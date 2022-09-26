ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

BurrGump
2d ago

when there is enough witnesses, We can eliminate the word "allegedly". There is no longer a need for innocent until Proven guilty! Rot in Hell lady.

CBS Chicago

3-year-old dies after being pushed off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. Prosecutors say his aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, police said Wednesday.
CBS Detroit

Boy pulled from Lake Michigan in Chicago after aunt allegedly pushed him dies

CHICAGO (AP) — A 3-year-old boy who was allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan in Chicago by his aunt last week has died, officials said.Josiah Brown, who had been in grave condition and was not expected to survive since he was pulled from the lake last Monday, was pronounced dead shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.The boy's aunt was charged last week with attempted murder. In a statement, the Cook County State's Attorney's office said that prosecutors "anticipate that additional charges may be filed" but that the office would wait until the medical examiner's office and the police department complete their investigations.The 34-year-old Moreno, a resident of nearby Des Plaines, who was also charged with aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, remains in Cook County Jail after a judge last week ordered that she be held without bond.During last week's bond hearing, prosecutors said that Moreno was at Navy Pier in Chicago when she allegedly pushed the boy into the lake, and then stood by as he sank. Divers found him at the lake bottom about a half hour later.
CBS Chicago

Police questioning person of interest in attempted kidnapping in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are questioning a person of interest, after a man tried to kidnap a woman in the city's West Loop but was thwarted by some good Samaritans. Police confirmed Tuesday that they were questioning a person of interest in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a 45-year-old woman on Sunday near Sangamon and Adams streets.It was at least the second time in recent weeks that there had been a kidnapping attempt in the area of Sangamon Street between Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard, and a woman said she was also attacked by the same man a short...
NBC Chicago

Toddler Allegedly Pushed Into Lake Michigan By Aunt Dies

A 3-year-old boy who was pushed into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier has died, according to the medical examiner’s office. Josiah Brown, 3, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Authorities say Josiah was pushed into Lake Michigan on Sept. 19...
WSPY NEWS

Victim identified in Aurora shooting

The victim of a shooting in Aurora on Saturday has been identified as 29-year-old Ferrer Vincente Valasquez, of Aurora. The Aurora Police Department says that a second shooting victim is listed as in critical condition at a hospital. His name has not been released. Police were called to the 300...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mt. Clemens woman charged with attacking bike-riding teen with machete

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman accused of attacking a teenager with a machete-style weapon while he was riding his bike has been charged with assault in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday charged 28-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Mt. Clemens, with two felonies in connection with the non-fatal attack of a teen who was riding his bike to work last week.
Law & Crime

Fired Cop Indicted for Allegedly Murdering a 19-Year-Old and Breaking Another Man's Eye Socket

A fired police officer has been charged with killing a man and badly injuring another in connection with separate alleged incidents of excessive force. Dante Salinas, formerly of the Waukegan Police Department in Illinois, faces a count each of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for shooting car passenger Marcellis Stinnette, 19, when the vehicle allegedly was not a danger to Salinas in a 2020 incident. He is also accused of attacking Angel Salgado in 2019, breaking the man’s eye socket.
