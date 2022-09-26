ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott Stitches OUT Monday; Cowboys Injury Update in New York

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zphiq_0iB6Q6Jy00

Dak Prescott, the injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback, is making a move here in New York before the Giants game.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - The stitches in Dak Prescott's surgically repaired thumb and hand have yet to be removed. But the injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback was nevertheless a participant - of a sort - in the team's end-of-week workouts at The Star.

And now, as we reported last week, he’s in New York and about to lose the stitches.

The workouts mark a first since the fractured thumb was sustained in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11. A week ago, Dak was not practicing, but he was present in helping sub Cooper Rush and the team ... and he couldn't resist the temptation to toss it around with his other (left) hand and arm.

But this - soft tossing with softball-sized balls - is an advancement toward the organization's medical believe that the initial concern of eight misses weeks is now shrinking, as the Cowboys know that the "Tom Brady-esque'' Rush will start on Week 3 on Monday at the Giants , but that Prescott could return soon after that - we’re told Week 6, Oct. 16 at Philly is a goal.

The stitches need to come out, but ...

The optimism regarding Prescott’s prognosis is not exactly a new concept. During a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered similar sentiments, as well as plausible reasoning for not placing Prescott on injured reserve (IR) after he suffered his injury.

"If we thought he wasn't going to be ready to go until after four games, we would put him on IR," Jones said. "We're not doing that. We think he can come in and play, so we don't want to not have him out there practicing."

And again, this isn't "practicing,'' exactly. But it is advancement toward Dak being back. … as is the planned removal of the stitches.

Comments / 0

 

