CDC relaxes mask mandates in health care settings, what it means for Arkansas health care workers
Federal officials have recently relaxed some masking rules after more than two years of pandemic precautions, allowing health care workers in Arkansas to finally again treat patients face to face.
KATV
UAMS offering free art therapy workshops for Parkinson's disease patients this fall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Free art therapy workshops for Parkinson's disease patients are being offered by the University of Arkansas for Medical Science Movement Disorder Clinic this fall in Little Rock and Hot Springs, according to a news release. UAMS said in a news release the workshops are scheduled...
Study: Rec. marijuana would increase Arkansas GDP by $2.36 billion over five years
Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) commissioned economists at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) to conduct an economic analysis of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment (AAUCA) - a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.
KARK
Job Alert: Job fair, openings in higher ed, construction, maintenance
DATE & TIME: Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rock Region METRO is Hiring CDL Class B Bus Operators:. Class B CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred. Must be able to pass criminal background, drug screen, and hold a current DOT Medical Certificate. Excellent Customer Service Skills Preferred.
Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
KATV
'Ring' security system donating 1,000 video doorbells to AR domestic violence shelter
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One of Arkansas's largest domestic violence shelters, Women & Children First, announced a collaboration with Ring to provide resources to survivors of family violence Tuesday morning. A news release said Ring will be donating up to 1,000 Ring video doorbells and stick-up cameras will go...
KATV
Arkansas attorney believes LR city attorney memo violated FOIA rights
Little Rock (KATV) — An Arkansas attorney spoke out regarding the memorandum that KATV obtained about Little Rock city attorney, Tom Carpenter being accused of a racial slur in front of two other city employees. Matt Campbell is an attorney who told KATV the memo that was released about...
End of watch: Sheriff honors EMS ‘public safety legend’ who died of cancer
Mourning in southeast Arkansas with the passing of a leader in the region’s first-responder community.
KATV
Renters sound the alarm on poor conditions at Conway apartment complex
CONWAY, Ark. (KATV) — A future tenant and current tenant called Seven On Your Side complaining about the conditions of a Conway apartment complex. One woman drove all the way from Illinois just to find out her apartment was not ready. Meanwhile a current tenant and his family -...
talkbusiness.net
New Little Rock Federal Reserve leader looks to convene, connect
Matuschka Lindo Briggs, who was named in June as vice president and regional executive for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ Little Rock branch, is down with Arkansas hospitality. “The hospitality is overwhelming. I will say the big surprise is the food. I’m a foodie and the food...
Little Rock City Attorney: Hundreds of documents related to upcoming festival deleted from city computer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock's city attorney said he found numerous deleted city documents related to an upcoming festival originally requested under the state's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB)
The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) began as Branch Normal College, which sought to accommodate the higher-educational needs of Arkansas’s African-American population. UAPB is the alma mater of such notable figures as attorney Wiley Branton Sr., Dr. Samuel Kountz, and attorney John W. Walker. It is part of the University of Arkansas System.
Police respond to active shooter at Arkansas hospital
Police in Arkansas are responding to reports of an active shooter at a hospital located in the suburbs of Little Rock on Wednesday, according to authorities.
ARDOT: Person struck on I-630 near Arkansas Children’s Hospital
A person was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Interstate 630 on foot shortly after noon Saturday.
Watson Chapel School District officials frustrated after multiple fake threats
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Watson Chapel School District has been on edge for the past couple of weeks after multiple fake threats were called in. Various school officials, including Superintendent Tom Wilson, have said that it has been a very frustrating situation. "First through 12th grade here, raised,...
FBI provides tips on what to do if you are facing an active shooter situation
If that terrible moment comes and bullets start flying, do you know what to do?
Families frustrated over North Little Rock cemetery ‘unkempt’ conditions
Frustration grows for family members whose loved ones are buried at a north little rock cemetery, for months they say the grounds have been unkempt.
Crash on 1-30 near Benton causes huge delay
A vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Saline County is causing a huge delay for westbound commuters Wednesday evening.
Families of murder victims come together on the steps of Arkansas State Capitol
Family members who lost a loved one to violence gathered at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon for the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
KATV
Gas price averages rising; Arkansas's decline in gas prices stop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — GasBuddy has an update on gas price averages in Little Rock, the state of Arkansas, and the nation. According to a survey of 334 stations in Little Rock, average gas prices for Little Rock have risen 9.5 cents in the last week. Making the average...
