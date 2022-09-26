Read full article on original website
IMPERIAL — In the wake of Tropical Storm Kay, residents of a city-owned low-income apartment complex in Imperial were forced to temporarily relocate as water damage to the roof caused about $180,000 worth of damages. Tropical Storm Kay arrived Sept. 9, dropping 1.25 inches of rain in El Centro,...
Imperial County officials routinely keep people on psychiatric holds for longer than 72 hours, often in ill-equipped facilities and without a formal hearing that’s required by law, an inewsource investigation found. Data shows the county has continued to record dozens of such cases each year despite consultants warning officials...
(Saturday is clean-up day in El Centro)....It will be this Saturday, from 8:00 am until 12 noon. The Drop-off will be at 599 East Main Street in El Centro. The IVRMA will be available at the drop-off site. The free drop-off is for El Centro residents only. They must show proof of residency, such as utility bill or Driver's License. They will accept computers, monitors, tvs, passenger tires, light truck tires, rims will also be accepted. No tires from tire businesses will be accepted. No more than 9 tires will be accepted without a written exemption from the Local Environment Agency. More information is available at ivrma.org.
(Social Media Post discovered Tuesday evening)...It was discovered by Southwest High School Officials. The post indicated an individual would be taking a weapon to school. There were no direct threats to students or staff. El Centro Police were notified, and they took the comment seriously. With help from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the subject who posted the comment was identified. During an interview, the juvenile admitted to creating the post as a prank. The juvenile said they never intended to harm anyone. Police say the juvenile responsible for the comments does not reside in Imperial County and does not attend local schools. The Police say with the collaboration of Homeland Security Investigations and school officials throughout the incident, they have determined there is no immediate threat to the schools or community related to the social media post. The Police Department and Central Union High School District take these threats seriously. They said the safety of the students and the community is their commitment. They said individuals responsible for threats and comments such as this one will be identified and prosecuted.
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In the early evening hours of Tuesday, September 27, officials at Southwest High School became aware of a social media post. Accordingly, the post mentioned someone would take a weapon to school. However, there was not a direct threat to any students or staff.
(IID celebrates Public Power Week)...Public Power Week is October 2nd through the 8th. The Imperial Irrigation District will join more than 2,000 other community-powered, not for profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans. Public Power Week helps customers and stakeholders understand how they can better engage with their community-owned utility and benefit from its offerings. IID provides a variety of incentives, resources, assistance programs and an energy rewards program that offers numerous rebates for energy efficiency measures to help improve home comfort and reduce energy costs. Program information is available at iid.com.
EL CENTRO — MANA de Imperial Valley has selected the three honorees for the Las Primeras Awards in Imperial Valley, according to a press release. Each year MANA de Imperial Valley honors Latina women who embody the values and philosophy of the organization of empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy.
Fundraiser to celebrate Students, Art and Education)....It is the 2nd annual Autumn and the Arts Fundraiser. It will be held October 6 and will be hosted by the Imperial County Office of Education Foundation For Education. They say students around the county are preparing for the event. The Foundation, an auxiliary organization of the ICOE, says they will be showcasing the many talents of local students through an art exhibit during its Autumn and the Arts Fundraiser. Most of the art pieces exhibited will be available for purchase, and 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the artwork will be given to participating student artists in the form of scholarships. For more details and ticket information go to foundation.icoe.org/fundraiser.
(County Sheriff's and others rescue 4)....The call came in Monday afternoon. Responding to the call was the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, US Border Patrol, County Fire, California State Parks, and Aero Air Medical. They all responded to the area of Indian Pass Road and Picacho Peak. They were in search of 4 subjects who had become stuck in the area since Sunday, without water. Sheriff's Deputies located the four and the deputies provided aid. The four subjects were taken by air and ground ambulances for medical treatment. There has been no report as to the condition of the four.
CALEXICO — In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Desert Review had the opportunity to conduct an interview with former Calexico High student Karla Hernandez. Hernandez is a 2018 graduate of Calexico High School and is bringing awareness to the issue of unequal treatment and access to education for disadvantaged students who primarily speak Spanish within communities along the U.S. and Mexico border.
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
(Hispanic Heritage Month Began September 15)....It continues through October 15. Camarena memorial Library is hosting a special event Wednesday. It is Noche Mexicana. It is designed to bring a little bit of the culture and a little bit of tradition into Calexico. The event wilkl have diferent booths with different activities such as reading books to the attendees, arts and crafts, games and more. The library will be providing free snacks, drinks and free books. The attendees are encouraged to bring and wear Mexican attire. To attend you must register your child at calexicolibrary.org. The event starts at 5 pm.
Originally Published By: El Centro Police Department Facebook Page. “Please see the attached press release about an attempted kidnapping. Here are eight tips to help prevent your child from being abducted:. 1. Keep the lines of communication open between you and your children. They should know your cell phone number,...
YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
An early morning stabbing left a man dead Saturday. Calexico police reported that a 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in a parking lot near Third and Paulin. Less than 12 hours later a Calexico an was arrested and charged with the crime. According to police, the motive for the stabbing is still unknown. The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered several stab wounds but was still able to describe the suspect to officers. He was treated at the scene and then lfown to a San Diego hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect, 26-year-old Orlando Tovar-Magellanes, was booked at Imperial County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.
