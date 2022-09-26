Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Gauthier to be named Louisiana Tradition Bearer
Mestiza cultural authority Rhonda Gauthier will be named a Louisiana Tradition Bearer by the Louisiana Folklife Commission and honored at a ceremony Saturday, October 8 at 2 p.m. at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum at 800 Front Street in Natchitoches. Serving as a folklife ambassador for the Louisiana Folklife Commission, Dr. Shane Rasmussen, professor of English and director of the Louisiana Folklife Center at Northwestern State University, will talk with Gauthier about her lifetime spent preserving Louisiana’s traditional folklife. The event is free and open to the general public.
Natchitoches Times
NCHS aesthetically brighter; Students proud of campus upgrades
After several years of a drab, grey campus, Natchitoches Parish Superintendent Dr. Grant Eloi and Finance Director Lee Waskom suggested some aesthetic additions to Natchitoches Central High School. Maroon and white avenue banners adorn the once bare light poles in the parking lots, and a bright maroon and gold mural...
Natchitoches Times
COMILLA ‘CHICKEN’ FISHER DUPREE
Comilla “Chicken” Fisher Dupree was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Natchitoches to the union of Birel Fisher Sr. and Ida Nelson Conley. She was called to eternal life Sept. 24, 2022, at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. She was baptized at an early age at the St. Luke Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor P.M. Gillie. She later moved her membership to the St. Savior Baptist Church and finished her work at her favorite place, First Baptist Church Amulet.
Natchitoches Times
Just Talkin’ for Sept. 22, 2022
In case you weren’t aware…the first day of Fall begins today. Not sure we’ll be able to tell it by the 90-degree weather but just saying it brings a little optimism. At least the spider lilies are aware of the season change…they are popping up everywhere.
Natchitoches Times
JAG elects officers
Natchitoches Jr. High School JAG Student Development Association elected officers Sept. 12. The Student Development Association builds on the skills gained in the classroom such as leadership and teamwork. Officers are President Jayna Curry, Vice President Michael Brown, Secretary Ky’lia Miller, Treasurer Mackenzie White, Historian Shane’ Johnson and Representative Rihanna Allen. They will represent NJH-JAG at the 17th Annual Leadership Conference Sept. 29 at the Randolph Riverfront Center in Alexandria.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Community leaders tour the Natchitoches Weyerhaeuser plant
Weyerhaeuser and the Chamber partnered to convene community leaders for a tour of the Weyerhaeuser Natchitoches plant. Weyerhaeuser hosted this tour to promote awareness of the extent of the production and economic impact that is generated by the Natchitoches facility. Weyerhaeuser employs over 200 people within the parish, and recently committed over $16 million in their Natchitoches location.
Natchitoches Times
Center celebrates community stewardship with inaugural banquet
Members of the Natchitoches community converged for the first Ben D. Johnson Educational Center’s I Tried Banquet as it conferred awards on three servants of the community in honor of the late Ben Johnson. The banquet also served as a platform for program administrator Darrin Nixon Jr. and director Bridgette Gustafson to highlight its reimagined workforce development opportunities, which is set to serve a broader clientele and offer an expanded range of skill certifications.
cenlanow.com
Cleco hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate relocation of Mansfield Customer Service Office
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sept. 26, 2022 – Today, Cleco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the relocation of its Mansfield Customer Service Office. In attendance was Cleco executive, Shane Hilton, and employees, Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones and city council members, DeSoto Parish Police Jury President Ernel Jones and parish council members, DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce President Sheriff Jayson Richardson and other elected officials and representatives from the DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce.
westcentralsbest.com
Discrimination Charges Filed Against Rapides Parish School Board
RAPIDES PARISH - On Monday, Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Rapides Parish School Board and the Louisiana Department of Education. The two charges stem from complaints made by two white teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School, claiming they have been...
kalb.com
New public safety, municipal complex coming to Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A new public safety and judicial complex is coming to Pineville. It will be the new home of the Pineville Police Department and the Pineville City Court. “It really is an investment on a corridor that is so important to downtown Pineville and downtown Alexandria,” explained...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall Gives State of the City Address
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave his monthly state of the city address today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has this report. Mayor Jeff Hall held his state of the community address today at Bolton High School. The students submitted questions on a broad variety of topics. The mayor addressed...
westcentralsbest.com
Beware of Poisonous Weed
Natchitoches Parish, La - Randall Mallette and Chris Pearce, with Red River Research discovered several strands of perilla mint infesting pastures in Natchitoches Parish earlier this week. Perilla mint is a highly toxic square-stemmed broadleaf weed that kills livestock each year in Louisiana. Cattle, sheep, and horses are particularly susceptible to the weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but toxin is most prevalent in the flowers. Perilla mint are in full bloom throughout Louisiana right now. Hay containing the plants can be toxic as well. Clinical signs to look for in livestock that have consumed the weed include labored breathing, open mouth breathing, and death.
KSLA
Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigate Webster Parish man’s death
KSLA — Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigated the death of a Webster Parish man Monday, Sept. 26 and believe it is related to the 67-year-old Heflin resident open burning on his property. His death is the fifth this year in Louisiana attributed to open burning accidents, according...
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier grand jury indicts Haughton man in deadly drive-by shooting
BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted a Haughton man in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting on a busy Bossier City street in August. Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, was indicated for first-degree murder in the death of Devin Bufkin. He's held in Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility on a $520,000 bond.
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Town of Jonesboro burns houses as part of town beautification project
JONESBORO, La (KTVE/KARD) -The town of Jonesboro is trying to fight the blight as part of their town beautification project. They are doing this by using an interesting method of setting dilapidated houses ablaze. Leslie Thompson, the mayor of Jonesboro, gave insight into how they chose this method. “There are a lot of houses that […]
Natchitoches Times
Cruise on in for the 16th Annual Natchitoches Car Show
The Historic District Business Association continue hosting the 16th Annual Natchitoches Car Show scheduled for Sept. 30 – Oct. 1. The Natchitoches Car Show started in 2007 with 88 cars in attendance and by 2011 the number had increased to 325. Since then, the car count has reached over 400. Expectations are high as the 2022 show approaches. The Natchitoches Car Show was named a Top 20 Festival and Event by the Southeast Tourism Society for 2020.
kalb.com
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Saida Street
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park. On September 25, 2022 around 12:15 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon officers arrival they located, Jaqurian Casson, (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was suffering from a gunshot wound. As a result of his injuries, Jaqurian Casson, was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
KSLA
Unrestrained driver killed in Sabine Parish crash; impairment suspected
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A driver from Marthaville who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on Hwy 175. According to Louisiana State Police, Albert Nettles, 35, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck, heading south on Hwy 175 on September 25. Around 2:30 p.m., Nettles’ truck traveled off the road, down the ditch embankment and struck a concrete bridge, overturning. Nettles was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead.
KSLA
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead from a single vehicle accident on University Parkway. On Sept. 24 around 6:10 a.m., officers of the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) were dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the 4000 block of University Parkway. When officers arrived, they discovered that...
