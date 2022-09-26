Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
dexerto.com
Andor Episode 4: Who does Alex Lawther play?
Andor Episode 4 introduces a few new characters, including one portrayed by Alex Lawther – but who does he play in the show?. The Star Wars prequel series follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), one of the heroes of the Rebel Alliance who helped to steal the Empire’s plans for the Death Star in 2016’s Rogue One.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players don’t know how to feel about new Diglett
A new Pokemon for Scarlet & Violet was revealed during the “Pokemon World Ecological Society” livestream, and fans aren’t sure how to feel about the Diglett knock-off. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have announced many new Paldean Pokemon species in the months leading up to their November 18 release date. Some of these, like the adorable Lechonk, have been immediate favorites with fans of the franchise.
dexerto.com
Dixie D’Amelio reportedly breaks up with Noah Beck in Hulu show
An early review of The D’Amelio Show Season 2 claims that Dixie breaks up with Noah at the end of the season — but this report seems at odds with the couple’s latest interview. TikTok stars Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck went public with their romance in...
RELATED PEOPLE
dexerto.com
Fans claim X-Men Origins Wolverine is a good movie after Deadpool 3 news
Amid the announcement of Deadpool 3 – and the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine – fans are claiming retrospectively that X-Men Origins: Wolverine is actually a good movie. Before the multiverse jumbled our brains in the MCU, the X-Men universe was already wreaking timeline havoc. Movies like...
dexerto.com
TikTokers called out for bizarre fan-made Jeffrey Dahmer edits from Netflix series
Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has prompted a divisive response from TikTok users, as users are being criticised for romanticizing Evan Peter’s portrayal of the serial killer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released on Netflix on September 21, reuniting American Horror Story collaborators Ryan Murphy and...
dexerto.com
Full The Last of Us HBO cast: All actors & characters
Who is in The Last of Us HBO show cast? Here’s your comprehensive guide to all the characters and actors in the adaptation of Naughty Dog’s popular game franchise. There have been dozens of adaptations of revered games on the big screen before, but The Last of Us surprised fans when it was revealed to take on an episodic format.
dexerto.com
Andor Episode 4 review: Cassian meets the Rebels
Andor Episode 4 introduces the show’s most fascinating character yet, while setting the stage for a fresh hunt as Cassian takes his early steps into the new Rebel Alliance. In Episode 1 of Andor, Cassian (Diego Luna) hastily began plotting his getaway after killing two corrupt Corpos on Morlana One, hoping to sell an official Empire star path and leave some money for his mom, Maarva (Fiona Shaw).
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Coolio Took the Nineties on a Fantastic Voyage
Goodbye to the late great Coolio, one of the Nineties’ top hitmakers, and one of the best-loved voices in West Coast hip-hop or anywhere in Nineties music. The Compton-born MC died way too young on Wednesday night, at the age of 59. Coolio blew up in the summer of 1994 with his epochal hit “Fantastic Voyage,” a total game-changer, making him an icon for his deadpan humor, wild braids, and playful beats. It was a blast of West Coast G-funk, but it was a dance-floor call to the party people, who weren’t getting much radio love in the doom...
dexerto.com
Hailey Bieber sparks backlash for ‘brownie glazed lips’ TikTok trend
Hailey Bieber’s viral ‘brownie glazed lips’ TikTok beauty trend has sparked backlash, with many accusing the model of cultural appropriation. Earlier this month, Hailey shared her fall makeup look on TikTok with the caption, “ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips.”. In the...
ComicBook
Andor Features a Surprising Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Easter Egg
The fourth episode of Andor premiered on Disney+ earlier today, and it features a surprising reference to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. The 2008 video game centered around a previously unseen protege of Darth Vader by the name of Starkiller. While Starkiller has yet to appear in the current Star Wars canon, fans did catch a reference to the character. At one point in the new episode, an armor set that first appeared in the game can be seen in the background. It's a pretty minor Easter egg, but one that fans seemed quite happy to see!
IGN
Overwatch 2 Boss Interested in Exploring Fortnite-Style Brand Crossovers
Overwatch’s Commercial Leader and Vice President, Jon Spector, has said that he is interested in exploring brand crossovers similar to those seen in Fortnite with Overwatch 2. Talking to Game Informer, Spector said: "I'm a big anime nerd myself. I think it's super cool when I see Naruto appear...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Dead Space Remake Features Previously Unseen Characters
The remake of Dead Space will feature characters that were previously unseen in the original game, but mentioned or heard in audio logs and other forms. Dead Space is one of the most renowned survival horror games out there as it blended the gameplay of something like Resident Evil, updated it a bit, and put it in a sci-fi setting. It was incredibly effective and terrifying with the first game in the series featuring unique set pieces, gross monsters, chilling body horror, and a silent protagonist to immerse yourself in. By all accounts, it was a massive success and paved the way for an arguably much better sequel that updated a lot of these ideas and increased the scale.
ComicBook
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
Comments / 0