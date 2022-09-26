Read full article on original website
Teresa “Terri” Jo Odom
Graveside Services for Mrs. Teresa “Terri” Jo Odom will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Bailey, MS with Rev. Eric Mabbott officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with funeral arrangements. Terri passed away...
Crimenet 09_29_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jimmy Wes Love. Love is a 55-year-old White male who is approximately 5′ 7″ in height and weighs 150 pounds. He is wanted on an indictment of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where...
ECCC falls in another heartbreaker
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Warriors hosted Southwest and were seeking their first victory of the season. East Central would tie the Bears after the first quarter 3-3 but they would jump out to a 13-3 lead heading into half. In the fourth quarter things turn south for the Warriors...
Choctaw County student receives Ala. Farmers Federation scholarship
AUBURN, Ala. - The Alabama Farmers Federation is cultivating growth and inspiring future leaders as it awards more than $140,000 in scholarships to students pursuing degrees in agriculture, forestry and related fields at Auburn University. Eighty-two students were recognized during the organization’s annual scholarship reception Sept. 26 at Lazenby Farms...
Get your tickets for the Oak Ridge Boys, coming to the Temple Theater
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Elvira,” “A Brand New Star,” and “Thank God for Kids” are just a few of the many songs you will be able to hear when the famous Oak Ridge Boys take over the Temple Theater. October 7 at 7 p.m. is...
MCC Music group, Dimensions, celebrates 20th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Community College’s music performance group, Dimensions, is now rehearsing for the 2020-21 academic year. This group performs at campus, community, and civic events, festivals, pageants, and high schools. Dimensions feature a live band, and the group’s music includes pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues, Motown, and hip hop genres.
Spirit Halloween returns to bring the scares
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s spooky season once again as Spirit Halloween has returned and that means it’s time to get tricked, treated, and most importantly...scared. “We think maybe it will die down here, cause you know people get to come out this year, there’s no kind of mandates or anything. We thought maybe it will chill out but no. They are all for Halloween, they love Halloween,” Spirit Halloween Store Manager Sara Griffis said. “We get so many people say oh I wish yall were here year round. We do too, but unfortunately we are not,” Griffis said.
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after midnight last night. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Randy Wallace, 47, and Jason Naylor, 46, refused to stop for a traffic violation near Highland Park around 12:40 a.m. They led officers from the county, city and MHP on a chase through Meridian and Marion at moderate speeds. The chase lasted about 30 minutes before deputies set out spike strips and made the arrests.
Lauderdale County School District’s students lend a helping hand
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ever since the tornado ripped through Clarkdale, the community has never been the same, and students from all over Lauderdale County are lending a helping hand where ever they can. “Well, the tornado is what took out her shed, and so she, you know, can’t lift up...
Bailey Haunted Firehouse returns for the 14th year
BAILEY, Miss. (WTOK) - The spooks and thrills of the Bailey Haunted Firehouse returns Friday, Sept. 30. If you are into fright, fear and the ominous experience of haunted houses, then you’ll want to visit Bailey Volunteer Fire Department Station 3. This is the 14th year of the firehouse...
Worldwide Communion Sunday is Oct. 2
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local organization is making efforts to bring the community together through worship. Five pastors from different denominations are leading an outdoor service of praise on World Communion Sunday Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. at Dumont Plaza. “This Sunday is special to all of us because...
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of a man who was found dead on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Monday morning has been released. Randall Horner, 55, had been staying at a motel on South Frontage Road but did have family in the area. Meridian Police said Horner was hit overnight...
Patrician Academy rolls past Rebels and remain undefeated
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Patrician Academy Saints beat the South Choctaw Academy Rebels 47-21 at home to remain undefeated for the season. A big rivalry game for the two schools and the Saints came out the gate running...literally. In the Saints first possession, it was a handoff to Cecil Perry and a big run led to the Saints getting on the board first.
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Lamar Middle School Volleyball
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Lamar Middle School Volleyball team. The Lady Raiders have their last game of the season this week and they remain undefeated at 16-0 and look to make it a perfect season. Congratulations to Lamar...
EMCC Sports Hall of Fame inductions
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College inducted new members into its Sports Hall of Fame, including former Meridian standouts Aaron Fox and Bill Baldner. Baldner is a Lamar graduate. Fox was a three sport standout at Meridian before playing at EMCC. He’s also the father of NBA star, De’Aaron Fox.
MPSD hosts Parent Engagement Workshop
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Parent engagement is necessary for a child’s education, and Tuesday night the Meridian Public School District thought it was a good idea to help parents understand how important they actually are in a child’s learning process. A special speaker spoke about the role that...
Lauderdale County School District announces new CTE Center
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District announced its plan to open the first-ever centralized LCSD Career & Technical Education Center. The announcement took place at the district’s 1st annual LCSD CTE Industry Dinner Monday. The new center will expand offerings by the district, which could include...
Tailgate Preview: Wildcats prep for Pearl
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week six of Football Friday is around the corner and Meridian High School gets ready to take on Pearl. The Wildcats are coming off of a tough loss to Northwest Ranking on the road, but they look to bounce back at home on Friday, which will be only their second home game of the season.
