We’re officially a third of the way through the 2022 season and the Tennessee Vols are College Football Playoff contenders. I can’t believe I just wrote that sentence. But it’s true. While a lot of things would have to go right for the Vols the rest of the season (like getting a win against Alabama or Georgia), Tennessee, for now, is at least in the conversation.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO