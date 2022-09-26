Read full article on original website
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
WLWT 5
Neighbors in Anderson Township warn of man luring kids with candy
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Concerns from parents in Anderson Township have been reported about someone reportedly luring kids with candy. One incident happened on Asbury Hills Drive and another on Hopper Road. That warning is to make sure your child knows what to do, if in this situation. "It's...
Franklin man goes viral through helping fix appliances
Before his newfound social media fame, Derrick Dennis says he was heading down a destructive path.
Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path
“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
Greene County woman, used to tornadoes, is experiencing her first hurricane in Ian
ODESSA, Florida — Paige Bucheit, who lives with her fiance in a downtown Tampa, Florida, apartment, is hoping Hurricane Ian won’t linger so they can go back home where they left most of this belongings. Having grown up in the Dayton area, she’s accustomed to tornadoes. She...
WLWT 5
Fairfield High School student earns perfect ACT score
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A Fairfield High School student is getting a shoutout after receiving a perfect ACT score. Caden McCollum's high school principal, Ryan Bellamy, even dubbed him "Mr. Perfect." The school said of the roughly 1.6 million students who take the ACT, only .334% of test-takers achieve perfect...
Fox 19
Milford residents rally to rescue kitten trapped storm drain for days
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A kitten is safe and sound after a scary situation Sunday night at the UDF in Milford. The kitten, now dubbed Piper, got stuck in a storm drain. Melissa Gates was one of the Good Samaritans who responded. ”Her cries were letting us know that...
Fox 19
Missing woman found safe, family says
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
WLWT 5
Mother who abandoned 5-year-old on dark, narrow highway sentenced to River City treatment
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The mother who abandoned her nonverbal 5-year-old son along a busy, dark highway was sentenced Wednesday in a Hamilton County Court. Heather Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangering on Sept. 12 and faced 36 months in prison. “I'm going to start with your sentence of...
WLWT 5
False 911 call of active shooting threat at Princeton HS traced back to California number, docs say
CINCINNATI — More details are being released on the hoax active shooting threat that shut down Princeton High School and others in Ohio on Friday. Sharonville police were dispatched for a report of an active shooter at Princeton Highschool after a chilling call was made to 911. The caller had a thick accent and described themselves to be a student.
Fox 19
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Security camera footage catches the graphic attack of a local 6-year-old boy. It happened last Saturday on the front porch of the boy’s home. Cincinnati Police District Three officers are investigating the attack. For the safety of the boy and his parents, we are not revealing...
Student arrested after weapon found at Huber Heights football game
The student was arrested and removed from school grounds without incident, Enix said. At this time, authorities do not believe the student brought the weapon with any intent to cause harm to themselves or anyone else at the game.
AdWeek
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
WLWT 5
First Chipotle to open Tuesday in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Chipotle will be opening its first-ever location in Wilmington, Ohio this week. The restaurant will be located at 2816 Rombach Ave., three miles from Wilmington Air Park. Opening Tuesday, the hours will run from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. The location will have a drive-thru pickup lane...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Fox 19
Air Care called, then disregarded at Crosby Twp crash
CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Air Care medical helicopter was called to a serious injury crash in western Hamilton County Wednesday morning and then disregarded, dispatchers say. A man was trapped inside a maroon pickup truck when it crashed into trees along the 9900 block of Hamilton Cleves Road...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Ohio lawmaker introduces bill that makes 'swatting' a felony
State lawmakers want to make swatting a felony. WCPO found out that if this bill becomes a law, those convicted could face prison time, fines and restitution worth thousands of dollars.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Slain Indiana officer's fiancée recalls her life at funeral
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who died last week after being shot in the head during an August traffic stop was remembered by her fiancée Monday during her funeral as an upbeat person who was the love of her life. Hundreds of mourners, many of them police officers, filled Richmond High School for services for Officer Seara Burton, 28. The Richmond officer died on Sept. 18, more than two weeks after she was removed from life support and later moved to hospice care. Her fiancée, Sierra Neal, said they felt an immediate connection when they met during the summer of 2021. The couple was days away from getting married when Burton was shot. Neal said Burton. a four-year Richmond police veteran, loved her job and managed to stay upbeat no matter what happened while she was on duty.
