Glenwood Community Concert season is back with five concerts and membership openings

Get out or stay in, but enjoy the Wild and Scenic Film Festival this weekend while supporting the work of the Middle Colorado Watershed Council. “Our audience comes together to share their love of the river, to laugh, to cry and to get excited about how they can join MCWC in its mission to evaluate, protect and enhance the health of our watershed,” Bailey Leppek, the outreach and committee chair, wrote in an email.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO