wearegreenbay.com
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
wearegreenbay.com
Manufacturing Madness: Top 16 coolest things made in Wisconsin announced
(WFRV) – The top 16 products that are moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday. Sixteen Wisconsin-made products will move on to ‘Manufacturing Madness,’ in a head-to-head tournament-style bracket. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin could add electric vehicle chargers on highways by Spring 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to Wisconsin. It’s part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday from the U.S. Transportation Department to begin construction on a nationwide...
Fox11online.com
Two area rail projects receive grants from state
(WLUK) -- Rail improvement projects around the state are getting a boost, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
spectrumnews1.com
Why is Wisconsin likely headed for a big workforce shortage in the next decade?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is likely headed for a big workforce shortage. Simply put: there aren't enough young people here to replace the baby boomers who will turn 65 years old over the next decade. A new study by Forward Analytics, a Wisconsin-based research organization that provides state and...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin utility crews heading to Florida to assist in Ian repair efforts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Florida’s public utility companies are asking for help and Wisconsin is answering the call. “Immediately once we got that call, we wrangled up our crew and said ‘yep, let’s try to send as many people as we possibly can,” Stoughton utilities director Jill Weiss said. “Reached out to membership because it’s public power, so those communities were able to respond and provide assistance.”
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Adds 353 Area Code
(Terry Bell, WRN) People in southwest Wisconsin will need to learn a new area code next year. State utility regulators voted Thursday to add 3-5-3 to the mix of Wisconsin area codes. They’ll go to new numbers assigned within the borders of the current 6-0-8 area code starting next year.
Registrations for electric, hybrid vehicles increase at high rate in Wisconsin
Electric and hybrid vehicle registrations are increasing at a high rate in Wisconsin, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Explore Wisconsin’s Driftless Paradise at Wyalusing State Park!
Wisconsin is well-known for the unparalleled beauty left behind by the areas that were not once covered in and flattened by regional glaciers. Indeed, the Driftless Area of Wisconsin is one of the best regions to explore nature. Wyalusing State Park is nestled along the Mississippi River in far Southwestern Wisconsin. This park is an absolute gem with amazing river views, excellent bluffside camping, a cave, trails galore, night sky viewing, and SO much more!
WEAU-TV 13
Secretary of State race heating up
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the Nov. election gets closer, one race that’s heating up is the bid for Secretary of State. Doug La Follette has held the office for 40 years and says his role as Secretary is vital in protecting the integrity of future elections. “Here in...
spectrumnews1.com
Auditing her life: Top Wisconsin leader retires after 45 years
MADISON, Wis. — After serving Wisconsin tirelessly for 45 years, one of the state’s highest ranking civil servants in the Department of Revenue retires this week. Division of Income, Sales and Excise Tax Administrator Diane Hardt started her storied-career in the late 70s as an entry-level auditor. Fresh out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she said she could never imagine that she would go on to achieve the heights of a managerial role.
voiceofalexandria.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Wisconsin
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wisconsin using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
Wisconsin Hosts One Of The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations In U.S.
When it's time to celebrate Oktoberfest, one of the best parties in the United States is held in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Is The Perfect U.S. Home For Oktoberfest. The original Oktoberfest is held in Germany every year. When it comes to a United States version of the iconic celebration, I think Wisconsin is the perfect home for it. Plus, LaCrosse is a fitting city to host the event. They really know how to party and are up for the challenge.
rejournals.com
Greywolf Brokerage sells three-property portfolio of gas stations in Wisconsin
Greywolf Brokerage represented the seller in the recent sale of a three-property portfolio of gas stations and convenience stores across Wisconsin for $1 million. Steve Turner, a senior advisor with Greywolf Brokerage, represented the seller in this transaction. The portfolio included a gas station at 516 Ash St. in Baraboo;...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida
Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices skyrocket
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin gas prices are now higher than the national average. Drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more for a gallon of gas in Green Bay, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Green Bay was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.14/g, a difference of $1.25/g.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
WEAU-TV 13
Changes in Prevea Health community COVID-19 testing
WISCONSIN (WEAU) -Prevea Health is announcing some changes to community COVID-19 testing. According to a media release from Prevea Health, beginning Oct. 1 at Prevea Health community COVID-19 testing locations, PCR tests will only be available for those who are symptomatic with a negative antigen result and those without symptoms will only receive an antigen test. This testing will be offered at 11 locations throughout Wis. in Ashwaubenon, Sheboygan, Oconto Falls, Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Ladysmith, Menomonie, Mondovi and Rice Lake.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Science Festival
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You can celebrate curiosity at the Wisconsin Science Festival October 10-16. The weeklong Wisconsin Science Festival features events throughout Wisconsin for people of all ages. Activities include hands-on science experiments, live Q&A sessions and interviews with scientists, demonstrations, performances, behind-the-scenes tours and more.
