New Pittsburgh Courier
Art is active & alive at Kelly Strayhorn Theater
“Culture is the soul of any community, and art is the expression of that soul. So, if we’re not valuing arts and culture in every neighborhood in Pittsburgh, then we’re not really feeding our soul,” said Kelly Strayhorn Theater Executive Director Joseph Hall. Kelly Strayhorn Theatre states...
pghcitypaper.com
Best Psychic/Tarot Reader: Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop
As far back as she can remember, Amber Epps, co-owner of the Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop in Garfield, has always had a connection to the occult. “When I was young, I can recall sensing spirits and having an extremely strong intuition, which some may refer to as psychic abilities, as well as prophetic dreams,” Epps tells Pittsburgh City Paper. She adds that her mother also saw spirits and could sense the moment a person died. “So none of this was strange to me.”
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Native Son Receives Esteemed Award from Dance Magazine
An award celebrating “living legends who’ve made a lasting impact on dance” has gone to Pittsburgh native Kyle Abraham. Dance Media Foundation, in conjunction with Dance Magazine, announced five awardees for the 65th annual Dance Magazine Awards: Abraham, Lucinda Childs, Herman Cornejo, Brenda Dixon Gottschild and Dianne McIntyre. Past awards have gone to the likes of Fred Astaire and Bob Fosse.
pghcitypaper.com
Best Dressed: Heather Abraham
As the host of KDKA’s morning talk show, Pittsburgh Today Live, Heather Abraham is always in the spotlight, which means her outfits are up for public scrutiny. Luckily, viewers approve, selecting the on-air personality as the Best Dressed in town. “I have always been enamored by Audrey Hepburn’s classic...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Uzima is here to heal
When Pittsburghers are looking for a place of mental and emotional refuge, Uzima is offering itself as a destination of choice. Mayan Marshall is the co-owner of Uzima, a physical safe space for those in need of community and judgement-free zones where mental health concerns can be discussed openly. As...
pghcitypaper.com
Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub
We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
pghcitypaper.com
Best Bartender: Lara Borasso
Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
Square One announces closure in Regent Square
PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed. The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.
New witch-themed Halloween festival slated for Vandergrift
The inaugural Witching Hours Night Market is scheduled for the night of Oct. 15 in Vandergrift. Its organizers say more than 70 vendors are booked. The event will be held rain or shine, and Grant Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic. The market was organized by a group of...
pittsburghmagazine.com
There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home
Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
pghcitypaper.com
Best Black-Owned Salon: Salon S.C.
While other businesses were closing their doors during the pandemic, Shanna Cochran, owner of this year’s Best Black-owned Salon, chose to do the opposite. As a result, her hair studio Salon S.C. debuted in December 2020, becoming a thriving, multicultural salon offering an extensive level of education and experience in a wide variety of services.
National Coffee Day deals — free and discounted java love
With the weather turning cooler, nothing sounds as comforting as a hot cup of coffee. So what better time for National Coffee Day to show up than Thursday. And, apparently, Pittsburgh is one of the best cities in the country to celebrate the day. Wallethub has the Steel City ranked as the 7th best spot to feed your coffee addiction. We’re better than Cincinnati (No. 17), Buffalo (No. 43) and Baltimore (No. 63). And we’re way better than Cleveland (No. 79).
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept. 26-Oct. 3
ANTIfest. Sat., Oct. 1. 5 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $18-75. anti-flag.com. Ahead of the release of their newest LP, Lies They Tell Our Children, set to drop Jan. 6 via Spinefarm Records, Pittsburgh’s most politically charged punk rock band Anti-Flag is setting out on a North American tour. Their hometown show will take place during the band’s annual ANTIfest, and includes performances from Four Year Strong, Microwave, Save Face & Catbite.
Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given Suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was Suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Brandon Ward talked exclusively with Channel 11 about what he saw in the moments before he was shot and the chaos that followed Saturday night at Kennywood. Ward says he had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right as the park was getting ready to...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Legal Advertising – Meetings 9-28-2022
The Community College of Allegheny County Board of Trustees will hold a meeting on October 6, 2022. The meeting will be held virtually beginning at 4:30 p.m. and streamed on CCAC’s YouTube page. A copy of the Board meeting agenda will be made available for review on the College’s website (www.ccac.edu)
Channel 11′s Susan Koeppen reunites with man she saved through CPR during cardiac arrest
PITTSBURGH — Back in July, Channel 11 news anchor Susan Koeppen was waiting to turn left at busy Penn Avenue and South Dallas in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze. “As his car drifted by me, I said, ‘I’m going to watch this guy because he doesn’t look right.’ I watched him, he drifted right by me, and jumped the curb and crashed right here into the fence,” Koeppen said.
CBS News
Pittsburgh ranked as a top city for people with disabilities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and with that, a new study from WalletHub has been released that shares which cities across the country are best suited for people with disabilities. "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults, or...
pghcitypaper.com
Best New Restaurant: Moonlit Burgers
Only in Pittsburgh would a burger joint win the title of Best New Restaurant. But, believe us, Moonlit Burgers is worthy. The Dormont restaurant specializes in smashburgers, the trendy American fast-food sensation that involves smashing a hamburger onto a hot grill as it cooks, resulting in a thin patty with crispy edges. Pair one up with Moonlit’s smash fries.
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
