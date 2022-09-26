ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
THV11

Police investigating 'suspected incident' at Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark — The Sherwood Police Department announced that there's "police activity" at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary North and advise the public to avoid the area. There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.
SHERWOOD, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#The Arkansas State Police
5newsonline.com

One dead, suspect arrested after shooting at central Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas police agencies were on the scene of an active shooter threat at a Sherwood hospital on Wednesday morning where at least one person has died and the shooter was arrested. Josh Cook, who works as the spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent North, initially confirmed...
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a missing man. 25-year-old Jahlil Livingston was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'6" in height and about 170 pounds. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway juvenile girl

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
LEOLA, AR
Kait 8

Pedestrian hit and killed

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Friday night when a vehicle struck him. Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 8:23 p.m. Sept. 23 on Old Railroad Road in White County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 41-year-old Christopher Dixon was in the westbound lane when...
SEARCY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy