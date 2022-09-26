ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Tehechapi News

Natural Sightings: Trees aren’t just for birds

Manuel Avila took this photo in Golden Hills of a California Black Bear up in a cottonwood tree. Manuel said that the bear was in the backyard of the Avila home in the vicinity of Jerry Drive and Lake Drive in Golden Hills, and had been in the neighborhood for several days.
GOLDEN HILLS, CA
SFGate

California mountain lion first in study to die from mange

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion found dead in Southern California earlier this year was the first big cat in a two-decade National Park Service study to die of complications from mange, a highly contagious skin disease caused by a mite parasite, officials said. The body of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ

Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert

All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled. The heat wave continues into this Wednesday, with high temperatures around the Coachella Valley above the seasonal average for the date (97°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnowing#Southern Paiute#Native Californians
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tehachapi, CA
Tehechapi News

Request from The Nature Conservancy was on county agenda Tuesday

The Nature Conservancy, owner of the 72,000-acre Frank and Joan Randall Preserve near Tehachapi, has requested zone changes on about 1,438 combined acres included in the Keene Ranch Specific Plan. The organization also asked for the property to be included within the boundaries of Agricultural Preserve No. 18. Inclusion in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Residents question Mojave port plans

MOJAVE — As plans progress for a massive inland port in Mojave, residents had a few questions for the company behind it. Morgan Hill, Chief Operating Officer of Pioneer Partners 2000, spoke to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, to detail the project plans.
MOJAVE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild

Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ucr.edu

Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians

A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy