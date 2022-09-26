Dobyns-Bennett slips in AP prep poll after loss to Greeneville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season.

Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A.

Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings.

In Class 5A, Daniel Boone stayed ranked No. 6 after coming off a bye week.

Greeneville remained on top in Class 4A.

Unicoi County tied with Gatlinburg-Pittman for the No. 4 spot in Class 3A after the Blue Devils defeated Sullivan East 56–35 on Friday. Meanwhile, Chuckey-Doak fell just short of making the top 10 this week.

Hampton remained on top in the Class 2A poll after a bye week.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 26, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Oakland (15) 5-0 150 1 2. Collierville 6-0 129 2 3. Maryville 5-1 122 3 4. Bradley Central 5-0 86 7 5. Ravenwood 4-2 80 6 6. Blackman 5-1 58 8 7. Houston 5-1 52 NR 8. Cane Ridge 5-1 42 9 9. Dobyns-Bennett 5-1 39 5 10. Smyrna 5-0 37 10

Others receiving votes: Germantown 29. Centennial 1.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Knoxville West (9) 6-0 143 2 2. Page (5) 6-0 140 1 3. Springfield 6-0 114 3 4. Munford (1) 6-0 105 4 5. Nolensville 6-0 93 5 6. Daniel Boone 5-0 74 6 7. Henry County 4-2 53 7 8. White County 5-1 41 9 9. Mt. Juliet 5-1 33 10 10. Green Hill 4-2 13 8

Others receiving votes: Powell 10. Sevier County 3. Morristown West 2. McMinn County 1.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Greeneville (14) 6-0 148 1 2. Anderson County (1) 6-0 133 2 3. Haywood County 5-0 123 3 4. Red Bank 5-0 98 4 5. Marshall County 5-0 92 5 6. Pearl-Cohn 4-2 70 6 7. Macon County 6-0 61 7 8. Hardin County 5-1 42 8 9. Stone Memorial 6-0 36 9 10. Upperman 4-2 8 NR (tie) Craigmont 4-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: DeKalb County 3. Milan 2. South Doyle 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. East Nashville (5) 6-0 140 2 2. Alcoa (10) 5-1 139 1 3. Covington 4-1 121 3 4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-1 87 6 (tie) Unicoi County 6-0 87 5 6. Sweetwater 5-1 68 7 7. Giles County 4-2 60 4 8. Waverly 5-1 51 8 9. Kingston 5-1 25 10 10. Smith County 5-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 14. Union County 7. Raleigh Egypt 5. Fairview 1. Dyersburg 1. Loudon 1.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Hampton (10) 5-0 145 1 2. Tyner Academy (3) 6-0 135 2 3. Union City (2) 6-0 123 3 4. Huntingdon 5-1 106 4 5. Riverside 5-1 87 5 6. Fairley 6-0 73 6 7. East Robertson 5-1 61 7 8. Freedom Prep 5-1 35 10 9. Westview 4-2 24 NR 10. Lewis County 5-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 10. Mt. Pleasant 9. Meigs County 6.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. McKenzie (10) 6-0 136 1 2. Fayetteville (3) 6-0 128 2 3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1) 5-0 112 3 4. Dresden 6-0 99 4 5. Peabody 5-1 85 5 6. South Pittsburg 4-2 60 8 7. Moore County 5-1 56 9 8. McEwen 4-1 30 10 9. Clay County 4-1 20 7 10. Halls 5-1 16

Others receiving votes: Coalfield 14. Gordonsville 14.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Friendship Christian (13) 6-0 139 1 2. University-Jackson (1) 5-1 127 3 3. Middle Tennessee Christian 5-1 104 4 4. Grace Christian Academy 5-1 99 5 5. Jackson Christian 4-1 85 2

Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. Lipscomb Academy (14) 5-0 140 1 2. Knoxville Webb 5-0 124 2 3. Lausanne Collegiate 4-1 110 3 4. Boyd Buchanan 5-1 85 5 5. Chattanooga Christian 5-1 50 NR

Others receiving votes: CPA 27. Franklin Road Academy 24.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Poll Points Prv 1. MBA (13) 6-0 139 1 2. Baylor (1) 5-0 126 2 3. McCallie 4-1 112 3 4. Ensworth 5-1 94 5 5. Brentwood Academy 4-2 77 4

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 12.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Commercial Appeal, Memphis. The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tennessean, Nashville; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤

