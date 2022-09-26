Read full article on original website
Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan Approved
The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and the Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released, that is according to a release by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the...
A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming
It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
Wyoming Land & Housing Prices Are Exploding
So you have the romantic idea of buying some land in Wyoming. Sounds wonderful. Well, you might want to get a move on because Wyoming land real estate is being snatched up and the prices are soaring. If the video below the gentleman explains that there are so many people...
Easy Steps To Take Your Gun On A Plane Leaving Wyoming
Here in Wyoming, we love our guns. A CBS report released in 2021 stated that 66.2% of adults in Wyoming live in homes with at least one gun. I know lots of Wyomingites that carry a gun with them at all times and feel like they've forgotten an important clothing item if they don't have it with them. Safety and comfort are two things on the mind of people when they carry a gun.
Wyoming Mountains Could See Snow This Weekend
Some mountain areas of Wyoming could see snow this weekend. That's according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. A pattern change begins today with showers spreading across the area. Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler Friday into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow.
Wyoming Game & Fish Urges Hunters to Use Safe Practices
It's hunting season and the Wyoming Game and Fish urges folks to know and follow a few safety tips to avoid tragedy. Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator, and numerous hunter education instructors in the state use the acronym T.A.B.K. as a reminder of four key safety elements:
An Excited Wyoming Grizzly Falls Down While Chasing Dinner
You've heard of a jelly roll, dinner roll, cinnamon roll, how about a bear roll?. In the world of wildlife survival you've heard the saying "only the strong will survive", sometimes it's "only the lucky will survive, when the strong is a little too clumsy". That seems to be the...
LOOK: This Is When Wyoming’s Fall Colors Will Be At Their Peak
Growing up in Wisconsin, I associate Fall with bold and brightly colored leaves. Red, Gold, Yellow, Pink, and even Rusty Brown leaves would cover our yard. Granted, I wasn't a huge fan of raking up those leaves, but jumping in a massive leaf pile was always a fair reward for the work.
Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Adds New Family Member
Wyoming's favorite current country singer, Ian Munsick made his social media followers take a double take yesterday evening when he posted a photo on social media saying "New addition to the fam...meet Thunder Cat". First off...Thunder Cat is a solid, solid name. Secondly, if you were scrolling at the speed...
Do You Remember How To Do The Wyoming Line Dance?
Line dancing is a dancing style that's been around since the 1800's and has been a staple of the American dance scene ever since. In the 1980's thanks to movies like 'Urban Cowboy' & in the 1990's thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus 'Achy Breaky Heart', there was a surge of line dancing and you could go to any country dance club and see dancers lined up kickin' up sawdust to all the top country songs.
Storms, Rain Expected In SE Wyoming, Snow Possible In Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a weekend ahead for southeast Wyoming, with some snow possible above 10,000 feet. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Strong outflow winds will be possible with storms in the afternoon. Saturday will be cooler with showers and storms continuing through the day across the region. Afternoon highs east of the Laramie Range will be mostly in the 60s, while points farther west will only reach the 50s. With these showers, portions of the Snowy Range above 10,000 feet elevation could even see snow mix in with rain. Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend will be much of the same. Near normal temperatures for early October continue into early next week with chances for precipitation. For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys.
Wyoming Lawyers To Hageman: Stop Lying About 2020 Election
A group of 41 prominent Wyoming attorneys has written a letter to the Republican nominee for Wyoming's lone U.S. seat calling comments she has made about the 2020 U.S. Presidential election being rigged ''false and incendiary." Harriet Hageman has responded by calling the letter ''a threat against me simply because...
How Many Times Royals Visited Wyoming – It’s More Than You Think!
When it comes to kings and queens in Wyoming, we usually associate the words with rodeo. Or maybe their royal highness' the King of Country Music, George Strait, and Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton. Or King's Saddlery (more on that later.) Long story short, we don't usually think of blue-blooded royalty having anything to do with Wyoming.
Wyoming’s ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can Now Dress Like a REAL Dutton
There are just under two months before the Season 5 Premier of Yellowstone drops on Paramount. Yeah, I know - can it just be November 13 already?. Yellowstone fever is hotter than ever, especially with the news of Harrison Ford's and Helen Mirren's spinoff '1923' set to premiere in December of this year.
78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit
Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
Yes Wyoming, the Cost of Coffee IS Going Up
National Coffee Day is September 28, folks; and this year your good-morning bean juice might just be the most expensive it’s ever been. It’s no secret the price of household goods has gone up across the board. The average loaf of bread costs $1.79 in the Cowboy State,...
Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
Wyoming: Please Do Not Attempt This Viral TikTok Cooking Challenge
Every week there is a new viral trend on social media. The issue is, some of these can be dangerous. This week, the new viral TikTok trend is the "Sleepy Chicken Challenge", which is marinating chicken in NyQuil or other over-the-counter (OTC), cough syrups and then cooking it. According to...
Something’s Brewing With SE Wyoming’s Favorite Coffee Roaster
It's always great when we see local businesses in Wyoming hit it big in competitions. It's a badge of honor for anyone that lives here when we're able to say, "Hey, we have the best of this product". Well, that badge of honor is now officially in the form of...
Wyoming’s Most Haunted Site Is Also One Of The Most Tragic
We have nearly jumped all the hurdles to make our way to the spooky season. Bring on the flannel, cardigans, hoodies, and special drinks, let's take a deep dive into spooky events and places around our state to get into the fun season. While, candy, apple cider, and warm clothing...
