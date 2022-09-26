ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

WYFF4.com

South Carolina governor gives update on Hurricane Ian preparations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke Tuesday about how the state is getting ready for Hurricane Ian and said now is the time for residents to prepare. McMaster's comments came during a Tuesday afternoon press conference alongside other emergency management officials. McMaster held a news conference...
COLUMBIA, SC
holycitysinner.com

Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race

Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
COLUMBIA, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Annie Andrews responds to political attacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District Dr. Annie Andrews has responded to allegations made by her opponent Nancy Mace. In a statement shared Wednesday, Andrews said she is taking an immediate unpaid leave from her job as a pediatrician at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital “in order to protect myself […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wspa.com

Monday noon forecast for Hurricane Ian

South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates visit the …. Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense …. Trial begins for man accused of killing Greenville …. SC leaders release electric vehicle stakeholder report. Upstate braces for potential impacts of Hurricane …. Upstate braces for potential impacts of Hurricane …. Tracking...
ENVIRONMENT
Coastal Observer

Democrat highlights an idea gap in governor’s race

There are several freedoms on Joe Cunningham’s platform in his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but the one that earned the loudest applause at a stop in Pawleys Island last week was abortion rights. The former congressman from Charleston is trying to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wspa.com

Latest update on Hurricane Ian

Chat 9-20 Student loan forgiveness: What you need to know. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death …. Day 3 of trial for man accused of killing GCSO deputy …. Hurricane Ian – 5 p.m. Wednesday Update.
ENVIRONMENT
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Into the light: the electrification of rural South Carolina

Early in the twentieth century, for-profit companies such as Duke Power and South Carolina Electric and Gas brought electricity to populous cities and towns across South Carolina, while rural areas remained in the dark. It was not until the advent of publicly owned electric cooperatives in the 1930s that the South Carolina countryside was gradually introduced to the conveniences of life with electricity. Today, electric cooperatives serve more than a quarter of South Carolina's citizens and more than seventy percent of the state's land area.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina businesses hiring at fifth fastest rate in the country

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re in search of a job right now South Carolina has plenty of them available. There are more than two job openings for every unemployed South Carolinian in the state and businesses are hiring at the fifth fastest rate in the country while workers are quitting at the fourth highest rate in search of other employment opportunities, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
ECONOMY
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first ever Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival is happening soon. Attendees will be able to get locally made beer from all over the state in one place. The event is hosted by the South Carolina Brewery Guild and will be a great opportunity...
COLUMBIA, SC
country1037fm.com

Traffic Relief Is A Step Closer For South Carolina Commuters

The nightmare interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard is one step closer to expansion thanks to a recent decision by South Carolina officials. According to the Charlotte Observer, the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank has given the green light to $64 million for improvements to the interchange near the NC/SC state line. The area is frequently congested, especially during rush-hour commutes.
TRAFFIC

