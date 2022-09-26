ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

buffzone.com

Anthony Hankerson provides boost to Colorado Buffs’ backfield

On the second carry of his collegiate career, Colorado running back Anthony Hankerson was hit at the line of scrimmage and somehow kept his balance. He was hit three yards later and still remained on his feet. Then, he stiff-armed a UCLA defender to extend the play and eventually dove forward and stretched the ball across the line for a first down.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Colorado football: Owen McCown to get another start at QB for Buffs

Owen McCown wasn’t close to perfect on Saturday. Colorado’s true freshman quarterback mixed two touchdowns with two costly turnovers and was up and down in the Buffaloes’ 45-17 loss to UCLA. McCown did well enough, however, for head coach Karl Dorrell to finally commit to a starter.
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023

The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather

The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
COLORADO STATE
cuindependent.com

Pop-rock newcomer and CU Boulder grad Anna Shoemaker performs in Denver

In the Globe Hall’s black-box theater in north Denver, a wall of greenery and sunflowers served as a backdrop for Brooklyn-based indie pop-rock singer Anna Shoemaker to perform her beat-driven, buoyant tracks. A wash of red and purple lights illuminated Shoemaker and her crowd of fans, many of whom were jumping and singing along with her.
DENVER, CO
lamarledger.com

TikTok is making small Denver restaurants famous — but it caused Domo Japanese to close for good

A 15-second TikTok video shows a close-up shot of a lobster tail being generously dunked into a ramekin of butter, then pans out to reveal the rest of a plate loaded with shrimp, crab and sausage. “Hidden Gem in Denver, CO” reads the Jan. 27, 2021, caption from the account @denverfoodscene before introducing TK’S Surf and Turf as Denver’s first black-owned seafood restaurant.
DENVER, CO
Margaret Jackson

Non Plus Ultra adds The Brighton to Denver portfolio

(Courtesy of Non Plus Ultra) (Denver, Colo.) Venue operator Non Plus Ultra has added The Brighton in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood to its portfolio. With more than 75,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space featuring 30-foot ceilings, The Brighton, at 3403 Brighton Blvd., can accommodate up to 5,000 guests or event builds of significant size.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Greeley Starbucks becomes 8th Colorado shop to unionize

A group of baristas in Greeley won their union election on Tuesday, cementing their shop as the latest in the state to make the move. The shop at 2604 11th Avenue is the first to unionize in Northern Colorado. At least seven other locations of the coffee chain in Denver and Colorado Springs have done the same so far this year.
GREELEY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust… After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
303magazine.com

Duke’s Good Sandwiches is The Place to Go for Denver Chopped Cheese

Along a brightly-painted alleyway not far from Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, a window recently emerged that serves some serious sandwich. Duke’s Good Sandwiches and the adjoining Scratch Bakery and Market both opened on June 18, each acting as a creative outlet for husband and wife owners Dan Duke Sawyer and Michelle Sawyer. The storefront is stocked fresh daily with Michelle’s baked goods, with Duke’s presenting a small menu of hoagies centered around the Denver Chopped Cheese.
DENVER, CO
