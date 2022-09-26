ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Dayton Days fall festival postponed until Oct. 8

Add Dayton Days to the list of fall festivals in Virginia making the decision to postpone their event scheduled for this weekend. “We have made the difficult decision to officially postpone Dayton Days until October 8 due to the forecasted rain this weekend coming from Hurricane Ian,” according to a statement on their Facebook page.
DAYTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Entertainment
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: South River Greenway extension to North Park complete

The newest section of the South River Greenway in Waynesboro is now open. Waynesboro Parks and Recreation will dedicate the extension on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the North Park shelter, according to a video post on Facebook. North Park is located at 800 Bridge Ave. in Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Schools uphold teacher’s First Amendment rights after ‘defamatory’ email about school board candidates

A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
STAUNTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Pinilla
Person
Antonio Machado
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County: Traffic detour at U.S. 250/Route 151 lifted two days ahead of schedule

The traffic detour at the roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 and Route 151 in Nelson County was lifted Tuesday evening, nearly two days ahead of schedule. Traffic is back to the pre-detour pattern with movements through the intersection controlled by signals. The intersection location is shifted slightly to allow construction of the remaining part of the roundabout.
NELSON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy