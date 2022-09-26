Read full article on original website
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
Virginia governor donates third-quarter salary to Stafford County non-profit
Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third-quarter salary to G3 Community Services in Stafford County. G3 is a veteran owned and operated non-profit organization focused on providing student mentorship through science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce. The non-profit received...
Governor declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a news release.
Virginia state prison inmates indicted in murders at Wallen Ridge, Red Onion
Two suspects connected with separate inmate deaths inside Virginia Department of Corrections facilities have been indicted. Thirty-four year old Justin Crenshaw was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges for the death of Gregory Pierce, 47, at Wallens Ridge State Prison on Nov. 20, 2021. William Pettigrew, 38, was indicted...
