Rogersville, TN

WJHL

New Pediatric Emergency Dept. opens at Indian Path Community Hospital

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is expanding pediatric services in the Tri-Cities with the opening of a new pediatric emergency department. On Wednesday, the health system held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new service at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport. Niswonger Children’s Network Chief Executive Officer Chris Jett said the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Farms across Tennessee offer outdoor family activities this fall

(TN Department of Agriculture) Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals, and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween. “Now more...
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

Thousands attend Covered Bridge Days 2022

Covered Bridge Days 2022 drew thousands of visitors to Elizabethton for two Kick-Off Concerts and entertainment and fun that extended throughout the weekend. Dancers, exhibits, crafts, music, concerts, a butterfly experience and fun filled the Covered Bridge Park Friday through Sunday. (Photos courtesy Elizabethton Parks and Rec and Brandon Hyde)
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Rogersville, TN
Society
City
Rogersville, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Church Hill, TN
WJHL

Lakeway Christian Schools looking toward long-term expansion

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It has been two years since Lakeway Christian Schools from Morristown first opened by the Tri-Cities Airport, taking over for the failing Tri-Cities Christian School. Under Lakeway, the new school became the Tri-Cities Christian Academy. The move north from Hamblen County positioned Lakeway for more growth. It did not take […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Santa Train returns for 80th run

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train returns to the track on Saturday, Nov. 19 for its 80th year. The holiday tradition sees that children across Appalachia experience the magic brought on by the holiday season with toys and goodies. The 2022 event originally was going to follow drive-thru […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

New to Town: La Casa Vieja

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – La Casa Vieja, a new restaurant on the Johnson City scene is a mix of Mexican and Honduran cuisine, pulling other Latin influences into their dishes as well. La Casa Vieja translates in English to ‘The Old House’. It’s a name the owners said was strategic in reminding Latinos in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

True and Chilling Tales coming to downtown

The True and Chilling Tales Tour will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 31 and Nov.1 in downtown Jonesborough. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at jonesborough.com/tickets. The tour will last an hour. Groups are limited to 16 people, so buy tickets in advance.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman and dog reunited after escaping from shelter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman said an East Tennessee kennel lost her dog and didn’t do anything to try and find it. Now, thanks to a good Samaritan, they are together again. “It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Kristen Dever, the dog’s owner. Dever’s dog...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Parade magazine to cease print publication

The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press on Sundays, has announced that it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Food City breaks ground on new Clintwood store

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A new Food City location is coming to Dickenson County. On Tuesday, company officials broke ground at the site of the upcoming store at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street in Clintwood. A release from Food City states the 45,000-square foot supermarket will replace the current store in Clintwood. […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
WJHL

Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Bristol leaders approve new 107-room hotel at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 107-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls. “Bristol Virginia is growing with recent businesses like Amazon and the Bristol Casino- Future Home of Hard Rock; this hotel will be a great addition,” said Bristol, […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
KINGSPORT, TN

