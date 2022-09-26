Read full article on original website
3 reasons the Atlanta Braves can’t afford to lose the NL East
For the Atlanta Braves, the road back to the World Series will likely be easier if the defending champions can avoid the Wild Card round and win the National League East. Entering Monday’s play 1.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East race, the Atlanta Braves still have an opportunity to grab control of the division, with a pivotal three-game series between the two teams beginning at Truist Park on Friday. By the time the weekend ends, the Braves and Mets could well know their fates when it comes to which team will win the division and get a bye in the postseason, and which team will be forced into the best-of-three Wild Card round.
Karine Jean-Pierre says there should be a 'conversation' about the Atlanta Braves changing their name after Biden celebrated their World Series title at the White House
The White House press secretary on Monday said it was important to have a conversation about the Atlanta Braves' name, hours after President Joe Biden celebrated their 2021 World Series win with the team. It comes at a time when several professional sports teams have jettisoned Native American terms as...
Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms
The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start...
MLB Power Rankings: Can anyone challenge the Dodgers and Astros?
From Albert Pujols' chase to 700 home runs to Aaron Judge's pursuit of the American League single-season home run record to a modern-day Babe Ruth in Shohei Ohtani to the NL East division race, baseball is in an incredible place right now. The races are hot, and the playoffs are...
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- MLB representatives are holding talks with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets about potential changes to their scheduled series this weekend in Atlanta because of Hurricane Ian' path, the league confirmed Wednesday. The series is to start Friday and run through Sunday at Truist Park....
Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals prediction, pick, odds Mon. 9/26: Braves' sights on Mets, but Nats come first
The Braves jumped on Cory Abbott the last time they saw him, putting up four runs on six hits. We'll opt to keep it simple and bet on the team with far more on the line in Atlanta. Bryce Elder struck out six and held the Nats to one run when he faced off against them just five days ago. — Griffin Carroll, Yardbarker.
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
Game #153 Atlanta in for a 3 game series
The big news of the day is that CJ Abrams has been moved up to the 2-spot in the batting order. Today’s lineup could be close to the 2023 Washington Nationals’ Opening Day lineup if you add back Keibert Ruiz and a new leftfielder. As you know, the...
Andre Dickens, Keisha Lance Bottoms celebrate Atlanta Braves at White House
The 2021 Atlanta Braves were honored at the White House by President Joe Biden on Sept. 26. The team was recognized in the east room for winning last season’s World Series. The visit occurred hours before the team faced division foe Washington Nationals. “Atlanta is a great sports city...
Potential MLB Sleeper Teams to Watch for In 2023 Season
With focus shifting to the MLB postseason in less than 10 days, the majority of fanbases are looking ahead to 2023 with hopes they can be in this position next year. This season was full of surprises, from the Baltimore Orioles emerging from worst in the AL to above .500 playoff contenders, to the Cleveland Guardians emerging as the AL Central's best.
Prepare to Wait Decades Before Seeing MLB's Next Member of the 700 Home Run Club
It's only been a couple of days since Albert Pujols joined Babe Ruth, Henry Aaron and Barry Bonds in Major League Baseball's hallowed 700 home run club. You can expect the wait for the next new member to last not days, weeks, months or even years, but decades. Is this...
Eduardo Escobar powers Mets to walk-off win as Braves fall out of 1st-place tie
One day after falling into a tie with the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East, the New York Mets reclaimed their lead, thanks to a 5-4 win in 10 innings Wednesday against the Miami Marlins. That, when combined with the Braves’ 3-2 loss in 10 innings...
Marlins Issue Call For Mets Fans to Buy Tickets for Braves Series amid NL East Race
The Miami Marlins are hoping to pack LoanDepot Park with New York Mets fans when they welcome the Atlanta Braves into town for their regular season series from Oct. 3-5. The 97-57 Mets hold a one-game lead over the 96-58 Braves for the National League East crown with eight games to go. Both teams are headed to the playoffs, but the winner will earn the National League's No. 2 playoff seed and a bye through the NL Wild Card Round.
Yankees' Aaron Judge's 61st HR Caught by Blue Jays Bullpen Coach Matt Buschmann
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge smacked his American League record-tying 61st home run of the season Wednesday, depositing a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza over the Rogers Centre left field wall. A lucky fan won't be able to reap the benefits of catching the ball, however,...
The Braves Are Right There With The Top Contenders
The defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves are among the powerhouses in baseball. They may still be a game back of the New York Mets in the NL East, but that could change very quickly. There is a very important three-game series looming this coming weekend at Truist Park between...
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
