Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear
Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
Burnt Orange Nation
Analyzing every Texas play from the Wildcat formation this season
Following the success of the Wildcat formation with Roschon Johnson as the trigger man in last year’s win over the Kansas State Wildcats, Texas Longhorns fans were clamoring for more. And Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was even forced to admit that it was working as the Longhorns sought some diversity with Bijan Robinson out due to injury and both quarterbacks banged up.
spectrumlocalnews.com
UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million
AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas commit Johntay Cook continues to be a play maker during senior season
Texas five star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook entered his senior season with with a well earned reputation for being a big play receiver and so far he has not disappointed. Some senior year film of Cook has made its way out, and so far through five games he is...
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star F Andrej Stojakovic releases top 4 schools
Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit small forward Andrej Stojokavic released his top four schools on Wednesday and the Texas Longhorns made the cut, along with Oregon Ducks, Stanford Cardinal, and UCLA Bruins. The 6’6, 185-pounder is the son of Peja Stojakovic, the sharpshooter primarily known for his time with the Sacramento Kings...
Booker Commits to Texas
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV)- Germantown’s Madison Booker has committed to play basketball at Texas. Booker is the state’s highest rated recruit in the 2023 class. The Mavs star player is a 5-star athlete who choose the Longhorns over schools such as Tennessee, Duke, and UCONN.
Burnt Orange Nation
2022 Football Predictions: Post ‘South Plains Swoon’ Edition
Going into the game against Texas Tech, I think it would be safe to say that Longhorn Nation was very optimistic about this year’s team. Despite having one loss already, it was a ‘quality loss’ to Alabama, that showed the college football world that Texas could in fact hang with the big boys of the SEC.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma and Texas Meltdown, Iowa State-Baylor Game Rigged
Big 12 conference opened this past weekend (yes, I am aware that Kansas and West Virginia played in Week 2, Karen) and we saw several competitive games go the exact opposite of how Vegas saw things going. In fact, all three games that involved Big 12 foes went against the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian on Texas Tech fans storming the field: ‘It’s a dangerous situation’
In the aftermath of Saturday’s 37-34 overtime win by the Texas Tech Red Raiders over the Texas Longhorns in Lubbock, focus turned on Sunday to a viral video of a Red Raiders fan shoving Longhorns senior edge Ovie Oghoufo as students stormed the field at Jones AT&T Stadium. During...
KXAN
Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas WR Xavier Worthy is ‘day to day’ after lower leg injury vs. Texas Tech
Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy is “day to day,” according to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday morning, after suffering a lower leg injury against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday and sitting out the second half. An X-ray revealed that Worthy did not...
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
Central Texas man reaches final 25 in USA Mullet Championships
Get to know the 'Texas Tailgate.'
KVUE
City Bank agrees to pay fine as Texas Tech fans rush field after UT game
LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
Another year and it feels like the same story for the Texas Longhorns. Texas went into the fourth quarter with a lead against the Texas Tech Red Raiders but ended the game with a conference loss, a trend that dates back to last year’s six-game losing streak in conference play. Every week, it seems like the Longhorns are presented with an opportunity to respond on the field, and this week is no different as the West Virginia Mountaineers come to town hoping to salvage their conference season early.
KCBD
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
Burnt Orange Nation
Reliving the 2005 national title game with Vince Young and Matt Leinart on Omaha Production’s Eli’s Places
“Fourth and five, the national championship on the line right here. He’s going for the corner, he’s got it. Vince Young scores.”. Keith Jackson’s iconic call as Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young scored the game-winning touchdown against the USC Trojans in the 2005 national championship is a moment that Longhorns fans will never forget.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Harry Styles jabs Texas politics at Austin concert
British pop star Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" on Texas politics during night two of his "Love On Tour 2022" at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.
