohioans

The state of Ohio has allocated $500,000 in funding for a Lake-to-River Fiber Broadband regional expansions project. The project will improve digital equity through Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana Counties. Funding will be used to conduct an engineering analysis, which will help create a technical blueprint for a broadband corridor...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Construction closes part of Tippecanoe Road

Tippecanoe Road in Canfield and Boardman Township will be closed on Tuesday due to a construction project. Starting September 27, Tippecanoe Road between SR 224 and Western Reserve Rd. will be closed to complete necessary road work. The road should be back open towards the end of the day on...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley Halloween stores hit with shipping delays, higher prices

It's already that time of year when we start planning what we're going to wear for Halloween next month. But local stores tell 21 News with the current state of inflation and rising costs of shipping, you might be spending a bit more on your and your family's Halloween style.
NILES, OH
Niles, OH
Niles, OH
Niles, OH
WFMJ.com

High inflation impacting valley animal shelters

Some local animal shelters are having to turn away strays because they are running out of room. Because of high inflation, some pet owners find they can no longer afford to care for their pets. "Every square inch of our facility and multiple other shelters across the area are completely...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

New self-pay market at Southern Park Mall is 'one of a kind'

There's a new innovative way to shop for snacks and essentials at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. It's called 32GO and it's a 24-hour self-pay market with an interactive kiosk. The company said this is one of only 13 stores of theirs like this in the United States and...
BOARDMAN, OH
explore venango

Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Gas prices rise nearly .20¢ in Ohio since September 19

Gas prices in Ohio have risen nearly .20¢ since Sept. 19, while Pennsylvania prices have stayed nearly the same. As of Monday, September 26 the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio is $3.58. According to Triple-A, the current average is .17¢ more than the reported cost last week.
OHIO STATE
Neco
WFMJ.com

Locals who moved to Florida weathering Hurricane Ian

21 News reached out to some folks who grew up and lived in the Valley for decades but are now in Florida, waiting out Hurricane Ian. Although the winds are no longer 150 miles per hour Orlando and other areas in its path will face flooding, power outages, and trees falling down as winds hover at around 96 to 100 miles per hour.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

