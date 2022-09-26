Read full article on original website
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Trees aren’t just for birds
Manuel Avila took this photo in Golden Hills of a California Black Bear up in a cottonwood tree. Manuel said that the bear was in the backyard of the Avila home in the vicinity of Jerry Drive and Lake Drive in Golden Hills, and had been in the neighborhood for several days.
foodsafetynews.com
Raw milk recalled in California after testing finds Campylobacter bacteria
Raw sheep milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled of Stanislaus County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine after testing found Campylobacter jejuni bacteria in the product. The quarantine order came from California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones following the confirmed detection of the bacteria...
SFGate
California mountain lion first in study to die from mange
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion found dead in Southern California earlier this year was the first big cat in a two-decade National Park Service study to die of complications from mange, a highly contagious skin disease caused by a mite parasite, officials said. The body of the...
KESQ
Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert
All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled. The heat wave continues into this Wednesday, with high temperatures around the Coachella Valley above the seasonal average for the date (97°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew...
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
Bakersfield Dreyer's Ice Cream plant announces temporary shutdowns
Nearly a thousand employees of the Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant in Bakersfield will be temporarily unemployed come late November and December.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Fair: Feed the Need Food Drive, six cans gets you one free fair admission pass
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's nearly been a week since the Kern County Fair kicked off. And if you haven't gotten your hands on some funnels cakes and other delicious food. Now's your chance!. Beginning at 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, the Kern County Fair is hosting...
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to Yelp
The competition across a state is very high, but the combination of quality ingredients and fine service has earned this cafe a loyal clientele. Where is the top coffee shop in California, according to Yelp online reviewersAdobe.
Tehechapi News
Request from The Nature Conservancy was on county agenda Tuesday
The Nature Conservancy, owner of the 72,000-acre Frank and Joan Randall Preserve near Tehachapi, has requested zone changes on about 1,438 combined acres included in the Keene Ranch Specific Plan. The organization also asked for the property to be included within the boundaries of Agricultural Preserve No. 18. Inclusion in...
Family offers reward after beloved pony is stolen
A call for help after a 6-year-old girl's pony was stolen. Her family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that can help bring the animal home.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
Lake Tahoe Basin Trees Perishing Faster Than Ever Before: Here’s Why
Widespread enduring drought claims responsibility for many of the wildfires that have scorched the Western U.S. in recent years. However, on a smaller scale, drought conditions have also led to the rapid demise of many of the Lake Tahoe Basin’s iconic fir trees, which are perishing faster than ever before.
KGET 17
Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
Antelope Valley Press
Residents question Mojave port plans
MOJAVE — As plans progress for a massive inland port in Mojave, residents had a few questions for the company behind it. Morgan Hill, Chief Operating Officer of Pioneer Partners 2000, spoke to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, to detail the project plans.
Northern California man who lived with dead roommate allegedly cashed his checks
A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter […]
Palos Verdes Fault Line Could Create Quake ’45 Times’ Stronger Than ’94 Northridge
What else could possibly go wrong for Southern California?. Oh yeah, there’s this: New discoveries surrounding a fault line in the South Bay may be capable of producing an earthquake that is “45 times stronger” than the devastating ‘94 quake in Northridge, according to KTLA. This...
Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild
Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Collision on 99 in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: California Highway Patrol responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle rollover traffic collision around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on northbound 99 near the California Avenue exit in the city of Bakersfield. CHP initiated a traffic break upon arrival and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to...
ucr.edu
Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians
A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
