Greeneville, TN

Dobyns-Bennett slips in AP prep poll after loss to Greeneville

By The Associated Press, Slater Teague
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season.

Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A.

Science Hill High School’s homecoming game rescheduled due to weather

Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings.

In Class 5A, Daniel Boone stayed ranked No. 6 after coming off a bye week.

Greeneville remained on top in Class 4A.

Unicoi County tied with Gatlinburg-Pittman for the No. 4 spot in Class 3A after the Blue Devils defeated Sullivan East 56–35 on Friday. Meanwhile, Chuckey-Doak fell just short of making the top 10 this week.

Hampton remained on top in the Class 2A poll after a bye week.

Final Scores & Highlights: Week 6 high school football games

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 26, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Poll Points Prv
1. Oakland (15) 5-0 150 1
2. Collierville 6-0 129 2
3. Maryville 5-1 122 3
4. Bradley Central 5-0 86 7
5. Ravenwood 4-2 80 6
6. Blackman 5-1 58 8
7. Houston 5-1 52 NR
8. Cane Ridge 5-1 42 9
9. Dobyns-Bennett 5-1 39 5
10. Smyrna 5-0 37 10

Others receiving votes: Germantown 29. Centennial 1.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Poll Points Prv
1. Knoxville West (9) 6-0 143 2
2. Page (5) 6-0 140 1
3. Springfield 6-0 114 3
4. Munford (1) 6-0 105 4
5. Nolensville 6-0 93 5
6. Daniel Boone 5-0 74 6
7. Henry County 4-2 53 7
8. White County 5-1 41 9
9. Mt. Juliet 5-1 33 10
10. Green Hill 4-2 13 8

Others receiving votes: Powell 10. Sevier County 3. Morristown West 2. McMinn County 1.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Poll Points Prv
1. Greeneville (14) 6-0 148 1
2. Anderson County (1) 6-0 133 2
3. Haywood County 5-0 123 3
4. Red Bank 5-0 98 4
5. Marshall County 5-0 92 5
6. Pearl-Cohn 4-2 70 6
7. Macon County 6-0 61 7
8. Hardin County 5-1 42 8
9. Stone Memorial 6-0 36 9
10. Upperman 4-2 8 NR
(tie) Craigmont 4-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: DeKalb County 3. Milan 2. South Doyle 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Poll Points Prv
1. East Nashville (5) 6-0 140 2
2. Alcoa (10) 5-1 139 1
3. Covington 4-1 121 3
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-1 87 6
(tie) Unicoi County 6-0 87 5
6. Sweetwater 5-1 68 7
7. Giles County 4-2 60 4
8. Waverly 5-1 51 8
9. Kingston 5-1 25 10
10. Smith County 5-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 14. Union County 7. Raleigh Egypt 5. Fairview 1. Dyersburg 1. Loudon 1.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Poll Points Prv
1. Hampton (10) 5-0 145 1
2. Tyner Academy (3) 6-0 135 2
3. Union City (2) 6-0 123 3
4. Huntingdon 5-1 106 4
5. Riverside 5-1 87 5
6. Fairley 6-0 73 6
7. East Robertson 5-1 61 7
8. Freedom Prep 5-1 35 10
9. Westview 4-2 24 NR
10. Lewis County 5-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 10. Mt. Pleasant 9. Meigs County 6.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Poll Points Prv
1. McKenzie (10) 6-0 136 1
2. Fayetteville (3) 6-0 128 2
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1) 5-0 112 3
4. Dresden 6-0 99 4
5. Peabody 5-1 85 5
6. South Pittsburg 4-2 60 8
7. Moore County 5-1 56 9
8. McEwen 4-1 30 10
9. Clay County 4-1 20 7
10. Halls 5-1 16

Others receiving votes: Coalfield 14. Gordonsville 14.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Poll Points Prv
1. Friendship Christian (13) 6-0 139 1
2. University-Jackson (1) 5-1 127 3
3. Middle Tennessee Christian 5-1 104 4
4. Grace Christian Academy 5-1 99 5
5. Jackson Christian 4-1 85 2

Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Poll Points Prv
1. Lipscomb Academy (14) 5-0 140 1
2. Knoxville Webb 5-0 124 2
3. Lausanne Collegiate 4-1 110 3
4. Boyd Buchanan 5-1 85 5
5. Chattanooga Christian 5-1 50 NR

Others receiving votes: CPA 27. Franklin Road Academy 24.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Poll Points Prv
1. MBA (13) 6-0 139 1
2. Baylor (1) 5-0 126 2
3. McCallie 4-1 112 3
4. Ensworth 5-1 94 5
5. Brentwood Academy 4-2 77 4

