Goshen, OH

WDTN

Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path

“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Fairfield High School student earns perfect ACT score

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A Fairfield High School student is getting a shoutout after receiving a perfect ACT score. Caden McCollum's high school principal, Ryan Bellamy, even dubbed him "Mr. Perfect." The school said of the roughly 1.6 million students who take the ACT, only .334% of test-takers achieve perfect...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Missing woman found safe, family says

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

First Chipotle to open Tuesday in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Chipotle will be opening its first-ever location in Wilmington, Ohio this week. The restaurant will be located at 2816 Rombach Ave., three miles from Wilmington Air Park. Opening Tuesday, the hours will run from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. The location will have a drive-thru pickup lane...
WILMINGTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Air Care called, then disregarded at Crosby Twp crash

CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Air Care medical helicopter was called to a serious injury crash in western Hamilton County Wednesday morning and then disregarded, dispatchers say. A man was trapped inside a maroon pickup truck when it crashed into trees along the 9900 block of Hamilton Cleves Road...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Slain Indiana officer's fiancée recalls her life at funeral

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who died last week after being shot in the head during an August traffic stop was remembered by her fiancée Monday during her funeral as an upbeat person who was the love of her life. Hundreds of mourners, many of them police officers, filled Richmond High School for services for Officer Seara Burton, 28. The Richmond officer died on Sept. 18, more than two weeks after she was removed from life support and later moved to hospice care. Her fiancée, Sierra Neal, said they felt an immediate connection when they met during the summer of 2021. The couple was days away from getting married when Burton was shot. Neal said Burton. a four-year Richmond police veteran, loved her job and managed to stay upbeat no matter what happened while she was on duty.
RICHMOND, IN

