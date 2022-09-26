Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Biggest Dog Wedding Ceremony EverColleen Sheehy OrmeGeneva, IL
Brats, Bourbon & Brews on 9/28Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Featured: Community service and Fox River Day
In our community newspaper, The Voice, we are involved in presenting, best way possible, a reflection of our communities and the best way forward for community growth. We are blessed to receive many items from many areas and sources and we do our best to offer inclusion. Ordinarily, we receive many more items than there is room to include. We do our best to keep our communities informed, offer discussion opportunities, provide discussion avenues.
Commemorate life Saturday, Oct. 1
Reproductive activists will commemorate the life of Rosie Jiménez at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Water Street Mall, 44 E. Downer Place, Aurora. The Community Speakout in defense of reproductive justice for all honors Jiménez who died of an unsafe abortion October 3, 1977. Speakers will address their concerns and remedies to prevent future deaths. Illinois Radical Women and Indivisible Aurora will be hosts.
Batavia Public Library director announces retirement
Batavia Public Library director George H. Scheetz announced that he will retire next Summer after more than 18 years as director. Scheetz said, “It is with mixed emotions” that he is informing staff members and the community of his decision. He will retire prior to the beginning of the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Illinois Radical Women
Community Events HealthAbortionEventsIllinois Radical Women. Reproductive activists will commemorate the life of Rosie Jiménez at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Water Street Mall, 44 E. Downer Place, Aurora. The Community Speakout in defense of reproductive justice for all honors Jiménez who died of an unsafe abortion October 3, 1977. Speakers will address their concerns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pets-AH-Palooza
Anderson’s seventh annual Pets-AH-Palooza at in Geneva. Matilda the bloodhound greets Anderson Humane Society volunteer Sam Payton of St. Charles Sunday, Sept. 25, at Anderson's seventh annual Pets-AH-Palooza at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. Matilda was among two animals appearing in five educational presentations. This content is for 30...
Aurora’s Bob O’Connor remembered
The Aurora community mourns the passing of longtime alderman and the 58th mayor of Aurora, Robert J. O’Connor. Robert James O’Connor (Bob) died away at home September 15, 2022. “Aurora has lost one of its most dedicated public servants,” said Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin. “With a heavy...
Annual Hero Day October 1 at Aurora Regional Fire Museum
The Aurora Regional Fire Museum will be host to the Fifth Annual Community Hero Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Hero Day is a free-of-charge, community, event which will feature touch-a-truck with vehicles from a handful of community organizations to include safety to community services. Families will have opportunities to interact with a variety of community partners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montgomery 5K/10K Saturday, Oct. 1
The Montgomery 5K/10K River Run is a family-friendly event that features a flat, fast, running course along both sides of the beautiful Fox River at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The 5K and 10K courses are both USATF certified courses. Pets, kids, and strollers, are all welcome to walk the 5K course!
Bob O’Connor
Carousel Community Government ObituariesAuroraBob O’ConnorObituaryRobert James O’Connor. The Aurora community mourns the passing of longtime alderman and the 58th mayor of Aurora, Robert J. O’Connor. Robert James O’Connor (Bob) died away at home September 15, 2022. “Aurora has lost one of its most dedicated public servants,” said Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin. “With a heavy heart, we...
Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame 2022 Class announcement Oct. 14
The 2022 Class of the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame (FVAHF) will be announced at noon Friday, Oct. 14, at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue, Batavia. The 2020 Banquet was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the 2020 and 2022 FVAHF classes will be inducted March 31, 2023 at Villa Olivia in Bartlett.. The previously-announced, 2020 inductees are Patrick F. Beckman and Kevin Braheny Fortune, Elgin; Vincent S. Chiaramonte and Jeffrey Hunt, Saint Charles; and Joel Sheesley, Wheaton.
Beth Johnson
Minerva Coterie will celebrate 140 years in Aurora. By Beth Johnson In the 1880s, Aurora women lived much different lives than they do today. Most didn’t have the opportunity to travel far from their homes in the horse-and-buggy time, and it was rare for women to continue their formal education past high school. Because they felt a need...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minerva Coterie will celebrate 140 years in Aurora
In the 1880s, Aurora women lived much different lives than they do today. Most didn’t have the opportunity to travel far from their homes in the horse-and-buggy time, and it was rare for women to continue their formal education past high school. Because they felt a need to cultivate...
Fall fest Saturday, Oct. 1 in Yorkville
All kids in the community are invited to the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ annual Fall fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The free event will be held at the Church at 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville, two blocks north of Route 34 and two blocks west of Route 47.
Aurora Public Library District offers reputable, nonpartisan, voting information
Leading up to Election Day, November 8, the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) has put together reputable, nonpartisan information on how to register to vote, ways to vote, and voting rights. Our hope is to get folks excited about exercising their rights to vote, starting with the future generations of voters.
Date with History series October 7 in Cantigny Park
The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton will continue its Date with History series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, with a program on our Nation’s highest award for valor in combat, the Medal of Honor. The presentation is both in person and online. Registration is not...
Fall Freedom Fest BBQ event October 9
Stamp Act PAC will be host to its annual Fall fundraiser in Plano starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Venue at ProCool, 115 E. South Street, Plano. Keynote speakers will include lieutenant governor candidate for the State GOP, Stephanie Trussell, and Pastor Steve Saunder, Plano Methodist Church.
The Voice
Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0