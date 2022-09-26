ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reginae Carter Rocks Strappy Mini Dress As She Celebrates Dad Lil Wayne’s 40th Birthday

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
Image Credit: GIO / BACKGRID

Reginae Carter looked beautiful as she arrived to celebrate her dad Lil Wayne’s 40th birthday party on Sunday, September 25. Reginae, 23, rocked a black mini-dress with white trim, as she arrived for The Carter rapper’s celebration (a few days before his actual birthday on September 27) to begin. There was also a crystal bow at the center of the dress, which she showed in a look at the dress on her Instagram. She was gorgeous with her red hair tied in a high ponytail for the evening.

Reginae rocked a black outfit to celebrate her dad’s milestone birthday. (GIO / BACKGRID)

Besides the black mini dress, Regaine accessorized with a white pearl necklace and a silver watch. She also sported some open-toed heels with crystals around the straps that went perfectly with her skirt. She also carried a white heart-shaped clutch, her phone, and a camera. Her younger siblings were also seen arriving, and they seemed ready to celebrate! Besides Reginae, the “A Milli” rapper has three sons Kameron, 13, Dwayne III, 13, and Neal, 12, who he shares with three other former partners.

Reginae also shared glimpses at the celebration on her Instagram Story, including a video of a speech she made where she showed her love for her dad and also mentioned her mom and Wayne’s ex-wife Toya Johnson, 38. She said that her parents have taught her so much, but most of all to work hard. “I love you. I appreciate you. Like Uncle Max said earlier, you do so much for your whole family. That’s why I’m so thankful for you and my mom, because y’all showed me to get up every day and work, and y’all inspire me so much. Y’all work so hard,” she said in the video.

Wayne’s sons arrive for the party. (BACKGRID)

Besides the speech on her Story, Reginae also posted a pair of photos of her and her dad in front of an ice sculpture wishing the rapper a happy birthday. In one photo she kissed her dad on the cheek, and he smooched her cheek in the other. Both had big smiles on as they posed for the pics. She also had a sweet message for him along with the shots. “Last night, we celebrated the [GOAT] birthday!! More life, more everything,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy early birthday dad.”

