Register Citizen
'Buried in the Backyard' TV series eyes 2006 Manchester homicide
MANCHESTER — Working with a backhoe operator for two days, police had dug holes all around a backyard on Lake Street in June 2007 with no results. Acting on tips that included a neighbor's memory of buried boulders, Manchester police were searching the 1.4-acre property for the body of an Ellington man reported missing the previous fall. The man's friend and boss, the owner of the home on the town's eastern edge, was suspected of foul play.
Register Citizen
Julian Braxton, Bridgeport community leader and business owner, dies at 90
BRIDGEPORT — Julian Braxton, a former councilman and community leader who was known for operating Braxton’s Men’s Shop in the city’s East End for nearly 50 years, has died. He was 90. Braxton died Sept. 20, according to an obituary published last week. He was laid...
Register Citizen
CT Hospice nurse’s Lunablooms micro flower farm brings beauty to Short Beach, Branford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a recent afternoon in the Granite Bay neighborhood off Short Beach in Branford, Anne Coffey picked up her latest subscription of specialty cut flowers from Lunablooms, a boutique micro flower farm. “A work of art,” said Coffey, a...
Register Citizen
Minions hunt 'a huge hit' in East Haven; similar event planned for winter includes prize giveaways
EAST HAVEN — Hay-made Minions are popping up all over town. As fall began, the town looked to engage with the residents in a town-wide, collaborative Minions scavenger hunt, said Michelle Benivegna, assistant director of administration and management. “I had come across it online and I thought: ‘Wow, this...
Register Citizen
Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'
STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
Register Citizen
For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside
GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
Register Citizen
‘A League of Their Own’ actress Geena Davis brings book tour to Norwalk's Wall Street Theater in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The story of the World War II-era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and its Rockford Peaches came to life yet again in the newly-released Amazon series, “A League of Their Own.” But fans of the original 1992 drama-comedy film can see one of its stars in person at the Wall Street Theater in Norwalk this October.
Register Citizen
Pub crawl to benefit Stamford's Ferguson Library happening Oct. 12
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Friends of the Ferguson Library annual literary pub crawl is back by popular demand, according to their site. The pub crawl is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. and will feature Stamford restaurants...
Register Citizen
Newhallville, Hamden neighbors still fighting APT Foundation methadone clinic proposal
NEW HAVEN — More than nine months after the APT Foundation bought the former Achievement First Elm City College Preparatory at 794 Dixwell Ave. in Newhallville, neighbors are still fighting to keep the agency from moving several of its facilities -- including a methadone clinic -- into the neighborhood.
Register Citizen
In Photos: For Rosh Hashana, Stamford Jews ‘feed their sins' to goats instead of tossing bread in water
STAMFORD — Instead of throwing away their sins — symbolized by bread — into water, members of Stamford’s Jewish community “fed” them to goats this year. For Rosh Hashana services at Temple Sinai in Stamford, congregants usually throw breadcrumbs in the water as a symbol of purging their sins. Since the drought dried up the water, the synagogue arranged for 13 goats to visit the temple lawn so everyone could “feed their sins” — bread — to the goats instead.
Register Citizen
Norwalk parents protest Middle School Choice plan
NORWALK — A small group of parents gathered Tuesday evening outside of City Hall to protest the proposed middle school changes. The gathering was supposed to coincide with a virtual town hall meeting on the Middle School Choice program, which aimed to allow families of incoming middle schoolers to rank their preferences based on specialities offered at each school.
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man confesses involvement in July double homicide
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man has been arrested for allegedly operating the getaway vehicle in a July drive-by shooting that left two dead. Everton Brooks, 19, was arrested and charged with murder with special circumstances and two counts of murder Wednesday, according to police. He was held on $5 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.
Register Citizen
With free bus fares, ridership in CT is now higher than it was pre-COVID
Connecticut introduced a fare-free bus program on April 1, allowing residents throughout the state to save money on bus fares and use it toward other expenses. The program has received favorable reviews from riders, who have been slowly coming back since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic sent mass transit ridership numbers plummeting.
Register Citizen
Middletown police officer and Army vet battles terminal brain cancer
MIDDLETOWN — Members of the community are raising money for the family of a local police officer and Army veteran battling brain cancer. Officer Matt Silvestrini was first diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma in 2016 at the age of 32, according to a crowdfunding page set up to benefit the family. He went through chemotherapy, radiation treatment and brain surgery, and was free of cancer for five years, the page said.
Register Citizen
Fairfield BOF supports buying Villa Ave. property to control flooding
FAIRFIELD — The town is closer to purchasing a property it wants to use to help control flooding, after the Board of Finance approved a bid waiver Monday night. The site is 3.8 acres and located on the northern side of the road, about 500 feet west of Brooklawn Avenue. The town has a purchase agreement for the property for $400,000, while the tax assessor appraised the property at $418,000 last year. There are no plans to develop the site, officials have said.
Register Citizen
New Milford High School to reopen three classrooms that faced the worst damage from July fire
NEW MILFORD — More than two months since the fire broke out on the New Milford High School roof, the three classrooms that sustained the most damage from the blaze are expected to reopen by the end of the week. Among the damages, the fire caused flooding that led...
Register Citizen
Fairfield takes steps to stop marijuana use at local park
FAIRFIELD — A town task force decided to take action after finding evidence of underage drug use at a local park. Fairfield CARES Community Coalition, a town-created task force aimed at addressing youth drug and alcohol use, recently helped get community watch signs installed at the entrances of the Mary Katona Memorial Open Space. Catherine Hazlett, the coalition's program director, said this became necessary after nearby residents repeatedly found marijuana and vaping products discarded around the open space.
Register Citizen
Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
Register Citizen
New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death
BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
Register Citizen
Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion
Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
