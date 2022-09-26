Read full article on original website
Analyzing every Texas play from the Wildcat formation this season
Following the success of the Wildcat formation with Roschon Johnson as the trigger man in last year’s win over the Kansas State Wildcats, Texas Longhorns fans were clamoring for more. And Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was even forced to admit that it was working as the Longhorns sought some diversity with Bijan Robinson out due to injury and both quarterbacks banged up.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. West Virginia preview: Mountaineers built to replicate offensive gameplans of Roadrunners, Red Raiders
The Texas Longhorns host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the Longhorns try to bounce back from last week’s defeat by the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock. The 12th all-time meeting between the two programs affords Texas a chance to even...
Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Addresses Ovie Oghoufo Being Hit by Texas Tech Fan
The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have always had a heated rivalry, but Saturday's on-field postgame actions by a member of the Tech student body created cause for concern.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Suddenly, Kansas HC Lance Leipold is the toast of college football
In today’s episode of weird happenings in college football ... ... the Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. But that’s not even the weird part. The Kansas Jayhawks are actually good this year (4-0, as things stand.) That’s in large part thanks to Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, who joined the Jayhawks from the University of Buffalo a couple years back. Leipold’s success so far this season has allowed him to be this year’s version of Scott Frost, at least back at the height of his UCF Golden Knights days. Leipold is said to among the top running for legacy college football jobs ranging from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Wisconsin Badgers.
Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković, Son of Ex-NBA Sharpshooter, Reveals Final 4
Andrej Stojaković made an official visit to the Texas Longhorns facilities on the weekend of Sept. 9 and was joined by his father, Peja Stojaković.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas commit Johntay Cook continues to be a play maker during senior season
Texas five star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook entered his senior season with with a well earned reputation for being a big play receiver and so far he has not disappointed. Some senior year film of Cook has made its way out, and so far through five games he is...
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Time to panic?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Another double-digit lead in the second half was blown for Sark and Co., this time...
Burnt Orange Nation
2022 Football Predictions: Post ‘South Plains Swoon’ Edition
Going into the game against Texas Tech, I think it would be safe to say that Longhorn Nation was very optimistic about this year’s team. Despite having one loss already, it was a ‘quality loss’ to Alabama, that showed the college football world that Texas could in fact hang with the big boys of the SEC.
Booker Commits to Texas
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV)- Germantown’s Madison Booker has committed to play basketball at Texas. Booker is the state’s highest rated recruit in the 2023 class. The Mavs star player is a 5-star athlete who choose the Longhorns over schools such as Tennessee, Duke, and UCONN.
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic: Where it went wrong against Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns once again have questions to answer after a second-half letdown. Texas held the lead heading into the fourth quarter, but aggressive playcalling and strategy from the Texas Tech Red Raiders and head coach Joey McGuire set the stage for the collapse. Fourth down conversions led to tired defenders and Texas Tech capitalized, forcing overtime and setting up Tech to win. Quarterback Donovan Smith played a career game for the Red Raiders, putting up a winning performance after throwing five interceptions in the previous two games.
KXAN
Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
Red Raiders Joey McGuire Reveals Which Kansas State Player 'Keeps Him Up at Night'
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will have plenty to worry about against the Kansas State Wildcats, but one player has stood out to coach Joey McGuire.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas WR Xavier Worthy is ‘day to day’ after lower leg injury vs. Texas Tech
Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy is “day to day,” according to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday morning, after suffering a lower leg injury against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday and sitting out the second half. An X-ray revealed that Worthy did not...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma and Texas Meltdown, Iowa State-Baylor Game Rigged
Big 12 conference opened this past weekend (yes, I am aware that Kansas and West Virginia played in Week 2, Karen) and we saw several competitive games go the exact opposite of how Vegas saw things going. In fact, all three games that involved Big 12 foes went against the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to land in Gasparilla Bowl versus Maryland
There isn’t much to say after the Texas Longhorns overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Even so, Texas is still projected to make a bowl this year. 247Sports projects Texas to face off against the Maryland Terrapins in the Gasparilla Bowl. WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING...
spectrumlocalnews.com
UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million
AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
Another year and it feels like the same story for the Texas Longhorns. Texas went into the fourth quarter with a lead against the Texas Tech Red Raiders but ended the game with a conference loss, a trend that dates back to last year’s six-game losing streak in conference play. Every week, it seems like the Longhorns are presented with an opportunity to respond on the field, and this week is no different as the West Virginia Mountaineers come to town hoping to salvage their conference season early.
KVUE
City Bank agrees to pay fine as Texas Tech fans rush field after UT game
LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
stakingtheplains.com
Texas Tech Basketball Notebook: Mark Adams Discusses Upcoming Season
Head coach Mark Adams spoke to the media last week and I did have time (not sure when) to do a non-transcript. Daniel Batcho & KJ Allen. Impressed with both of those guys, made huge progress. Batcho is a different player, separating himself in practice, including 3-point shooting. A different player and impressed with his progress. Daniel has a chance to play in the NBA.
