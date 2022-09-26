ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Kremlin admits to ‘errors’ in call-ups amid war mobilization

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3Mvu_0iB6Qgol00

The Kremlin told reporters on Monday that “errors” have been made as the government drafts eligible men for its war on Ukraine.

“Instances of non-compliance are decreasing,” Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said of the mobilization decree, according to The Moscow Times.

He continued: “We hope this will speed up and that all errors will be corrected.”

Peskov admitted that the decree to mobilize civilians, made by Putin last week, has been “violated” at times.

“Indeed, there are cases when the decree was violated. In some regions, governors are actively working to rectify the situation,” he said.

However, the Kremlin spokesman denied rumors that Russia would close its borders to prevent eligible men from fleeing the draft.

“I don’t know anything about this,” Peskov said in response to questions about sealing the borders. “At the moment no decisions have been taken on this.”

Putin’s announcement of the draft whipped up protests across Russia, resulting in the detention of at least 876 protesters in 38 cities on Wednesday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense rolled back the original decree on Friday, saying that citizens who work in highly respected fields like banking, information technology and telecommunications will avoid military service.

Russian citizens are being mobilized following Ukraine’s successful counterattack earlier this month that drove Russian troops out of a number of cities in Ukraine’s east and south.

The draft could force almost 300,000 more men to join the Russian army in its war on Ukraine.

Comments / 10

SuzanE
2d ago

Your own people hate and fear you, Putin. Your legacy will be the destruction of motherland you claim to love but its really all about your ego.

Reply
7
Related
Abdul Ghani

Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia

An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
Daily Beast

Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North

Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
The Hill

Zelensky offers guarantees for Russian soldiers who surrender

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday offered guaranteed protections to Russian soldiers who surrender amid the conflict between the countries after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was calling up 300,000 reservists to replenish Russian forces. Appealing directly to Russians during an address, Zelensky said Ukraine could guarantee three terms...
MILITARY
The Hill

Attacks mount in Russia after Putin troop mobilization

A number of attacks on Russian authorities have been reported since President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial call-up of troops to join his struggling seven-month war in Ukraine. In a statement on Monday, Russian authorities said that a 25-year-old male individual opened fire at a military registration and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kremlin#War#Ukraine#Russian#The Moscow Times
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Top Cheerleaders Panic Over Russian Army ‘Mutiny’

Russia’s “partial mobilization” cast another shadow on the already dire situation its Armed Forces are facing in Ukraine. The situation is so grotesque that even Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest cheerleaders find themselves trashing the way the mobilization is being conducted.Top pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and head of RT Margarita Simonyan spent much of the broadcast of the state TV show Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov complaining about the issues with the mobilization. Solovyov said, “There are panicked calls on my phone, on Margarita’s phone, which shows that a number of people involved have forgotten how to do their jobs.”Simonyan...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'

Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
PROTESTS
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

706K+
Followers
83K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy