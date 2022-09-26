Read full article on original website
A Certificate of Deposit (CD) Can Be a Smart Financial Move Right Now—Here's Why
If you need to get serious about savings, this might be the right way—and time—for you to do it.
The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing
However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?
How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? It's an easy number to toss around. However, if that number was wrong, then it could have dire consequences for your retirement planning. Unfortunately, the S&P 500 doesn't return anywhere close to 10% per...
Nike Stock Is Down 40% This Year Despite Strong Performance: What Will Today's Earnings Call Reveal?
Nike NKE will report its earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2023 on Thursday after the market closes. For those still holding on to Nike stock, the results will show where the sports apparel giant stands after having lost 45% of its market value since November 2021. Ripple Effects...
Phone Arena
Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks
Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
Motley Fool
My Top Auto Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Ford's sales are down year-to-date, but August's rebound could signal an inflection point. Supply chain congestion has been the main issue holding back its business. One of this automaker's models has been the top-selling truck for 44 straight years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%
Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
Fashion Retailer H&M Proposes Cost Cut To Tide Over Economic Pressure
Fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB HNNMY has unveiled a SEK2 billion (~$178 million) cost savings plan to further streamline the business. The company expects the savings from the program to become visible in the second half of 2023. H&M's Q3 net sales increased by 3%. In local currencies, net...
Fortune
Amazon wants more WFH and less offices
Amazon is trying to slim down the number of people coming into its offices by encouraging some of its call center employees to work from home.
How To Invest In Treasury Bills
If you’re seeking low-risk investments, your first choice should always be U.S. Treasury securities. Backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, Treasurys are the safest investment asset on earth. U.S. Treasury bills, also known as T-bills, are U.S. government debt obligations with maturities of one...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of September 26: Rates rising
After wavering much of September, certificate of deposit (CD) rates are more decidedly on the rise this week, following the Fed announcement last Wednesday of another massive rate hike. The top nationally available rate moved up a tenth of a percentage point or more in five of the eight major CD terms, while holding steady in the other three.
Apple Insider
India starts iPhone 14 production, confirms Apple
Apple has announced that, as expected, facilities in India are now producing part of the new iPhone 14 range for local sale. As previously predicted by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Foxconn's plant in India is now confirmed as producing the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. "We're excited to be manufacturing...
Lenders withdraw mortgages from sale after mini-budget sparked market turmoil
Banks and building societies are withdrawing some of their mortgages from sale after the Government’s mini-budget on Friday sparked massive market turmoil.Three lenders have so far withdrawn some of their products amid the uncertainty.Virgin Money said: “Given market conditions we have temporarily withdrawn Virgin Money mortgage products for new business customers.As a result of significant changes in mortgage market pricing we’ve seen over recent weeks, we're making some changes to our product rangeHalifax“Existing applications already submitted will be processed as normal and we’ll continue to offer our product transfer range for existing customers.“We expect to launch a new product range...
nextbigfuture.com
600-mile Gemini Battery for $50 per kWh at Scale
Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage company, unveiled a 240-Ah prismatic anode-free cell after a successful 12-month R&D effort. The company believes its anode-free cell is the highest energy density large-format cell ever produced. The breakthrough technology will enable the commercialization of ONE’s GeminiTM dual-chemistry architecture, which will be integrated into a BMW iX prototype vehicle later this year.
CARS・
9to5Mac
Apple and other companies concerned as India tries to push its own GPS system
Global Positioning System, or GPS, is one of the most popular satellite-based navigation systems in the world. However, there are other technologies that provide precise location by satellite – and now India is trying to push NavIC, its own navigation system. However, Apple and other companies seem to be worried about this.
QD-OLED TVs suddenly look like an even smarter buy
Prices are falling, with even the best TVs getting closer in price to standard OLEDs
mansionglobal.com
Rents Drop for First Time in Two Years After Climbing to Records
Apartment rents are falling from record highs across the U.S. for the first time in nearly two years, offering the prospect of relief to millions of tenants who have seen steep increases during the pandemic. August apartment asking rents nationally fell 0.1% from July, according to a report from property...
msn.com
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office at least three days a week, marking a shift away from the company's flexible-working policy. "Employees who transitioned to working remotely some or all of the time during the pandemic will pivot to a more...
