School Individual Picture Day Oct. 10
We have changed our school picture vendor and will be using Yuen Lui Studios this year. Below is some information they wanted you to know about. Ordering online is the preferred option. Checks and paper order forms must be received by picture day. Every student will have their picture taken, even if they don’t order photos. Scholarships are available, so please email kshofmann@seattleschools.org if you would like to request one.
College & Career Week
College and Career Week – October 3rd through 7th. The Lincoln Counseling Crew are hosting a series of events the week of October 3rd through the 7th to help students prepare for life after Lincoln. Explore your postsecondary options!. Financial Aid Night. Learn about the financial aid process and...
LSK8 Weekly Update 9/25
I hope you are enjoying our first week of fall! As a native Texan, it’s nice to live in a place that actually has fall weather where the leaves change to beautiful colors. Licton Springs offers one free breakfast and one free lunch to every scholar that wants one. Additional meals/food requires scholars to have money in their cafeteria account.
Counseling Crew Corner
Counselors had a great second week of school – we are busy with schedule change requests and always available for students if needed. Mr. Rivas is our new counselor for students with the last name Re-Z (replacing Ms. P). Please look at his bio under the Meet Our Team button.
