Despite increases across the country, Pennsylvania gas prices continue to fall

While average price of gas is increasing across the country, in Pennsylvania, they're falling.

Triple-A reports gas prices nationally are currently at $3.72 cents, that's five cents higher compared to last week.

Locally in the Pittsburgh area, gas prices are at $3.90, 28 cents cheaper compared to a month ago but still 57 cents higher compared to this time last year.

Other factors pushing down prices locally include people driving less, the switch to the less expensive winter blend of gas and most importantly crude oil prices, responsible for 50 to 60 cents of every gallon, continue to fall.

“Not to say that there is no impact in Pennsylvania, but it’s certainly not a strong of an impact as you would feel down in those southern states.” Says Triple-A’s Jim Garrity.

Garrity adds Hurricane Ian could shut down some refineries, forcing prices slightly higher in our area in the weeks to come.

We are still a far cry from last year, when prices were 57 cents cheaper.

