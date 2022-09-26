Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Horseshoe Bar embodies a country theme with live music and line dancingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Clintonville Farmers’ Market takes on its 20th harvest season, offering fresh produce from hyper-local vendorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New program eases access to social services
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen social service groups across Franklin County are combining their resources toward a new online initiative called Community Information Exchange. The program is led by the Rise Together Innovation Center and Smart Columbus to provide people living in poverty with access to several of these non-profit organizations all at once. “It […]
UK tech firm to open Columbus-area office with 50 jobs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A British IT and management consulting firm has chosen metropolitan Columbus for its first Midwest office, citing Central Ohio’s tech talent pool. BJSS Inc. plans to start hiring in the coming months toward a projected 50 full- and part-time jobs. Workers will start remotely while the company hunts for […]
Retired Columbus health system CEOs still got hefty payouts in the pandemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The retired CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital was paid the same as his successor in 2020 – a uniquely challenging year for the healthcare industry at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Other Columbus health systems also continued paying former chiefs in the year, mostly related to prior service. […]
These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
wosu.org
Franklin County plans to spend $1.5 million on digital evidence storage
Franklin County Commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on a plan to spend up to $1.5 million on a new digital evidence storage system. The five-year contract is with Axon, the same company that makes the body cameras worn by Columbus police officers. Commissioners say using the same company offers “unique compatibility” with the large amounts of body camera footage that have to be stored as evidence.
Delaware Gazette
Plant to be expanded, upgraded
POWELL — Ground was broken Monday on a $40 million expansion and rebuilding of the Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC) at 10333 Olentangy River Road. The OECC is Delaware County’s first large-scale facility for wastewater treatment, located just above the Franklin County line. It was first built in 1979 and replaced at the same site by a second facility in 1994. The center “is now being rebuilt and expanded to handle increasing demand for sewer service in Liberty and Orange townships and in key growth corridors along Sawmill Parkway and U.S. Route 23,” the county said in a news release.
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 139,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Columbus, Ohio Metro
DUBLIN, Ohio – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio.
Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer has been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said: “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer to share with our membership. Our […]
wosu.org
Sunday at Central appoints new artistic director
Columbus native Jeffrey Myers, first violinist with the internationally acclaimed Calidore String Quartet, has been appointed artistic director of Columbus’ Sunday at Central concert series. Myers succeeds David Niwa, who served as artistic director of Sunday at Central and as assistant concertmaster of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra until his...
cwcolumbus.com
Campouts, drugs, trespassing and violence suspend walk-ins at Impact Community Action
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A series of viewers who claim they were turned away from Impact Community Action called ABC6 On Your Side to say they were denied benefits. The Problem Solvers team contacted Impact about the allegations. Leaders of the agency called it a necessary move due to recent violence and criminal activity.
Bexley fighting lawsuit on affordable housing project
BEXLEY, Ohio — According to the Affordable Housing Alliance Of Central Ohio, a person needs to earn $19 an hour in order for them to afford an apartment in Bexley. "Just to afford a bare bones, two bedroom and most of the jobs in our community aren't paying at that rate," said, Carlie Boos who runs the organization.
wosu.org
Franklin County dog shelter combats rash of respiratory infections
Dog shelters in Central Ohio and around the country are overcapacity. The overcrowding makes it easier for disease to spread, and the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is seeing a rash of upper respiratory infections. "We're dealing with some upper respiratory we've never seen before," said shelter director...
County Breaks Ground On $40 Million Project
The Delaware County Regional Sewer District broke ground today on one of the first public-sector projects in the state to use an innovative design and construction process. To date, this process has enabled the county to expand the project by more than 20% at nearly the original cost. Due to the project’s significance, it also was awarded a $5 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development’s Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
Delaware Gazette
Massive motorsports facility proposed
Resolute Motorsports Club (RMC) is exploring the development of a membership-based recreational, research and development, and educational training facility in central Ohio, and during Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council, representatives of the club presented a preliminary proposal for the facility to be constructed in Delaware. RMC is a...
columbusmonthly.com
My Neighborhood: Columbus City Council’s Shayla Favor Celebrates the Near East Side
The construction of Interstate 71 in the 1960s cut off the Near East Side from Downtown, initiating a gradual decline of the city’s historic Black enclave, which includes such neighborhoods as Olde Towne East, Franklin Park and King-Lincoln Bronzeville. In recent years, however, the Near East Side has experienced a rebirth. “I want to be part of the choir bringing awareness to the issues and making this truly a place where people can live, work and play,” says resident Shayla Favor. She’s a member of Columbus City Council and executive director of Partners Achieving Community Transformation, better known as PACT, a nonprofit that works to revitalize the Near East Side. Here are some of her favorite stops.
wosu.org
OSU instructor recounts experiences working on Florida's hurricane preparedness
As the former city manager of Sanibel Island, Florida, Judith Zimomra carried out the city's plans to help residents survive hurricane seasons for more than 20 years. Now an instructor of Disaster Preparedness at OSU, she told WOSU that sunshine state officials have had a lot of experience coming up with best practices for surviving these devastating weather events.
wosu.org
Haunted history of Ohio State University
Haunted classrooms? Unexplainable noises? The specter of students who enrolled but never left campus?. With Halloween approaching, we’ll discuss the spooky, paranormal and mysterious stories that are a part of the Ohio State University campus with Tom Betti and Doreen Uhas Sauer from the Columbus Landmarks Foundation. Make a...
spectrumnews1.com
Somali American candidates hope to make history in November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Somali community in Columbus has nearly 60,000 residents, the second largest in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Somali-born candidates Ismail Mohamed, who is running for Ohio House District 3 this November, and Munira Abdullahi, who is running for Ohio House District 9, could make history. If they are successful this November, they would be the first Somali Americans to serve in the Ohio legislature.
New AT&T customer receives reward card, finally
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For 13 years, Nichole Bushby relied on Sprint for cell phone service, until she was approached by an AT&T sales representative outside of her home in May. “I told him I was with Sprint, and he asked if I ever wanted to change and I told him, ‘No.’ And he said, […]
