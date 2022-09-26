ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Laramie Live

A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming

It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Land & Housing Prices Are Exploding

So you have the romantic idea of buying some land in Wyoming. Sounds wonderful. Well, you might want to get a move on because Wyoming land real estate is being snatched up and the prices are soaring. If the video below the gentleman explains that there are so many people...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Easy Steps To Take Your Gun On A Plane Leaving Wyoming

Here in Wyoming, we love our guns. A CBS report released in 2021 stated that 66.2% of adults in Wyoming live in homes with at least one gun. I know lots of Wyomingites that carry a gun with them at all times and feel like they've forgotten an important clothing item if they don't have it with them. Safety and comfort are two things on the mind of people when they carry a gun.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Mountains Could See Snow This Weekend

Some mountain areas of Wyoming could see snow this weekend. That's according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. A pattern change begins today with showers spreading across the area. Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler Friday into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Game & Fish Urges Hunters to Use Safe Practices

It's hunting season and the Wyoming Game and Fish urges folks to know and follow a few safety tips to avoid tragedy. Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator, and numerous hunter education instructors in the state use the acronym T.A.B.K. as a reminder of four key safety elements:
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming's Ian Munsick Adds New Family Member

Wyoming's favorite current country singer, Ian Munsick made his social media followers take a double take yesterday evening when he posted a photo on social media saying "New addition to the fam...meet Thunder Cat". First off...Thunder Cat is a solid, solid name. Secondly, if you were scrolling at the speed...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Do You Remember How To Do The Wyoming Line Dance?

Line dancing is a dancing style that's been around since the 1800's and has been a staple of the American dance scene ever since. In the 1980's thanks to movies like 'Urban Cowboy' & in the 1990's thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus 'Achy Breaky Heart', there was a surge of line dancing and you could go to any country dance club and see dancers lined up kickin' up sawdust to all the top country songs.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Storms, Rain Expected In SE Wyoming, Snow Possible In Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a weekend ahead for southeast Wyoming, with some snow possible above 10,000 feet. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Strong outflow winds will be possible with storms in the afternoon. Saturday will be cooler with showers and storms continuing through the day across the region. Afternoon highs east of the Laramie Range will be mostly in the 60s, while points farther west will only reach the 50s. With these showers, portions of the Snowy Range above 10,000 feet elevation could even see snow mix in with rain. Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend will be much of the same. Near normal temperatures for early October continue into early next week with chances for precipitation. For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Lawyers To Hageman: Stop Lying About 2020 Election

A group of 41 prominent Wyoming attorneys has written a letter to the Republican nominee for Wyoming's lone U.S. seat calling comments she has made about the 2020 U.S. Presidential election being rigged ''false and incendiary." Harriet Hageman has responded by calling the letter ''a threat against me simply because...
WYOMING STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Laramie Live

78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit

Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Yes Wyoming, the Cost of Coffee IS Going Up

National Coffee Day is September 28, folks; and this year your good-morning bean juice might just be the most expensive it’s ever been. It’s no secret the price of household goods has gone up across the board. The average loaf of bread costs $1.79 in the Cowboy State,...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

