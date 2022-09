UFC Fight Night 211: Make your predictions for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC Fight Night 211 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC Fight Night 211 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 211.

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Records: Jessica Penne (14-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC), Tabatha Ricci (7-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Past five: Penne 2-3, Ricci 4-1

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.26.22): Ricci -230, Penne +175

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Records: Ilir Latifi (15-8 MMA, 8-6 UFC), Aleksei Oleinik (60-16-1 MMA, 9-7 UFC)

Past five: Latifi 2-3, Oleinik 2-3

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.26.22): Latifi -180, Oleinik +140

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Records: Maxim Grishin (32-9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Philipe Lins (15-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Past five: Grishin 2-2-1, Lins 3-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.26.22): Grishin -180, Lins +140

Jesse Ronson vs. Joaquim Silva

Records: Jesse Ronson (21-11 MMA, 0-4 UFC), Joaquim Silva (11-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Past five: Ronson 2-3, Silva 2-3

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.26.22): Silva -145 Ronson +115

Chelsea Chandler vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Records: Chelsea Chandler (4-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Julija Stoliarenko (10-6-1 MMA, 1-4 UFC)

Past five: Chandler 4-1, Stoliarenko 2-3

Division: 140-pound contract weight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.26.22): Stoliarenko -120, Chandler -105

Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Records: Brendan Allen (19-5 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Krzysztof Jotko (24-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC)

Past five: Allen 4-1, Jotko 4-1

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.26.22): Jotko -120, Allen -105

Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa

Records: Guido Cannetti (9-6 MMA, 3-5 UFC), Randy Costa (6-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Past five: Cannetti 2-3, Costa 2-3

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.26.22): Costa -320, Cannetti +235

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Mike Davis

Records: Viacheslav Borshchev (6-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Mike Davis (9-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Past five: Borschev 4-1, Davis 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.26.22): Davis -180, Borschev +140

Don Shainis vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Records: Don Shainis (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Sodiq Yusuff (12-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Past five: Shainis 5-0, Yusuff 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.26.22): Yusuff -1000, Shainis +550

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Records: Raoni Barcelos (16-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Trevin Jones (13-8 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Past five: Barcelos 3-2, Jones 3-2

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.26.22): Barcelos -240, Jones +180

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

Records: John Castaneda (19-5 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Daniel Santos (9-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Castaneda 3-2, Santos 3-2

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.26.22): Castaneda -210, Santos +160

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Records: Randy Brown (15-4 MMA, 9-4 UFC), Francisco Trinaldo (28-8 MMA, 18-7 UFC)

Past five: Brown 4-1, Trinaldo 4-1

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.26.22): Brown -320, Trinaldo +235

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

Records: Mackenzie Dern (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Yan Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Past five: Dern 4-1, Xiaonan 3-2

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: Dern No. 5, Xiaonan No. 9

Odds (as of 09.26.22): Dern -240, Xiaonan +180

UFC Fight Night 211 fight card (as of Sept. 26, 11 a.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Don Shainis vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Mike Davis

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)