Rio Grande Sun
Free Oct. Events at Española Library
The Española Library will present multiple free events for people of all ages throughout the month of Oct. There will be both in-person and at-home activities available for children, as well as multiple movie showings for anyone who wishes to attend. Every Tue. will offer craft activities for children....
City of Santa Fe hosting e-waste collection event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a free, drive-through e-waste collection event Saturday, October 1. The event will be held at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you need to do is drive up with your e-waste and staff from the city […]
Rio Grande Sun
Blotter: Woman Honks Horn, Gets Threatened With a Bat
The police blotter is published to give readers an abridged look at criminal activity in their community and neighborhood. It is simply an illustration of what local law enforcement, funded by taxpayers, must deal with daily throughout the Española Valley. Española Police officers, Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Police, Rio Arriba...
Rio Grande Sun
Española Humane Offers Free Vaccines
A low-cost vaccine clinic will be hosted by Española Humane on Sept. 29. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is to be located at 108 Hamm Parkway. Canine DAPPv and Feline HCP vaccines are free for Rio Arriba County residents’ pets if the pet is altered and $10 for residents outside Rio Arriba County. If the pet is unaltered, Rio Arriba residents must pay $10 and non-residents must pay $20. It is not necessary to make an appointment, but all dogs are required to be on leash and all cats in their carriers.
rrobserver.com
Corrales rescue thrift shop gets a new lease on life
CORRALES – Nancy Baumgardner shows a visitor through one of the two buildings at 4627 Corrales Road, the one closest to the road, the building with the Secondhand Treasures Thrift Shop signs on the porch. It looks like mostly bare, white walls and brick floors to the visitor, but...
Developers in Santa Fe trying to pack higher-density housing onto plots
Santa Fe continues to be a hotspot for new housing, with developers now jockeying to fit more people onto parcels of land.
santafe.com
Haunted Restaurants in Santa Fe
If you love a good ghost story, you’ve come to the right place. Santa Fe is filled with spirits rumored to roam the streets and historic buildings, including those housing some revered restaurants. From La Llorona, the weeping woman in white who eternally searches for her lost children, to the headless horseman who rides, sword in hand, along Alto Street to the river, the ghosts who haunt Santa Fe are legendary. Here are a few haunts to check out during dinner this Halloween season, when the veil between the worlds grows thin and our interest in these spectral spirits peaks.
ladailypost.com
Poppy Is Lifting Spirits At The Post And All Over Los Alamos
Precious Poppy, a 2-pound, 2-month-old Shih Tzu and Chihuahua mix with light blue eyes is lifting spirits this afternoon in the newsroom at the Los Alamos Daily Post and all over the community. Poppy is a member of the Sandra Martinez family. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Santa Fe Reporter
Loud Mufflers Receive Hearing at Tonight’s Santa Fe City Council
At tonight’s 5 pm City Council meeting (viewable on the city’s YouTube page), the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on proposed changes to the city’s Uniform Traffic Ordinance governing mufflers and emission control devices, along with the possibility of increasing fines for violating muffler noise violations (item #17, so toward the end). According to a memo from Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin, both SFPD and the City Council have received increasing numbers of complaints in recent years regarding “loud modified mufflers,” which “have a direct impact on the quality of life in several areas of the city. This includes not only high pedestrian traffic and open commerce areas such as the Santa Fe Plaza and downtown area, but also residential neighborhoods throughout the city.” In response, Champlin’s memo notes, city officials have had numerous meetings to discuss “innovative ideas for the enforcement of muffler noise violations,” with one key issue emerging as the “relatively high impact on the quality of life and comparatively low fine imposed for such violations.” To wit: The current fine is $25, regardless of how many citations one has. The proposed bill would increase the initial fine from $25 to an amount not less than $250 nor more than $500 for the first violation and implements a fine of $500 for successive violations. According to a fiscal impact report, SFPD currently issues approximately 30 muffler violation citations annually. The bill also amends the law to specify that anyone who modifies or offers to modify a muffler in such a way that it increases the noise, fumes or smoke exhaust is violating the law; selling devices that increase noise, fume or smoke also would be illegal. In California, by the way, the governor has a bill on his desk that would require drivers to fix their mufflers within three months or risk having their registrations suspended. Lastly, Vice magazine a few years back asked people (men people) why they make their car engines so loud, in case you too were wondering.
Albuquerque father charged in 5-month-old daughter’s death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested an Albuquerque father in the death of his infant daughter. On February 13, officers were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed. She died about a month later. According to the Albuquerque […]
Rio Grande Sun
Assistant Fire Chief Lands Acting Role in 'The Curse'
Española Assistant Fire Chief John Wickersham will have a role as a Fire Chief on the upcoming comedy television series “The Curse.” Filmed in Española, the show is set to star Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. According to Wickersham, he was joined by several...
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Sept. 21- Sept. 27
Theodore Baird, 39, of Los Alamos was arrested September 22 and charged with aggravated battery against a household member and false imprisonment. Albert Vincent Molina, 53, of Los Alamos was arrested September 23 and charged with battery on a household member. David Mesibov, 57, of White Rock was arrested September...
rrobserver.com
Planning and Zoning approves salvage yard permit
The Sandoval County Planning and Zoning Board approved the permit for an Auto Salvage Yard on Sept. 27. The salvage yard will be located at Southern Blvd. SW and 34th Street SW. The permit was requested by land owner Shawn Darley and his partner, Jeffrey Garcia. “In a years time,...
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with some isolated showers
It was quite windy this afternoon courtesy of a cold front passing through New Mexico. Peak wind gusts toppled 40 mph in Santa Fe and 33 mph in Albuquerque. Temperatures fell several degrees across eastern NM too. Highs only reached 73° in Taos, and middle 70s for Clayton and Raton.
KOAT 7
Gubernatorial campaign contributions show an urban and rural divide in New Mexico
When it comes to the money, there is a clear divide in the race for governor. More than 47 percent of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign money comes from metropolitan areas like Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe. As for her Republican Challenger Mark Ronchetti, about 74 percent of...
KOAT 7
'It's been a long haul': Las Vegas residents still struggling after wildfires
LAS VEGAS — It's been almost six months since the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon started, yet some residents in Las Vegas are still struggling. Especially when it comes to business owners. "It's been a long haul. This community has been through so much, and I want people to understand that...
Rio Grande Sun
Regents Plan to Hire New Northern New Mexico College President This Fall
The Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents is hoping to hire a new president at the college by the end of October, Board President Michael Martin said during a Sept.22 meeting at the college’s Española campus. Members of the college’s presidential search committee now have eight semi-finalists,...
Rio Grande Sun
Superintendent Mum on H.S. Principal's Paid Leave
Española Valley High School Principal Jeffrey Sagor remains on paid administrative leave as the school year progresses, and a recent funding allocation to extend the pay of an interim principal for the school suggests it could stay that way for the time being. In a phone call Tuesday, Superintendent...
Rio Grande Sun
Cuba AD, Former Escalante and Coronado Coach Remembered
Jason Binion, who played football and coached at Escalante High School, was the athletic director at Coronado High School, and most recently athletic director at Cuba High School, died on Sept. 17 at the age of 44. Binion grew up in Tierra Amarilla. At Escalante, he was an all-star football...
