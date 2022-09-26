Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Over $2 million of narcotics seized over the weekend
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the weekend, the El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen and three Mexican natives accused of smuggling narcotics. Accordingly, in a press release, these three arrests happened in one weekend and have estimated to over $2.05 million. Friday bust. Firstly, on...
Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail
The 21-year-old Yuma man accused of shooting and killing a man in Winterhaven will be released from the Imperial County Jail today according to the District Attorney's office. The post Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico Police looking for second suspect in homicide
On Saturday, September 24 around five in the morning, the Calexico police officers found a man with two stab wounds in the 100 block of Rockwood Avenue. The post Calexico Police looking for second suspect in homicide appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Shooting in Winterhaven
A Winterhaven man is dead following a shooting late Saturday afternoon. Imperial County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane in Winterhaven shortly after 5:00 p.m. after reports of shots being fired in the area. On arrival deputies located two men with gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to a health center by family members where he was treated and later released. The second man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased man was identified as Jesus Galindo, 41, from Winterhaven. While investigating the scene, deputies located a possible suspect about 2 blocks away. The suspect was identified as Bishap Laurenzana, 22, of Yuma. Laurenzana was arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail for Murder and several other charges.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
kxoradio.com
Murder in Calexico
An early morning stabbing left a man dead Saturday. Calexico police reported that a 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in a parking lot near Third and Paulin. Less than 12 hours later a Calexico an was arrested and charged with the crime. According to police, the motive for the stabbing is still unknown. The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered several stab wounds but was still able to describe the suspect to officers. He was treated at the scene and then lfown to a San Diego hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect, 26-year-old Orlando Tovar-Magellanes, was booked at Imperial County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.
kyma.com
Border Patrol agents seize cloned Border Patrol vehicle
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, El Centro Border Patrol (BP) agents arrested a U.S. citizen and seized a cloned BP vehicle. Moreover, in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 6:25pm. In addition, the El Centro station's Remote Vehicle Surveillance System Operators observed and notified...
Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Imperial County Sheriff's Deputies from the Winterhaven station responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane. The post Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Parking Lot Rage
A 22-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance in an El Centro parking lot. El Centro police responded to the Costco parking lot at about 2:23 Saturday afternoon after a report that a vehicle almost ran over a woman. According to police reports, the driver of the vehicle became upset with a woman holding a parking space, reportedly almost ran over the woman when he took the parking space, and then took a tire iron from his car and proceeded to break windows in the woman's car. At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday the suspect in the incident showed up at the El Centro Police Department lobby and wanted to report the disturbance. The man did admit that he broke three windows in the other car. The victim estimated damage and repairs at over $3,000. The suspect was taken into custody and booked at Imperial County Jail for vandalism.
holtvilletribune.com
Winterhaven Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured
WINTERHAVEN — A 22-year-old Yuma man is being held in Imperial County jail on murder, attempted murder and several other related counts in the shootings of two men in Winterhaven on Saturday evening, Sept. 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jesus Galindo Sr., 41, of Winterhaven died from...
kxoradio.com
Calexico Death Still Under Investigation
(Body Found in Calexico last week)....It was last week at East Rivera Street and Highway 98. The body has only been described as a male, possibly in his 20's. The victim was found lying face down. The County Coroners office said Tuesday that no other information has been released. Calexico Police say they are continuing to investigation, but there is not a lot of information to go on.
thedesertreview.com
Friday crash results in major injuries and fatality
EL CENTRO — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on the afternoon of Friday September 23 on Highway 115, when a car entered the highway causing a second car to swerve resulting in the vehicle rolling and killing one of the passengers. According to the report, the...
kyma.com
Three people suffer injuries following car accident on Friday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 23, 2022, three people suffered injuries following a car accident. Moreover, in a press release, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50pm in El Centro. Additionally, there were two vehicles:. A Ford F-550 Black 2015 Dodge Challenger (the car the three travelers drove...
69-year-old man missing in Yuma
The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
calmatters.network
Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.
CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
City Of El Centro
(Saturday is clean-up day in El Centro)....It will be this Saturday, from 8:00 am until 12 noon. The Drop-off will be at 599 East Main Street in El Centro. The IVRMA will be available at the drop-off site. The free drop-off is for El Centro residents only. They must show proof of residency, such as utility bill or Driver's License. They will accept computers, monitors, tvs, passenger tires, light truck tires, rims will also be accepted. No tires from tire businesses will be accepted. No more than 9 tires will be accepted without a written exemption from the Local Environment Agency. More information is available at ivrma.org.
kyma.com
Southwest High School receives alarming social media post
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In the early evening hours of Tuesday, September 27, officials at Southwest High School became aware of a social media post. Accordingly, the post mentioned someone would take a weapon to school. However, there was not a direct threat to any students or staff.
KPBS
Imperial County’s use of psychiatric holds appears to violate state law
Imperial County officials routinely keep people on psychiatric holds for longer than 72 hours, often in ill-equipped facilities and without a formal hearing that’s required by law, an inewsource investigation found. Data shows the county has continued to record dozens of such cases each year despite consultants warning officials...
Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced there will be lane restrictions and construction on US 95 between mileposts 67 and 80, that is located between Yuma and Quartzsite for road construction. The post Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction appeared first on KYMA.
