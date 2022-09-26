Read full article on original website
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Tom Wopat hosts meet and greet events at Cooter’s Place in Luray
Fans of the iconic television series “Dukes of Hazzard” can meet star Tom Wopat, who played Luke, at two upcoming events in Luray. Wopat will host two meet and greet events at Cooter’s Place in Luray on Oct. 15-16 and Dec. 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The December event is Christmas themed.
Dayton Days fall festival postponed until Oct. 8
Add Dayton Days to the list of fall festivals in Virginia making the decision to postpone their event scheduled for this weekend. “We have made the difficult decision to officially postpone Dayton Days until October 8 due to the forecasted rain this weekend coming from Hurricane Ian,” according to a statement on their Facebook page.
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
Attention, Staunton: Do not vote for John Wilson for the Staunton School Board
A Staunton middle-school teacher got in trouble for using his school email account to tell people not to support John Wilson for an open seat on the Staunton School Board. I’ll take the ball and run with it here. Don’t vote for John Wilson for that seat on the...
Waynesboro: South River Greenway extension to North Park complete
The newest section of the South River Greenway in Waynesboro is now open. Waynesboro Parks and Recreation will dedicate the extension on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the North Park shelter, according to a video post on Facebook. North Park is located at 800 Bridge Ave. in Waynesboro.
Ward C candidate Kenny Lee: ‘There should be people that look like me on City Council’
You can’t call Kenny Lee an outsider. Lee, running for the Ward C seat on Waynesboro City Council, was born and raised on Shiloh Avenue in the Port Republic Historic District. He spent 28 years in the United States Air Force and returned to the River City in early...
Waynesboro High School taps Army veteran Zach Hale as new head baseball coach
Waynesboro High School has hired Zach Hale to take over the baseball program, the school announced on Tuesday. Hale, a Patrick County native and U.S. Army veteran, is the assistant football coach at WHS and also serves as the throwing coach for the school’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams.
Staunton Schools uphold teacher’s First Amendment rights after ‘defamatory’ email about school board candidates
A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals agenda for Oct. 6 public hearings
The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. A request by Michael R. or Cindy P. Hays, for a Special Use Permit to have outdoor display and...
Loudoun County: Authorities searching for missing teen who may be in Waynesboro area
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a 13-year-old from Ashburn. Hailey N. Delgado Lopez was reported missing by her family Tuesday after leaving her residence on Dodge Terrace on her own accord. She is possibly traveling to Waynesboro, where she has ties to the area.
Charlottesville: Two men in stable condition after shooting on Anderson Street
Charlottesville Police responded to a shots fired report at the 900 block of Anderson Street on Wednesday at 2:40 p.m. The incident involved two male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. The incident is under...
Nelson County: Traffic detour at U.S. 250/Route 151 lifted two days ahead of schedule
The traffic detour at the roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 and Route 151 in Nelson County was lifted Tuesday evening, nearly two days ahead of schedule. Traffic is back to the pre-detour pattern with movements through the intersection controlled by signals. The intersection location is shifted slightly to allow construction of the remaining part of the roundabout.
