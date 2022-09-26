COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re in search of a job right now South Carolina has plenty of them available. There are more than two job openings for every unemployed South Carolinian in the state and businesses are hiring at the fifth fastest rate in the country while workers are quitting at the fourth highest rate in search of other employment opportunities, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO