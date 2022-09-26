ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia

The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
VIRGINIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Hard Mtn Dew now available in Virginia

Hard Mtn Dew is now available in Virginia. It is the new alcoholic beverage from Mountain Dew. Virginia is one of few states to sell it. The drink debuted on February 22, 2022 in other states, and Virginia just became the 9th state to carry the malt beverage. The "Virginia is for Lovers" state joins Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri Nevada, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. More states will be added in the future.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs

(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Market#Retirement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Black Enterprise

New Report Shows 53% Of Black Women In Restaurant Industry Do Not Earn Enough Tips To Make Their State Minimum Wage

To coincide with Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, a new report by One Fair Wage finds the subminimum wage affects them more than others. The report, titled Intentional Inequality, details how the subminimum wage was created to deny Black women a fair minimum wage and contributes to the race-gender pay gap in the restaurant industry. According to the study, Black women in front-of-house positions make $2.57 an hour less than white men in the same positions, which adds up to $5,345 in lost income annually.
RESTAURANTS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Ohio Ranks Among the Least Educated States in the Country

Education levels are on the rise in the United States. According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 79.9 million American adults – 35% of the nation’s 25 and older population – have a bachelor’s degree or higher. As recently as five years ago, fewer than 33% of American adults […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy