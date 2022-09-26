Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Why the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is opposed to potential legislation
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A piece of legislation that South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners (PUC) were against was removed before the bill that it was attached to was passed by Senate, Tuesday. PUC are prepared for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to continue pushing it. “Now, we understand that Senator...
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down as 4 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,021 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up four from 3,017 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two males and two females in the following age categories: 1 in 70-79 and 3 in 80+. New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brule, Day, Hand and Pennington.
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit: States Don’t Believe USDA’s Claims That Bathrooms, Pronouns Aren’t Affected By New Rules
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After the U.S. Department of Agriculture promised in court on Sept. 9 that it wasn’t trying to leverage gender-identity mandates using school lunch money, the 21 states suing it sharply disagreed. In a 36-page rebuttal filed Friday in federal court,...
drgnews.com
Noem campaign proposes elimination of South Dakota sales tax on groceries; Challenger Jamie Smith says she’s doing it for “political gains at this moment
As part of her reelection campaign, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is proposing to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries. Noem says individuals and families are struggling and she blames the current economic conditions on President Joe Biden, his people and his policies. Noem, who is rumored to be...
newscenter1.tv
Asphalt crack sealing projects scheduled in northwest South Dakota
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – An asphalt crack sealing project will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022. The project will begin on SD Highway 34 and US Highway 85 which is north of Belle Fourche will follow. A second crew will also start working on SD Highway 20 and with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s out-of-state trips shown in her FEC reports
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made political-oriented trips valued at more than $98,000 to places outside South Dakota during 2021 and the first half of 2022.
gowatertown.net
Online platform ranks Glacial Lakes of South Dakota third best fall fishing destination
(UNDATED)–Fishing in autumn can be just as spectacular as the colorful views you get to enjoy while doing it. That’s why FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, just released a list of top fall fishing spots in the US, to make planning your next fishing trip even easier. Glacial Lakes came in third!
foxwilmington.com
Billionaires Purchase Gigantic Multi-Million Dollar Homes on Ranches
Billionaires are creating multi-million dollar homes on mega-ranches. Sales agent Robb Nelson says it’s a real estate “Bonanza.” Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg paid $46 million for a 4,600-acre ranch in Colorado. A 41,000-acre ranch in South Dakota is going for $37 million. It includes five bedrooms, a fully equipped gym and a home theater. The ranch is also a money maker with crops, over 2,000 cattle and thousands of wild mustangs.
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Winter in South Dakota?
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Weather?. Take a fall hike through the woods and you may find that familiar-looking brown and black caterpillar. Some call it a Woolly Bear or a Fuzzy Wuzzy, or its lesser-known name, the Isabella Tiger moth. Yet some call it a hedgehog caterpillar. Whatever you call it, studying this fascinating creature can bring some predictions about how the seasons will progress in your area.
newscenter1.tv
Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
101.9 KELO-FM
Put up your campaign signs, just not on state highway rights-of-way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As Election Day nears, the South Dakota DOT reminds that campaign and ballot-issue signs cannot be placed on state highway rights-of-way. Craig Smith, Director of Operations, says the signs have been showing up and create a safety hazard. The signs can be a distraction to drivers. Signs in the right-of-way that are not used for traffic control are prohibited and will be removed when seen or reported. Municipal ordinances for campaign signs within towns and cities do not have precedence over state jurisdiction of state highways.
KELOLAND TV
Political sign rule reminder from South Dakota Department of Transportation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With election day just six weeks away, political signs are starting to pop up all over communities in South Dakota. Code enforcement officials are reminding everyone that it is illegal to place signs in public rights-of-way or medians. This includes the boulevard areas of homes, public rights-of-way along streets and railroad areas, city parks and areas that can block the sight of traffic.
dakotanewsnow.com
Longtime South Dakota broadcaster puts out latest book
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Henriksen’s latest book, First Person: Legendary South Dakota Sports Stories Volume 2, is now available. He joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about it.
Are South Dakota Drivers Required to Pull over for Funeral Processions?
A funeral procession, chances are it's something every South Dakota driver has encountered at least a few times in their life while being behind the wheel. The question is, are you fully up to speed with the driving laws regarding funeral processions once you do encounter one?. Let's find out.
Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend
One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
dakotafreepress.com
Real Nurse Says Noem Could Be Prosecuted for Lying About Working as a Nurse
Remember how Kristi Noem went to CPAC in Texas last year and claimed to have worked as a home health nurse? We knew that couldn’t be true, since Noem didn’t get a degree until 2012, since that degree was in political science and not nursing, and since the only things she’s been nursing since then are her celebrity and her bad case of Coreyitis.
The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota
Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
