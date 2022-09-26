Woman found dead in Lancaster was a probation officer; investigation continues

LANCASTER (CNS) - A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home was a Los Angeles County probation officer, and the investigation into the killing was continuing today.

Deputies were sent to the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue at 12:05

a.m. Sunday on a ``burglary/home invasion call,'' according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

``When deputies arrived, they found the victim ... unresponsive and suffering from blunt head trauma,'' according to a sheriff's department statement. ``The victim was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.''

``A male who was discovered in the house has been currently detained,'' the sheriff's department said in a statement on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post on Sunday by AFSCME Local 685, the union representing deputy probation officers, the victim was one of its members.

``One of our DPO II was found deceased early this morning at her residence in Antelope Valley,'' according to the union. ``... The preliminary information is that she may be a victim of homicide. ... Meanwhile, please pray for family during this tragic event.''

According to the Los Angeles Times, the woman was a veteran deputy

probation officer assigned to Barry J. Nidorf juvenile hall in Sylmar. A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told The Times that the woman had just come home from work when the attack happened.

The name of the woman, who was about 50-55 years old, was being withheld, pending notification of her relatives, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

In a statement on Monday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called the woman's death ``a tragic loss of life.''

``She was a public servant that dedicated her life's work to helping effect positive change in the lives of the probationers she supervised,'' Barger said.

``The perpetrator responsible for this brutal attack must be held accountable and brought to justice. I will continue to track the outcome of this investigation closely.''

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff's

Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok