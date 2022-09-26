Another year and it feels like the same story for the Texas Longhorns. Texas went into the fourth quarter with a lead against the Texas Tech Red Raiders but ended the game with a conference loss, a trend that dates back to last year’s six-game losing streak in conference play. Every week, it seems like the Longhorns are presented with an opportunity to respond on the field, and this week is no different as the West Virginia Mountaineers come to town hoping to salvage their conference season early.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO