Featured: Community service and Fox River Day
In our community newspaper, The Voice, we are involved in presenting, best way possible, a reflection of our communities and the best way forward for community growth. We are blessed to receive many items from many areas and sources and we do our best to offer inclusion. Ordinarily, we receive many more items than there is room to include. We do our best to keep our communities informed, offer discussion opportunities, provide discussion avenues.
Aurora Public Library District offers reputable, nonpartisan, voting information
Leading up to Election Day, November 8, the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) has put together reputable, nonpartisan information on how to register to vote, ways to vote, and voting rights. Our hope is to get folks excited about exercising their rights to vote, starting with the future generations of voters.
September 26, 2022
Batavia Public Library director announces retirement. Batavia Public Library director George H. Scheetz announced that he will retire next Summer after more than 18 years as director. Scheetz said, “It is with mixed emotions” that he is informing staff members and the community of his decision. He will retire prior to the beginning of the 2023-2024...
Commissioner Denise Williams Provides False Statement About Will County Executive Approving Grant; Use Of Hey G Consulting –
Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County (ECWd) – During the September 6, 2022, meeting of the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County, alleged Commissioner Denise WIlliams read a prepared statement filled with inaccuracies and out-right lies in her attempt at painting residents and delegates to the commission as troublemakers spreading false information.
Open house events helpful in 4-H at three County sites
Each Fall, Illinois 4-H kicks off a new year, and 4-H programs are hosts to open-house events to celebrate in DuPage, Kane, and Kendall Counties. The 4-H Youth Development programs focus on building leadership, citizenship, and life skills. In the coming weeks, our University of Illinois Extension team and 4-H clubs from each community will have hands-on activities and the opportunity to meet volunteers and staff members.
Minerva Coterie will celebrate 140 years in Aurora
In the 1880s, Aurora women lived much different lives than they do today. Most didn’t have the opportunity to travel far from their homes in the horse-and-buggy time, and it was rare for women to continue their formal education past high school. Because they felt a need to cultivate...
Annual Hero Day October 1 at Aurora Regional Fire Museum
The Aurora Regional Fire Museum will be host to the Fifth Annual Community Hero Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Hero Day is a free-of-charge, community, event which will feature touch-a-truck with vehicles from a handful of community organizations to include safety to community services. Families will have opportunities to interact with a variety of community partners.
Aurora City Council reflects on the late Bob O’Connor
The Aurora City Council members shared heart-felt stories and reflected on their experiences with the late alderman-at-large and the 58th mayor of Aurora, Robert (Bob) J. O’Connor, at the Tuesday, Sept. 27 Aurora City Council meeting. A moment of silence was held for O’Connor who received a farewell salute...
Beth Johnson
Minerva Coterie will celebrate 140 years in Aurora. By Beth Johnson In the 1880s, Aurora women lived much different lives than they do today. Most didn’t have the opportunity to travel far from their homes in the horse-and-buggy time, and it was rare for women to continue their formal education past high school. Because they felt a need...
Commemorate life Saturday, Oct. 1
Reproductive activists will commemorate the life of Rosie Jiménez at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Water Street Mall, 44 E. Downer Place, Aurora. The Community Speakout in defense of reproductive justice for all honors Jiménez who died of an unsafe abortion October 3, 1977. Speakers will address their concerns and remedies to prevent future deaths. Illinois Radical Women and Indivisible Aurora will be hosts.
Suspicious visitor sought tours of Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield schools
CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a scare at several southwest suburban schools.Administrators in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield sounded the alarm to police after someone showed up and asked about getting a tour of the grounds.That person never got access to any school building.Detectives from Aurora spoke to that individual and determined there's no threat to the public.
4 Chicago-Area High Schools Among Top 10 Public High Schools in Country
A recent ranking of the country's best public high schools heading into 2023 included prominent recognition for multiple Chicago-area high schools. The list, compiled by Niche, includes traditional, charter and magnet schools in its public school category, grading institutions by their academics, teaching staff, diversity and sports. The rankings named...
This Is Illinois' Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
Former Aurora mayor Robert O'Connor dies at 78
Former Aurora mayor Robert James O'Connor has died, the city announced Monday.
Wu’s House modifies parking proposal to Palos Park council
Wu’s House restaurant was rejected once in a bid for extra parking space, but is trying again. The eatery, which is located at 12300 S. LaGrange Road, is seeking an extra 82 spots — many on land next to the business. Citizens expressed concerns during a Plan Commission meeting and the request was shot down by a unanimous 4-0 vote, according to Commissioner Mike Wade.
Area police aware of suspicious person trying to get into schools
Area schools and police departments say they are aware of a person allegedly trying to enter schools in multiple districts. In a joint news release with the Oswego and Plainfield police departments, the Aurora Police Department says it spoke with the person in question and conducted a thorough investigation and found that there is no credible threat to the public.
Kane County Hosting Recycling, Shredding Event Oct. 8
Kane County is hosting a recycling and shredding event for people to safely dispose of confidential documents, latex paint, aerosols, propane tanks, and car seats. The event will be held rain or shine from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Kane County Branch Court office, 540 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, across from the Kane County Fairgrounds. Kane County's event guidelines and fees are posted online.
