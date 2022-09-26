Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Arizona man to serve five years in federal prison for transporting cocaine through Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- An Arizona man who was stopped near Sioux City with more than 11 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison. Scott Pride, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for public intox and fake ID
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Claudio Chavez Morales stemmed him attempting to purchase alcohol at Casey’s General Store in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. He had...
nwestiowa.com
Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree
SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Remsen woman pleads guilty of stealing dependent adult's money
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty Monday of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions. Samantha Hagemann, 43, entered a written plea in Sioux County District Court to an amended charge of second-degree theft, The charge was amended as part of a plea agreement, and a charge of forgery will be dismissed.
nwestiowa.com
Five charged in connection with party
SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
nwestiowa.com
Alton woman arrested for meth, marijuana
ALTON—A 34-year-old Alton woman was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The...
Sheriff: Woman drowns in Crawford County pond
A woman's body was recovered from a pond in Crawford County Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Teenager arrested for burglary, mischief
PRIMGHAR—A 19-year-old Primghar resident was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of David Justin Stock stemmed from damaging a Sportsmen camper by smashing a window with a PVC...
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
South Sioux City man who allegedly shot at officer pleads not guilty
Richard Germek, accused of shooting at police officers, pleaded not guilty to seven charges in court on Tuesday.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids woman arrested for forgery
ROCK RAPIDS—A 59-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22, on a charge of forgery. The arrest of Lisa Gay Vande Stouwe stemmed from her allegedly forged another woman’s name to a document on March 2 in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northwest Iowa Man Sentenced To Prison For Kidnapping Ex-girlfriend
(Bronson, IA) — A man from the small northwest Iowa town of Bronson who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Zachary Smith hid in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car early one morning in June of last year. She and a minor child got into the car. After the child was dropped off at school in South Sioux City, Smith threatened his ex-girlfriend with a B-B gun, drugged her with homemade chloroform, and took her to a home in rural Woodbury County. She later escaped and flagged down her aunt, who was driving in the area looking for her.
1 person dies after shooting in northeast Nebraska, police say
The Nebraska State Patrol is working with the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department while they investigate a shooting that happened in Oakland, Nebraska on Tuesday.
KEYC
Man accused of setting house on fire convicted of attempted murder and arson
DOW CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man has been found guilty on multiple counts, including attempted murder, after lighting a house on fire in Crawford County. According to court documents, 36-year-old Matthew Oney of Charter Oak was found guilty of first-degree arson, four counts of assault, criminal mischief and attempted murder. He was also found guilty of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.
more1049.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
Teen hospitalized after stabbing; Sioux City PD looking for suspect
The Sioux City Police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a teen Saturday evening.
Authorities continue search for person who allegedly went into Missouri River
Authorities are looking for a person who allegedly went into the Missouri River Wednesday.
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH UNDERWAY AFTER REPORT OF BRIDGE JUMPER
AUTHORITIES FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY AS WELL AS WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE SEARCHING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WHO JUMPED OR FELL OFF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). THREE SEARCH BOATS CARRYING EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE LAUNCHED TO LOCATE AND RESCUE...
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accidentally Shot Himself at Storm Lake Residence
The Storm Lake Police Department responded to an accidental shooting this week. At approximately 12:30 on Monday afternoon, the department was called to the 300 block of West 2nd Street in Storm Lake on a report that an individual had accidentally shot himself inside of a residence. The man sustained a gunshot would to the hand. He was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0