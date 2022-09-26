Read full article on original website
Related
buffzone.com
Anthony Hankerson provides boost to Colorado Buffs’ backfield
On the second carry of his collegiate career, Colorado running back Anthony Hankerson was hit at the line of scrimmage and somehow kept his balance. He was hit three yards later and still remained on his feet. Then, he stiff-armed a UCLA defender to extend the play and eventually dove forward and stretched the ball across the line for a first down.
buffzone.com
Colorado women’s basketball: Developing leadership key as Buffs begin practices
New NCAA rules allow basketball coaches to spend more time on the court with their players in the offseason. Still, there is a measure of excitement about the official start of preseason practices. “It definitely feels different,” CU women’s basketball coach JR Payne said. “(Day one) is different (from the...
buffzone.com
Colorado football notes: Buffs to face improved Arizona offense sparked by QB Jayden de Laura
When Arizona’s football team came to Boulder a year ago, the Wildcats were a mess at quarterback. They had used three different starters in the first four weeks and lost one of them to a season-ending injury. A second QB suffered a season-ending injury in the 34-0 loss to Colorado.
buffzone.com
Colorado football: Owen McCown embracing unexpected chance to start at QB for Buffs
On Sept. 18, the day after the Colorado football team was routed at Minnesota, 49-7, true freshman Owen McCown was called into the office of head coach Karl Dorrell. Three blowout losses prompted Dorrell to hand the keys of the offense to his 19-year-old, inexperienced third-string quarterback. “(Dorrell) just told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buffzone.com
Colorado football: Owen McCown to get another start at QB for Buffs
Owen McCown wasn’t close to perfect on Saturday. Colorado’s true freshman quarterback mixed two touchdowns with two costly turnovers and was up and down in the Buffaloes’ 45-17 loss to UCLA. McCown did well enough, however, for head coach Karl Dorrell to finally commit to a starter.
Westword
Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023
The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather
The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
cuindependent.com
Pop-rock newcomer and CU Boulder grad Anna Shoemaker performs in Denver
In the Globe Hall’s black-box theater in north Denver, a wall of greenery and sunflowers served as a backdrop for Brooklyn-based indie pop-rock singer Anna Shoemaker to perform her beat-driven, buoyant tracks. A wash of red and purple lights illuminated Shoemaker and her crowd of fans, many of whom were jumping and singing along with her.
RELATED PEOPLE
lamarledger.com
TikTok is making small Denver restaurants famous — but it caused Domo Japanese to close for good
A 15-second TikTok video shows a close-up shot of a lobster tail being generously dunked into a ramekin of butter, then pans out to reveal the rest of a plate loaded with shrimp, crab and sausage. “Hidden Gem in Denver, CO” reads the Jan. 27, 2021, caption from the account @denverfoodscene before introducing TK’S Surf and Turf as Denver’s first black-owned seafood restaurant.
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
Non Plus Ultra adds The Brighton to Denver portfolio
(Courtesy of Non Plus Ultra) (Denver, Colo.) Venue operator Non Plus Ultra has added The Brighton in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood to its portfolio. With more than 75,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space featuring 30-foot ceilings, The Brighton, at 3403 Brighton Blvd., can accommodate up to 5,000 guests or event builds of significant size.
Colorado: If you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes
Fall brings a change in temperatures which can fluctuate so much in one day, Coloradans experience at least two to three seasons in a 24-hour period. Whether you're in lower elevation in the Mile High City or exploring Rocky Mountain National Park, you may start in flip-flops and end up in snow boots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Colorado City is One of the Least Potty Mouthed in the Country!
Do you have a potty mouth? Your cursing may stand out if you're in the Mile High City. According to a new report Denver is one of the least potty mouthed cities in the country, followed by Nashville and San Antonio. The report by Preply finds the average person swears...
cpr.org
Greeley Starbucks becomes 8th Colorado shop to unionize
A group of baristas in Greeley won their union election on Tuesday, cementing their shop as the latest in the state to make the move. The shop at 2604 11th Avenue is the first to unionize in Northern Colorado. At least seven other locations of the coffee chain in Denver and Colorado Springs have done the same so far this year.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust… After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
303magazine.com
Duke’s Good Sandwiches is The Place to Go for Denver Chopped Cheese
Along a brightly-painted alleyway not far from Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, a window recently emerged that serves some serious sandwich. Duke’s Good Sandwiches and the adjoining Scratch Bakery and Market both opened on June 18, each acting as a creative outlet for husband and wife owners Dan Duke Sawyer and Michelle Sawyer. The storefront is stocked fresh daily with Michelle’s baked goods, with Duke’s presenting a small menu of hoagies centered around the Denver Chopped Cheese.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Famous YouTuber Makes Fort Collins Man Waiting for Wife a Star
We've all seen social media posts about how some random stranger comes up to a person and asks them if they want to do something that would be super fun. Most of these random acts of fun or kindness always seem to happen in large cities like Los Angeles or New York City. However, one happened recently in Fort Collins.
Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?
On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
Winter is coming: Boulder prepares for snow season
While Denver's temperatures are still sitting between 70 and 80 degrees, one city knows winter is coming and they are preparing.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Comments / 0