We have changed our school picture vendor and will be using Yuen Lui Studios this year. Below is some information they wanted you to know about. Ordering online is the preferred option. Checks and paper order forms must be received by picture day. Every student will have their picture taken, even if they don’t order photos. Scholarships are available, so please email kshofmann@seattleschools.org if you would like to request one.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO