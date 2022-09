ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard. Robinson Police, the Robinson […]

ROBINSON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO