Glenwood Community Concert season is back with five concerts and membership openings

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Support local work on watershed with the Wild & Scenic Film Festival Thursday
Get out or stay in, but enjoy the Wild and Scenic Film Festival this weekend while supporting the work of the Middle Colorado Watershed Council. “Our audience comes together to share their love of the river, to laugh, to cry and to get excited about how they can join MCWC in its mission to evaluate, protect and enhance the health of our watershed,” Bailey Leppek, the outreach and committee chair, wrote in an email.
Summit Daily News
Paddleboarding coven conjures up a magical afternoon on Dillon Reservoir to celebrate the arrival of spooky season
On Saturday, Sept. 24, folks passing by the Dillon Reservoir may have spotted a coven of floating witches. Though it may seem hilarious or even confusing for some, organizer Tanya Barnicoat from Glenwood Springs said it’s the perfect way to say goodbye to summer. As fall descends upon the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Dirt Demons, other local mountain bikers show their stuff at Snowmassive Chase race Sunday
Competitors from four local high school teams competed at the Colorado High School Cycling League’s Snowmassive Chase mountain bike races at Snowmass Mountain on Sunday. The Glenwood Springs Dirt Demons and teams from Roaring Fork, Colorado Rocky Mountain School (CRMS) and Aspen/Basalt were well-represented in the varsity boys and girls races.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork Schools board hears support, criticism over LGBTQ+ support ‘toolkit’
A new guide for staff and students developed by the Roaring Fork School District to promote awareness and support around gender identity and equity drew mostly support but some criticism from a large crowd of attendees at Wednesday’s school board meeting in Carbondale. The “Toolkit for Supporting Transgender and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Parks and Recreation Director Tom Whitmore announces resignation after 27 years with city
One day, in June 2020, city staff were filling water in sections at the Rifle Metro Pool when Tom Whitmore warned everyone to mind where they were dragging the hoses. Someone could trip and fall in, he worried. He was wearing a collared shirt and jeans when he went to...
arkvalleyvoice.com
CMC Board of Trustees Special Meeting Set for Sept. 26
The Colorado Mountain College (CMC) Board of Trustees has set a special meeting for 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 26, at 802 Grand Avenue, Room CS33 Glenwood Springs, or via this virtual link:. The trustees will immediately go into an executive session for the purpose of discussing potential real...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Preps roundup: Rifle, Roaring Fork soccer score local rivalry wins
Rifle downed host Glenwood Springs in the second extra-time period on Tuesday at Stubler Memorial Field, 2-1. The Bears led early in the second half, but Glenwood tied it off a goal from junior forward Said Rascon to send it to overtime. Rifle found the net in the second extra period to notch the nonleague win. Goal scorers were not reported to Maxpreps as of this writing.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Business briefs: Brainard appointed deputy director of Public Health; Carbondale seeks RFQs for Town Center site
Garfield County Public Health has named longtime public health nurse and nurse manager Sara Brainard as its first-ever deputy director. Brainard has worked with the department since 2001. “Sara possesses a unique level of experience with a background in local, state, and global public health work,” Garfield County Public Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle City Council discusses community survey results over potential options with Rifle Island Park
Results from a two-month community survey about what the city should do with Rifle Island Park reveal at least a 52% interest in turning it into a whitewater park, a survey specialist said. Project Resource Studio, a Carbondale-based strategic communications and project consulting firm, was contracted by the city to...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Fall election endorsements, animal rights, Biden leadership
I urge you to vote yes on Glenwood Springs’ 2C Workforce Housing ballot measure. I was a member of the ad hoc housing committee and its subsequently expanded group. We are diverse, committed representatives of Glenwood’s business and lodging industry, housing advocates, developers, members of our nonprofit organizations and people who love Glenwood. We want Glenwood to remain an amazing place to live, work and play.
Snowboarding pioneer killed in accident on recreation path in Colorado
According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, snowboarding pioneer Adam Merriman was killed in an accident in Vail last Tuesday. The organization describes Merriman as a once-"teenage phenom with talent well beyond his years" that moved on to become a highly influential figure in the sport of snowboarding. A report from...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday letters: City manager search, Rifle development, unemployment, pro-life rally and more
Residents of Glenwood Springs: Your City Council is a poorly led, dysfunction, rudderless mess. Incapable of deciding on issues of import, they spend your tax dollars and their time raising our utility bills hundreds of dollars, not fixing streets, not addressing unchecked growth, trying to increase our taxes and close our airport, trying to shove a West Glenwood development down our throats and placing issue after issue on the ballot that we must reject in costly and unnecessary elections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vail Valley real estate seeing declines in key market areas
A lot of economic comparisons to 2021 are often skewed. But Eagle County’s real estate market has slowed considerably. The latest data from the Vail Board of Realtors shows some significant dips in several areas, with a few important exceptions. Leading the declines is the number of new listings...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs’ trash pick-up switching to ‘pay as you throw’ with free recycling pickup
The city of Glenwood Springs will be switching to a single-trash hauling company and will begin charging more for larger bin sizes — but will start collecting recycling for free. The program aims to reduce the amount of recyclable waste going to the South Canyon Landfill and delay any...
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Colorado Sheepherder Missing Overnight Found 15 Miles From Last Location
A Colorado sheepherder has been found after disappearing overnight in Rio Blanco County. The sheepherder was missing through the night when they were lost outdoors within the Williams Fork area of the county notes the Sheriff’s Office. Before disappearing on Monday, September 12, the sheepherder and his boss were...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis
The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Resurfacing project on I-70 by Parachute is complete
Construction is finished on the Interstate 70 resurfacing project between Parachute to Rulison. The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracting partner Elam Construction began the $6.3 million project in April. A ribbon cutting is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday.at the gravel lot near the Ruliston interchange, by exit 82. The...
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
Comments / 0