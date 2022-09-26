ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU

Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
BATON ROUGE, LA
collegeandmagnolia.com

Potential Replacements for Bryan Harsin

Yes, I know, it's très gauche to talk about replacing a coach who hasn't been fired yet, but the writing is on the wall here and Harsin probably has, at most, two weeks left as Auburn's football coach. If a home loss to a mediocre LSU team doesn't do him in, getting our skeletons rearranged by the dwags in a couple of weeks certainly will. While the official Auburn media seem unwilling to speculate about the successor to a coach who's still employed (probably the right approach), I'm a random idiot on the internet who isn't beholden to such ethical restrictions, so I'm gonna speculate away. Here are my thoughts on the potential candidates to replace Harsin.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game at Auburn

LSU football is currently sitting pretty at 3-1 after four games. The Tigers are also 1-0 in conference play after defeating Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago. However, the toughest has yet to come. The Bayou Bengals are set to kick off a run that sees them play six consecutive Southeastern Conference opponents. Fans are going to find out whether this LSU team is legit or not very quickly in the coming weeks.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Ashford, AL
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum says “it’s over” for one SEC coach

After watching Auburn escape against the Missouri Tigers Saturday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has concluded that it is too little and too late for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Finebaum said on on WJOX-FM’s “McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning” in Birmingham, Alabama, that Harsin will most likely be gone soon.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bryan Harsin addresses Auburn’s quarterback situation

Auburn listed Robby Ashford as the starting quarterback on the depth chart on Monday with a pivotal game against LSU on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Freshman Holden Geriner is listed next, which is reasonable since Ashford started in last week’s 17-14 OT win. Geriner made his college football debut when Ashford exited the game with what he said was a Stinger after throwing a block for receiver Koy Moore in the third quarter.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What LSU coach Brian Kelly said about facing Auburn

LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) and Auburn (3-1, 1-0) will square off Saturday under the lights in each team’s first divisional matchup of the season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN. Read more Auburn football: Tate Johnson to miss 6-8 weeks as Auburn moves on to third option at center.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
WSFA

Multiple high school football games shift to Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple high schools have decided to move their regulary scheduled football matchups from Friday to Thursday, ahead of any issues that could be caused by Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of schools that are in the WSFA 12 News viewing area that will be among...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

List: Local football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian

List of high school football games rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2022 due to Hurricane Ian. GEORGIA Spencer High School versus Jordan High School at Memorial Stadium – 7:00 p.m. ACE Charter versus Kendrick High School at Kinnett Stadium – 7:00 p.m. Riverdale at LaGrange High School – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Chattahoochee County High School […]
COLUMBUS, GA
alreporter.com

Opinion | A warning to the Lee County bigot

My last fist-fight was in 8th grade. Mostly a one-punch, after school event. A classmate who used to pester me by hitting me and running away finally pushed me too far. I caught him with a solid right cross to his jaw. Just like my old man taught me. The...
LEE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Qb Geriner
styleblueprint.com

We’re Calling It: This AL Hotel Concept Is the Next Big Thing

A completely enamoring, ultra-swanky hotel just opened quietly in Auburn, Alabama, bringing fine dining, rooftop revelry, and hands-on learning to this quaint SEC town. As I pulled into the sleek entrance to The Laurel Hotel & Spa, a crew of wide-smiling students swiftly took my bags and led me inside. “Students?” you might be thinking. I was intrigued, too.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Pedestrian killed on Victory Drive

UPDATE – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle. According to Bryan, Nyteish Adeogum, age 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:40 a.m. Bryan said she died from blunt force trauma. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A person has […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WTVM

Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Various law enforcement are currently on the scene of a rollover incident on Highway 80 in Phenix City. News Leader 9 sources say a white pickup truck is rolled over on the side of the highway from a possible accident. Highway 80, going eastbound before the...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for suspect in August hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for information relating to a hit-and-run incident from last month. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a struck pedestrian on Veterans Parkway near Niell Drive. Officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy