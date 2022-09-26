Read full article on original website
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Blonde to Harriet: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Ana de Armas is uncanny as the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, and Cynthia Erivo is remarkable as the American abolitionist. Plus: Beverly Hills Cop
Jack Ging Dies: Actor In ‘Mannix’ And ‘The A-Team’ Was 90
Jack Ging, an actor who had more than 50 film and television roles from the 1950s through the 1990s, died Sept. 9 at his home in La Quinta, Calilf. No cause was given Ging was best known as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on NBC’s The A-Team, and was a recurring character as Lt. Dan Ives in the detective show Mannix in the 1960s. He was also known for a supporting role in the final season of Tales of Wells Fargo, starring Dale Robertson. Born to farmers in Oklahoma, he served in the US Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged....
Popculture
'Hocus Pocus 2': Thora Birch 'Dismayed' She Couldn't Return for Sequel Film
The Sanderson sisters may be flying back into Salem this Friday in Hocus Pocus 2, but they won't be seeing many familiar faces when they return from the grave 30 years after the events of the original 1993 film. As Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker grab their brooms and step back into character, Dani Dennison, one of the characters at the heart of the original Hocus Pocus, will not be there trying to fight them off, a scenario that left actress Thora Birch "dismayed."
‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Confirms ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been Cast
Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Wednesday. Bailey is a recurring lead in the Netflix Bridgerton series, where he plays Anthony Bridgerton, and has also appeared onstage, most recently in the West End production of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock. He’s also appeared in musicals, including the 2019 West End revival of Company. He will play Fiyero in Wicked.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Seyfried Says She "Bent Over Backwards" to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers'NBCUniversal, Film London and London's...
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
Viola Davis-Led ‘The Woman King’ Takes on Sluggish Box Office, Aims for $15 Million Debut
Fresh off its enthusiastic world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, the Viola Davis-led historical epic “The Woman King” will touch down in 3,700 North American movie theaters over the weekend. The domestic box office desperately needs a boost, but will U.S. audiences be as receptive as festival-goers in Canada? Touted as the real-life “Black Panther,” Sony’s “The Woman King” is aiming to collect at least $15 million in its domestic debut. Independent box office observers are optimistic that opening weekend returns could reach $17 million to $20 million. Yet Sony, who co-financed the movie with eOne, is projecting $12 million,...
Daily Beast
Oscar Winner Louise Fletcher Who Played Nurse Ratched Dead at 88
Louise Fletcher, who won an Oscar for playing the sadistic Nurse Mildred Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has died at 88. Deadline reported that her family made the announcement through agent David Shaul but that no cause of death was given. Fletcher passed away at the...
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
'The Lion King' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Says Film Will Have 'Really Wonderful Musical Numbers'
Director Barry Jenkins is sharing new details about his upcoming Lion King film with Disney. The Oscar winner, 42, revealed the title at the recent D23 Expo earlier this month — Mufasa: The Lion King — and offered a first look at the movie, which is set for release in 2024.
Oscars: ‘Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)
A final decision has been made that Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be promoted for awards recognition in different acting categories — Farrell for lead actor and Gleeson for supporting actor — for their work in Martin McDonagh’s Searchlight film The Banshees of Inisherin, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The film, which elicited rave reviews and Oscar buzz following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival (where it received a 12-minute standing ovation) and North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, centers on two best friends whose relationship is suddenly terminated by one (Gleeson), prompting considerable distress for...
Will Smith Set To Produce Film Adaptation Of Novel, ‘Brilliance’
Will Smith is slated to produce an adaptation of Marcus Sakey’s Brilliance, alongside director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The gig is the first to be announced following his now-infamous incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The Brilliance novel follows Nick Cooper, a federal agent who is tasked with tracking down non-neurotypical people deemed “abnorms,” or “Brilliants,” who are born with special powers. Nick is the parent of a “Brilliant” daughter and is also an “abnorm” himself. With the ability to see the future, Cooper tries to stop an impending civil war.More from VIBE.comChris Rock Responds To Will Smith's Apology: "F**k Your Hostage Video"Chris...
Woman Crush Wednesday: Whitney Peak is Pure Magic in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
September has truly come and gone in the blink of an eye, so to celebrate our foray into the thick of the autumn season, let’s chat about someone we’re fall-ing for thanks to her stand-out performance in a buzz-worthy fresh film. And because it’s Woman Crush Wednesday, there’s truly no better day than today to lift up this laudable lady who should be on all of your radars right now. Despite being just 19 years-old, this Ugandan-Canadian actress has already made her mark in the entertainment industry, and is surely destined for big things in the years ahead. So, without further ado, give it up for your WCW, the wonderful Whitney Peak!
wegotthiscovered.com
Allison Janney opens up on becoming an unlikely action hero in Netflix thriller ‘Lou’
When asked to picture an action film star, some folks may raise an eyebrow if you were to ever suggest an actress over 60 years of age. By immediately following up with the stipulation that said actress is specifically Academy Award winner Allison Janney, however, you’re sure to be met with nods of understanding and agreement; Janney is, after all, a goddess among humans whose malleable range is finally setting her in the aforementioned role.
Paramount+ Releases First Look at Marsai Martin’s ‘Fantasy Football’ – Film News in Brief
Paramount+ has unveiled the first look at the upcoming family sports comedy “Fantasy Football,” set to premiere Nov. 25 on the streamer. Starring and produced by Marsai Martin, the sports fantasy film follows Callie A. Coleman (Martin), who discovers that she can magically control her father’s (Omari Hardwick) performance as a running back for the Atlanta Falcons. Along with Martin and Hardwick, the film stars Kelly Rowland, Rome Flynn, Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris and Isac Ivan. “Fantasy Football” is produced in partnership with The SpringHill Company and Genius Entertainment. Based on an original screenplay by Richard...
NFL・
Marilyn Monroe fascination comes to Netflix with ‘Blonde’
Marilyn Monroe has been dead for 60 years, but there is still a kind of madness around her that remains. Just look at the frenzied discourse around “Blonde,” an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ fictional portrait of the Hollywood star that has yet to be seen by the general public.
msn.com
'Blonde' debuts on Netflix: See Ana de Armas and more actresses who've played Marilyn Monroe over the years
Slide 1 of 20: Hollywood has attempted to resurrect Marilyn Monroe -- who was found dead in her Los Angeles home in 1962 -- countless times over the years, most recently in the film "Blonde," which hits Netflix on Sept. 28, 2022, following a limited theatrical release. Wonderwall.com has rounded up all the actresses who've brought the iconic bombshell back to life on the big and small screens over the years, starting with this talented beauty... "Knives Out" actress Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in 2022's "Blonde," the movie from filmmaker Andrew Dominik that's an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' work of fiction about the inner life of the star. Keep reading for more...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Aren’t Thrilled With the Drama Between Steffy and Hope
Although Steffy and Hope's drama is a little different from their struggles in the past, some fans of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' are getting sick of it.
