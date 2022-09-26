ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Over $2 million of narcotics seized over the weekend

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the weekend, the El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen and three Mexican natives accused of smuggling narcotics. Accordingly, in a press release, these three arrests happened in one weekend and have estimated to over $2.05 million. Friday bust. Firstly, on...
EL CENTRO, CA
Shooting in Winterhaven

A Winterhaven man is dead following a shooting late Saturday afternoon. Imperial County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane in Winterhaven shortly after 5:00 p.m. after reports of shots being fired in the area. On arrival deputies located two men with gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to a health center by family members where he was treated and later released. The second man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased man was identified as Jesus Galindo, 41, from Winterhaven. While investigating the scene, deputies located a possible suspect about 2 blocks away. The suspect was identified as Bishap Laurenzana, 22, of Yuma. Laurenzana was arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail for Murder and several other charges.
WINTERHAVEN, CA
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Centro, CA
El Centro, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Imperial County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Murder in Calexico

An early morning stabbing left a man dead Saturday. Calexico police reported that a 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in a parking lot near Third and Paulin. Less than 12 hours later a Calexico an was arrested and charged with the crime. According to police, the motive for the stabbing is still unknown. The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered several stab wounds but was still able to describe the suspect to officers. He was treated at the scene and then lfown to a San Diego hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect, 26-year-old Orlando Tovar-Magellanes, was booked at Imperial County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.
CALEXICO, CA
Border Patrol agents seize cloned Border Patrol vehicle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, El Centro Border Patrol (BP) agents arrested a U.S. citizen and seized a cloned BP vehicle. Moreover, in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 6:25pm. In addition, the El Centro station's Remote Vehicle Surveillance System Operators observed and notified...
EL CENTRO, CA
Parking Lot Rage

A 22-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance in an El Centro parking lot. El Centro police responded to the Costco parking lot at about 2:23 Saturday afternoon after a report that a vehicle almost ran over a woman. According to police reports, the driver of the vehicle became upset with a woman holding a parking space, reportedly almost ran over the woman when he took the parking space, and then took a tire iron from his car and proceeded to break windows in the woman's car. At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday the suspect in the incident showed up at the El Centro Police Department lobby and wanted to report the disturbance. The man did admit that he broke three windows in the other car. The victim estimated damage and repairs at over $3,000. The suspect was taken into custody and booked at Imperial County Jail for vandalism.
EL CENTRO, CA
Winterhaven Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

WINTERHAVEN — A 22-year-old Yuma man is being held in Imperial County jail on murder, attempted murder and several other related counts in the shootings of two men in Winterhaven on Saturday evening, Sept. 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jesus Galindo Sr., 41, of Winterhaven died from...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
Calexico Death Still Under Investigation

(Body Found in Calexico last week)....It was last week at East Rivera Street and Highway 98. The body has only been described as a male, possibly in his 20's. The victim was found lying face down. The County Coroners office said Tuesday that no other information has been released. Calexico Police say they are continuing to investigation, but there is not a lot of information to go on.
CALEXICO, CA
Friday crash results in major injuries and fatality

EL CENTRO — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on the afternoon of Friday September 23 on Highway 115, when a car entered the highway causing a second car to swerve resulting in the vehicle rolling and killing one of the passengers. According to the report, the...
EL CENTRO, CA
Three people suffer injuries following car accident on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 23, 2022, three people suffered injuries following a car accident. Moreover, in a press release, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50pm in El Centro. Additionally, there were two vehicles:. A Ford F-550 Black 2015 Dodge Challenger (the car the three travelers drove...
EL CENTRO, CA
69-year-old man missing in Yuma

The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.

CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
CALEXICO, CA
City Of El Centro

(Saturday is clean-up day in El Centro)....It will be this Saturday, from 8:00 am until 12 noon. The Drop-off will be at 599 East Main Street in El Centro. The IVRMA will be available at the drop-off site. The free drop-off is for El Centro residents only. They must show proof of residency, such as utility bill or Driver's License. They will accept computers, monitors, tvs, passenger tires, light truck tires, rims will also be accepted. No tires from tire businesses will be accepted. No more than 9 tires will be accepted without a written exemption from the Local Environment Agency. More information is available at ivrma.org.
EL CENTRO, CA
Southwest High School receives alarming social media post

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In the early evening hours of Tuesday, September 27, officials at Southwest High School became aware of a social media post. Accordingly, the post mentioned someone would take a weapon to school. However, there was not a direct threat to any students or staff.
EL CENTRO, CA
Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced there will be lane restrictions and construction on US 95 between mileposts 67 and 80, that is located between Yuma and Quartzsite for road construction. The post Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ

