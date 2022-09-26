Read full article on original website
Observers Receive Warning
After Judge John Tidwell again warned observers in the courtroom about the graphic nature of upcoming crime scene photos and testimony, an expert in crime scene reconstruction testified Tuesday morning that what he saw at the scene of Hancock’s murder. Bowie County Assistant DA Kelley Crisp stated that it was not a quick death for Hancock, who was pregnant and brutally slashed and stabbed. Suspect Taylor Parker’s trial continues in New Boston.
Texarkana Police Need Help Locating Men with Commercial Theft Warrants
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department needs your help in looking for two men who have warrants out for their arrest for alleged breaking and entering, and theft of a commercial property. Last week the TAPD and TTPD worked together when they located and arrested three men for commercial robbery. At...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Deputy Hits Mother Load
During a routine traffic stop, Cass County Sheriff’s Office discovered over $116,000 in cash. A deputy stopped a car for speeding, and when he approached the vehicle noticed the smell of marijuana. He suspected money laundering because they were in a rental with dark, tinted windows applied from the outside and not knowing exactly where they were coming from or going. He found three backpacks with $2,000 bundled with rubber bands and a counting machine. All three occupants were arrested and charged with money laundering.
Texarkana Texas Police Arrest Man On Manslaughter Charges
Texarkana Texas Police report they have arrested a young Texarkana man and charged him with Manslaughter. Cole Arendt is now in custody and charged with Manslaughter in the case of the 20-year-old bicyclist who was struck in the Roadrunner parking lot and later died at a local hospital. The report...
Local law enforcement seize dogs from Clarksville residence during search warrant
Over 10 dogs were seized from a residence on Crader Street in Clarksville during the execution of a search warrant recently. Over 10 dogs were seized from a residence on Crader Street in Clarksville during the execution of a search warrant recently. The Clarksville Police Department extends along with Red...
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Judge Travis Ransom took to Facebook on Tuesday to commend the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for discovering over $116,000 in cash during a routine traffic stop. According to officials, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for speeding, and when he approached the car, a strong odor of marijuana could be […]
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police department released a statement Wednesday saying they have arrested 24-year-old Cole Arendt for manslaughter. According to officials, Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on Aug. 30, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. Reports […]
Castillo-Zavala Sentenced On Manslaughter Charge
Jaime Antoni Castillo-Zavala was sentenced last week on a March 18, 2022 manslaughter charge, according to sheriff’s and court reports. The 38-year-old man was sentenced Sept. 20 to 10 years in prison , a sentence that was suspended, and the Saltillo man was placed on 10 years of probation. Castillo-Zavala, however, will be required to serve 180 days in jail as a condition of that probation, according to Assistant District Attorney Zachary Blackmon.
GRAPHIC: Testimony in Taylor Parker capital murder trial details brutal, violent attack
An expert in crime scene reconstruction testified Tuesday morning that the evidence he found at the scene of Reagan Hancock’s murder indicates she was beaten and stabbed in several areas of the home before she bled out on the living room floor.
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Building Burglary Charge
A Sulphur Springs man was jailed on a building burglary charge Monday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Aaron Chaney located a wanted man at his rural Sulphur Springs residence and took him into custody at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022.
Texarkana, Texas Police have arrested 24 year old Cole Arendt for Manslaughter. Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on August 30th, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. After hitting the truck, Arendt’s car left the roadway and struck 20 year old Joshua Simpson, who was on his bicycle in the Roadrunner parking lot. The Camaro then continued forward and hit a Chevrolet Silverado, before finally coming to rest in the middle of the roadway.
East Texas student detained after allegedly making ‘serious threats to several students’
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) issued a statement Tuesday informing student families that they investigated reports of a serious threat against students. According to the statement, on Monday evening, administration was informed that a serious threat was made to several students. The next morning, the student was searched […]
Sulphur Springs Man Arrested On DWI With 22-Month-Old In SUV
A 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested for DWI a 22-month-old in the SUV at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Britain Marlow reported stopping Dakota Shane Weir around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, on FM 1870 for speeding in a blue Ford Edge. The highway patrol reported smelling an alcoholic beverage odor coming from inside the SUV while talking to Weir. When the 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man told the trooper he had an occupational driver’s license, Marlow asked to see the court order for permitted driving hours and locations.
East Texas community is warned of fentanyl
TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
Jury Shown Bloody Photos
Jurors in the Taylor Parker trial viewed photographs Monday morning of her bruised body and bloodied hands following her arrest on the day of Reagan Hancock‘s murder. Parker, who was 27 at the time of the murders on October 9, 2020, is charged with kidnapping and capital murder in the deaths of Reagan Simmons, 21, and her unborn baby girl Braxlynn.
Cass County Woman Missing
Authorities throughout the area are searching for a Cass County woman who’s been missing for more than a week. Sixty-four-year-old Kathleen Spanel was last seen Sept. 18 in Atlanta wearing jeans, a purple shirt and tennis shoes. Officials say she is “very weak and frail.”
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
Train derails in Lafayette County
STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
Texarkana Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Recent Commercial Burglaries
Texarkana Arkansas and Texarkana Texas Police have made several arrests in connection to some recent burglaries at local businesses on the Arkansas side of Texarkana. The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division was able to make these arrests because of felony warrants that were issued for these suspects. According to a...