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 12.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Commercial Appeal, Memphis. The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tennessean, Nashville; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤

Greeneville senior Brady Quillen named Week Six Player of the Week

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Neither team’s region standings are on the line when Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett get together, but that doesn’t make it a meaningless game. “Even though it’s a non-conference game, DB’s always been a rival,” Greene Devils senior quarterback Brady Quillen said. Thanks to a shoe-string tackle on the final play of the […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
THS sweeps Abingdon to close regular season

(Abingdon, VA — The Tennessee High Volleyball team closed out their 2022 regular season with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of Abingdon Wednesday night. Marley Johns slammed 11 kills and 2 blocks to lead the offense. Madison Blair added 8 kills and Sophie Meade had 8 kills as well along with 12 digs. Marae Herrmann […]
ABINGDON, VA
Science Hill tops Lady Vikings on Senior Night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visiting Tennessee high grabbed the opening set of Tuesday night’s volleyball clash inside the Topper Palace, but came up short to Science Hill, 3-1. The first frame went the way of the visitors to the tight tune of 25-22. Tennessee High opened the second set on a tear, as well, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
ETSU moves up Saturday kickoff time in anticipation of Hurricane Ian

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs will take the gridiron earlier than originally scheduled on Saturday as the region prepares for weather from Hurricane Ian. A release from East Tennessee State University (ETSU) states that the game against Chattanooga will kick off at 3 p.m. at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. The game had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Milligan falls to AAC frontrunner Bryan

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Buffs volleyball squad battled a formidable Bryan College Lions squad on Tuesday night, but was swept, 3-0. Milligan (14-20, 5-2 AAC) was just five points away from taking the opening set when the visitors won seven of the final nine points to grab the first frame, 25-22. The Lions […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
ETSU-Chattanooga football game time changed to Saturday at 3 p.m.

The East Tennessee State and Chattanooga football game Saturday has been moved to a 3 p.m. kickoff due to the forecast from Hurricane Ian. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The Mocs (3-1 overall, 1-0 Southern Conference) come to Johnson City after losing 31-0 to Illinois on Sept. 22. The Bucs (2-2, 0-2) snapped a two-game skid with a 45-3 win over Robert Morris in their last game.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Unicoi Co. interception voted Week 6 Best Play of the Week

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In one of the closest votes News Channel 11 Sports has ever seen, Unicoi County High School’s Garrett Sellers took the weekly honor of Best Play of the Week. Sellers caught air and the ball Friday night, coming down with a momentous interception in the Blue Devils game against Sullivan […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
High School Standouts: Boone’s Jenkins growing on and off the field

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Daniel Boone Trailblazers are a perfect 5-0 to start the 2022 football season. It’s as hot of a start the program has put together since 2006. The team is doing it on both sides, having allowed just 14 total points. The Blazers can also score in bunches, thanks in part […]
GRAY, TN
Lakeway Christian submits highest bid for former Colonial Heights Middle

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bidding for the former Colonial Heights Middle School property closed on Monday with Lakeway Christian Schools submitting the highest bid. Lakeway placed a $2.3 million bid for the former school. Kingsport City Schools also submitted a bid but it was about $25,000 less than Lakeway’s, according to Sullivan County Board of […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
3rd Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it. Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road. “We’ve got a lot of our needs […]
GRAY, TN
Meet the Candidates: Kate Craig for Tennessee Senate District 3

News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election. Below is the response we received from Kate Craig, who is running for the Tennessee Senate District 3 seat. Early voting in Tennessee runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Lakeway Christian Schools looking toward long-term expansion

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It has been two years since Lakeway Christian Schools from Morristown first opened by the Tri-Cities Airport, taking over for the failing Tri-Cities Christian School. Under Lakeway, the new school became the Tri-Cities Christian Academy. The move north from Hamblen County positioned Lakeway for more growth. It did not take […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
ETSU to begin selling beer at football games

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) will sell beer at football games starting this Saturday when the Buccaneers host conference-rival Chattanooga. Fans will have to present a valid, government-issued ID verifying that they are at least 21 years or older in order to get a wristband for purchasing beer. Fans can […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Science Hill High School’s homecoming game rescheduled due to weather

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the Science Hill High School Athletic Department announced that the Topper homecoming football game originally scheduled for Friday has been pushed forward to Thursday due to weather. Homecoming festivities will begin on Sept. 29 at 5:15 p.m., and the game against Morristown East kicks off at 7 p.m. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
