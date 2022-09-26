Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
South Carolina governor gives update on Hurricane Ian preparations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke Tuesday about how the state is getting ready for Hurricane Ian and said now is the time for residents to prepare. McMaster's comments came during a Tuesday afternoon press conference alongside other emergency management officials. McMaster held a news conference...
Gov. Henry McMaster in Aiken: Critical race theory has no place in South Carolina
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday afternoon that there's no place for critical race theory in South Carolina's schools. McMaster, a Republican who has been the state's governor since 2017, addressed critical race theory Tuesday afternoon at the monthly meeting of the Aiken Republican Club. Critical race theory is defined...
holycitysinner.com
Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race
Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates visit the Upstate
Elections are right around the corner and both of South Carolina's gubernatorial candidates made campaign stops in the Upstate Monday evening.
Annie Andrews responds to political attacks
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District Dr. Annie Andrews has responded to allegations made by her opponent Nancy Mace. In a statement shared Wednesday, Andrews said she is taking an immediate unpaid leave from her job as a pediatrician at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital “in order to protect myself […]
This Is The Most Popular Beer In South Carolina
TopAgency found the most popular beer brand in each state, including this brew for South Carolina.
wspa.com
Monday noon forecast for Hurricane Ian
South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates visit the …. Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense …. Trial begins for man accused of killing Greenville …. SC leaders release electric vehicle stakeholder report. Upstate braces for potential impacts of Hurricane …. Upstate braces for potential impacts of Hurricane …. Tracking...
Coastal Observer
Democrat highlights an idea gap in governor’s race
There are several freedoms on Joe Cunningham’s platform in his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but the one that earned the loudest applause at a stop in Pawleys Island last week was abortion rights. The former congressman from Charleston is trying to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006.
WLTX.com
Midlands school districts plan early dismissal, e-learning days Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to blow through South Carolina this weekend, bringing potentially heavy rain and flooding opportunities on Thursday and Friday. WLTX has reached out to school districts in the Midlands to ask about plans for dealing with the storm. Calhoun County: Thursday (9/29/22) Sandy...
Betsy Johnson, Planned Parenthood quarrel over endorsement issue following debate
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Planned Parenthood continue to disagree over whether or not Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood board member, was invited to receive an endorsement from the reproductive health care nonprofit.
wspa.com
Latest update on Hurricane Ian
Chat 9-20 Student loan forgiveness: What you need to know. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death …. Day 3 of trial for man accused of killing GCSO deputy …. Hurricane Ian – 5 p.m. Wednesday Update.
The Post and Courier
In SC governor's race Cunningham and McMaster trade dubious claims on law enforcement
COLUMBIA — Joe Cunningham says escalating violence in South Carolina is Gov. Henry McMaster's fault. The Democrat's solution is to elect judges by popular vote as most other states do. Meanwhile, the Republican incumbent accuses Cunningham of being anti-police as he tries to link his challenger to Democrat-led efforts...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Into the light: the electrification of rural South Carolina
Early in the twentieth century, for-profit companies such as Duke Power and South Carolina Electric and Gas brought electricity to populous cities and towns across South Carolina, while rural areas remained in the dark. It was not until the advent of publicly owned electric cooperatives in the 1930s that the South Carolina countryside was gradually introduced to the conveniences of life with electricity. Today, electric cooperatives serve more than a quarter of South Carolina's citizens and more than seventy percent of the state's land area.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina businesses hiring at fifth fastest rate in the country
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re in search of a job right now South Carolina has plenty of them available. There are more than two job openings for every unemployed South Carolinian in the state and businesses are hiring at the fifth fastest rate in the country while workers are quitting at the fourth highest rate in search of other employment opportunities, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
wach.com
SC law enforcement officials, governor propose major criminal justice reform
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Enough is enough. That’s the cry from dozens of law enforcement officials across the state – about what they call a flawed catch and release system for criminals. It now has the governor pushing for an overhaul of the criminal justice system in South Carolina.
South Carolina cannabis fight persists in farmer’s lawsuit
A South Carolina farmer is suing several state agencies in federal court on grounds they conspired to deny him his due process rights after authorities in 2019 destroyed his hemp crop, which was grown in unregistered fields.
DOJ: Over 20 arrested in largest dogfighting operation in SC history
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first ever Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival is happening soon. Attendees will be able to get locally made beer from all over the state in one place. The event is hosted by the South Carolina Brewery Guild and will be a great opportunity...
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian expected to become major hurricane, could affect SC weather by Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is getting closer to become a major hurricane as it nears Cuba toward an eventual landfall in Florida, a path that will eventually cause it to have some effects on South Carolina's weather. As of 11 p.m. Monday, Hurricane Ian was located about 105 miles...
country1037fm.com
Traffic Relief Is A Step Closer For South Carolina Commuters
The nightmare interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard is one step closer to expansion thanks to a recent decision by South Carolina officials. According to the Charlotte Observer, the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank has given the green light to $64 million for improvements to the interchange near the NC/SC state line. The area is frequently congested, especially during rush-hour commutes.
