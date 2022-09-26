A 22-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance in an El Centro parking lot. El Centro police responded to the Costco parking lot at about 2:23 Saturday afternoon after a report that a vehicle almost ran over a woman. According to police reports, the driver of the vehicle became upset with a woman holding a parking space, reportedly almost ran over the woman when he took the parking space, and then took a tire iron from his car and proceeded to break windows in the woman's car. At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday the suspect in the incident showed up at the El Centro Police Department lobby and wanted to report the disturbance. The man did admit that he broke three windows in the other car. The victim estimated damage and repairs at over $3,000. The suspect was taken into custody and booked at Imperial County Jail for vandalism.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO