ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvasfm.org

Dallas County Set to Collect Selma City Property Taxes

Dallas County officials are gearing up for tax collection season. And it’s the first year the county will be collecting the property taxes for both the city of Selma — and the rest of the county. Property owners in Selma won’t be going to City Hall to pay...
SELMA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy