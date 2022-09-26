Read full article on original website
Reel and ad-free Instagram clone kicked out of Apple store a day after launch
Yesterday, we wrote about OG App, an Instagram clone that doesn’t look like a commercial break in the middle of your favorite TV show. But only a day after its release, the app was kicked out of the Apple store. Instagram’s parent company, Meta, claims that it has taken...
The OG App turns Instagram into the fun app it once was
I’m pretty sure that all of us are sick of Instagram and its ads, people we don’t follow, and dumb Reels all over the place. But there’s a way to make it nearly as fun to use as it used to be. No, silly, of course Meta will never make Instagram great again. But the OG App just might.
ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate brings new smart AI features and cloud integration
ACD Systems has announced its new version of ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2023. As is the trend, it sees the addition of new AI-powered features, including AI Face Edit and AI Actions. It also offers a new Advanced Search feature with enhanced AND/OR logic capabilities as well as tighter integration with Microsoft OneDrive. A new simplified Photomerge feature allows for easy panoramic stitching, HDR and focus stacking.
Canon patents smart selfie stick that automatically adjusts your composition
Canon has filed yet another interesting patent: a gadget of the past and the future at the same time. Yes, it’s a selfie stick – but on the next level. While the selfie stick is so 2014, Canon’s new patent adds an interesting twist to the gadget I thought we all forgot. It comes with a built-in camera and it automatically controls the focal length, as well as the length and angle of the stick itself.
Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2023 promise “faster, easier photo and video editing” with AI updates
Adobe has today announced their newest versions of Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023 with a bunch of new features to help make the photo and video editing process simpler and easier. The new versions include Adobe Sensei AI-powered features with step-by-step guided edits to help both beginner and advanced users. Elements 2023 also connects with new web and mobile companion apps for editing on the go.
Engineers at MIT have built a wireless underwater camera that doesn’t need batteries
According to scientific estimates, more than 95% of Earth’s oceans have never been observed. As SciTechDaily points out, this means that we’ve seen less of our own planet’s oceans than we have the surface of Mars. The biggest challenge in exploring the oceans, though, is powering cameras, particularly for a lengthy amount of time. They typically have to be tethered to research vessels or require regular trips out to swap batteries.
