Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Bicyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Hit by Car Near McQueen High, Driver arrested
Police say a 17-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in northwest Reno early Monday morning. The incident happened after 7:30 a.m. on 7th Street just west of Stargaze Way off of Robb Drive near McQueen High School. Police say the teen was hit by the...
mynews4.com
Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
KOLO TV Reno
Construction worker killed in traffic collision; driver arrested for suspected DUI
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal traffic collision that happened late Monday night on State Route 28. They say Andrew Phillips drove his 2021 Subaru Forester into an active construction zone under one way traffic control. Phillips failed to see a traffic control worker in...
2news.com
Alleged Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested After Hitting Teen Near McQueen High School
Police say the 17-year-old was hit while in the middle of a crosswalk. Police say the teen was hit by the car while in the middle of the crosswalk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
2news.com
Vehicle Explosion in Gardnerville Injures Four People
On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:38 a.m., several construction employees were working on repairing the asphalt roadway on West Cottage Loop in Gardnerville, NV, when a vehicle exploded in a construction area, injuring four employees. Care flight was called for immediate transportation for one of the employees and the...
FOX Reno
Man killed in crash on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a deadly crash on eastbound I-80 in Reno on Sept. 8, police say. At approximately 10:06 a.m., the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP) responded to reports of a deadly crash on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave.
FOX Reno
Man arrested for crash that killed highway worker in Truckee
TRUCKEE, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested suspicion of driving under the influence after he hit and killed a construction worker in Truckee on Sept. 26. Andrew Phillips of Tahoma, California, was driving his 2021 Sabaru Forester on SR-28 westbound from Agate around 10:45 p.m. when he entered an active construction zone that was under one way traffic control.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
One person dies in Spanish Springs materials pit accident
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:15 P.M. UPDATE: One person died Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of an accident at 1500 Sha Neva Road at about 11 a.m. Deputies gave...
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in single vehicle crash on US-395 near Washoe Lake
WASHOE CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 34-year-old Reno man was killed in a single vehicle crash near Washoe Lake on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 27, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP) Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on US-395 at Old Franktown Road.
Deadly crash on Highway 28 near Carnelian Bay
TRUCKEE, Calif. — There was a deadly crash Tuesday morning on Highway 28, according to California Highway Patrol — Truckee. The highway is closed from Onyx Street to Agate Road as the crash is investigated. There is a detour from Agate Road to Dodowah Road to Sahara Drive to Onyx Street to Highway 28, according to Cal Trans maps.
mynews4.com
Crews responding to fire on I-80 near Floriston
FLORISTON, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews are responding to a vegetation fire five miles north of Floriston on Wednesday. The fire is five acres and growing moderately as of 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. Authorities ask people to drive carefully on I-80 as the fire is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Roommate On Accident In South Lake Tahoe
Police responded to a home on James Ave. and found 37-year-old Julio Rojas Cruz dead. South Lake Tahoe Police say while investigating an accidental shooting, they arrested a man for having a gun as a convicted felon.
2news.com
Sparks Police looking for suspects, vehicle involved in deadly shooting
Sparks Police has released new details about a deadly shooting that occurred near north McCarran and Pyramid Way in Sparks on July 28. Detectives have continued to investigate the Homicide and are asking for the community’s assistance in locating two (2) persons of interest. The victim, who was found...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The officials reported that the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. when Roy Peter Ricci was heading north in the area of US395 and Old Franktown Road when his vehicle drifted off the paved portion of the road and hit a mailbox. Investigators revealed that the vehicle continued to travel...
2news.com
One Dead after Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. An investigation is ongoing and being led by the Mine Safety & Health Administration...
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on Sept. 28 at 9:00 a.m.: The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion was caused by a trailer mounted crack sealing hot pot which had suffered catastrophic failure. All four people who were taken to the hospital suffered burn injuries. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A vehicle...
2news.com
Crews Battling Five-Acre Fire by I-80 north of Floriston
A fire burning adjacent to I-80 north of Floriston is currently five acres, according to the Humboldt Toiyabe Forest Service. There is no containment on the blaze. No injuries have been reported due to the fire and the cause is under investigation. The US Forest Service and CAL FIRE are on scene.
FOX Reno
4 construction workers seriously burned after equipment explosion in Gardnerville
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Four construction workers are injured after a trailer-mounted crack sealer exploded near a construction zone in a Gardnerville neighborhood on Tuesday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says several construction employees were repairing the asphalt roadway on West Cottage Loop when...
2news.com
Two Arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Grand Larceny of Motor Vehicle
Nevada State Police say two people were arrested in Carson City after attempting to set a reported stolen car on fire to defraud an insurance company earlier this month. On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 6:24 A.M., the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle call at the location of Golf Club Dr. and US-50 W beneath the underpass in Carson City.
Comments / 0